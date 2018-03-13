Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Presents at Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference March 12, 2018 2:50 PM ET

Giovanni Caforio - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Fouad Namouni - Head of Oncology Development,

Steve Scala - Cowen and Company

Steve Scala

Very nice of you all for joining us and it’s our pleasure to have Bristol-Myers Squibb at the Cowen Conference once again. Joining us from the company is Giovanni Caforio, who is Chairman and CEO and Fouad Namouni, who is Head of Oncology Development.

I would like to say at the outfit that in 2024 we size the P-1 to PD-L1 market at about $30 million and we have Bristol-Myers Squibb getting roughly half of that. So, $15 billion opportunity in the space of about five years, which is probably unprecedented in anything we have ever seen in this industry.

I think Giovanni wanted to make some comments first. So I will turn it over to him.

Giovanni Caforio

Thank you Steve, good afternoon everyone. So just a couple of comments to say, this is a really important moment for Bristol-Myers Squibb. We are very focused on executing our strategy and I’m quite excited about the good prospects for the Company.

And I would like to give you three perspectives about our performance and the prospects we have for growth. First of all, very strong commercial execution, we have two leading franchises, Steve referenced of Opdivo and the second one is ELIQUIS in both cases, I'm really pleased with the performance in the marketplace.

We had a great year in 2017, where we not only grew sales, but continue to improve our competitive position in these two important markets. So from a commercial perspective, we entered 2018 with very, very good momentum.

Second, from the perspective of short-term catalyst, when we focus on oncology there are four significant opportunities that I’m looking at and focused on with respect to Opdivo.

The first one is First-line Lung Cancer and as I’m sure you know we have communicated about some really important data very recently. Second is first-line advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. the third one is our first-line renal cancer opportunity and the fourth one is gastric cancer.

I’m thinking these four, because while we have a much broader program these are four opportunities two things in common. First of all they are billion dollar plus, big sales opportunities for our franchise and second they depend on data readouts, we have already seen or we are likely to see in the next 12 to 18 months. So these are just examples of relatively large number of meaningful catalyst for the Company again in the next 12 to 18 months.

And third comment I would like to say that our pipeline has probably never been more promising and stronger with a number of programs that are advancing towards registrational studies, both in oncology and outside of oncology. Four assets to discuss, actually three assets in oncology the first one is LAG-3 our agent that is looking at the resistance to IO.

The second one is our IDEAL program and the third line oncology’s have recently announced agreement with Nektar for our cooperation under NKTR-214 and outside of oncology two important programs FGF21 in NASH and our [P2] (Ph) agent where we recently showed data that are proof of concept data in psoriasis.

So whether you look at short to medium or long-term, the growth prospects of the Company are very significant and we are executing very effectively on our strategy. Thank you Steve.

Steve Scala

So, I have a number of questions to pose, but we would like to keep this interactive, so if you have any questions along the line, please raise your hand and we will call upon you.

So, let's start out talking about CheckMate-227, as you mentioned Giovanni, you have always at the trial achieved PFS already. So I would like to start up by asking to perhaps help us calibrate expectations for when we actually get the data and let me explain what I’m getting at, many of us know Dr. Lynch and have known him for a long time and have the deepest respect for him as a thought leader in the field and I must admit listening to him on the Q4 call, I was impressed an struck by the enthusiasm in his voice for the PFS number which of course he knows and we don’t. So, I’m just wondering what is genesis of the enthusiasm, was it versus what Bristol had expected the PFS to be, is it versus what we saw from 21G, was it versus what we have seen from or expect to see from other trials, perhaps you can talk about that.

Giovanni Caforio

Sure. So, let me say a couple of things at a very high levels, I will ask Fouad to give you his perspective as well. First of all, let me confirm, we are enthusiastic about the data and we believe that it is a breakthrough, because we have in many ways through this data validated a new biomarker tumor mutation burden, which is one that we think can really help identify the population of patients that should be treated with the combination of Opdivo and YERVOY.

And so as we always believed in the fact that cancers such lung cancer, a very complex and a heterogeneous disease, I think the validation of a biomarker that helps make therapies even more targeted, it’s really always very important.

The second thing is because we have the high bar for innovation in the Company, particularly in competitive areas of high unmet medical need and we feel this data is not only statistically significant, but it is clinically meaningful, as Tom was our CSO said on the call when we announced that we have met the primary end point. Fouad.

Fouad Namouni

The only thing I would add Steve is anything meaningful what does that mean, it means the type of data that has the potential to impact the medical practice, the type of data that has the potential to make oncologists thinking of knowing the biomarker status, the TMD status for their patients in order to think about how to manage them.

Steve Scala

Simultaneous with that announcement Bristol did push out the OS data point till the end of this year or early next and in immuno-oncology, the vast majority of circumstances where that has happened has been for good reasons. So the target number of events you need to achieve and you haven't achieved that and at least so far it seems that more often than not it's because the active arm is performing as it should, it's saving lives. Is that's the conclusion that we should draw, or its the conclusion I have drawn, or should we perhaps reign in our expectations and we can derive no conclusion from the fact that the OS readout has been pushed out a bit?

Fouad Namouni

So, I think what I would say is two things Steve. First of all, we have not seen any OS data. The second thing is you should remember at some point the interim analysis obviously these are all events driven trials. The interim analysis could have taken place as early as the end of last year based on events it did happen early this year. And so the consequence, the impact of that delays is what is taking the estimate for a final analysis to the end of this year beginning of next year, but we have not seen any OS data and we can’t speculate on what that means we are following the events.

Steve Scala

Maybe we can now pivot two biomarkers so TMB looks like a very interesting biomarker that's an important step forward, perhaps you can talk about the TMB marker versus the PD-L1 biomarker. And why you feel TMB could be a more useful biomarker in gauging IO therapy? And if you can also add in the Roche test biomarker which they have been talking about and compare and contrast on.

Giovanni Caforio

Great question Steve, I wouldn’t start by saying, we are talking about really two different things when we talk about TMB Tumor Mutational Burden and the potential for tumor to generate new antigens and make itself very visible to the immune system on one side of the equation. The other side of the equation is really PD-L1 where we had test there, it’s really looking on the information that exist in the tumor.

I think from our experience both TMB and let me use PD-L1 expression as marker for inflammation, are independent biomarkers. And you can predict good activity of an immunotherapy of Opdivo, and Opdivo and YERVOY or even YERVOY in a patient who is TMB high PD-L1 negative.

The only impression we have seen in our experience between TMB and the inflammation and reported by PD-L1 expression in small sub groups in the two extreme and double negative was negative PD-L1 very low TMB, small group of patients who don’t see a responder there. We reported special data last year in blood or cancer in second-line blood or cancer our study CheckMate-225.

And if you look at the very high end of the range with a very high TMB and very high PD-L1 have high responses and we reported this in CheckMate-226 also last year, but two completely different and independent biomarker.

We think TMB the way it’s done by [NexGen] (Ph) sequencing and algorithm predicting the amount of mutation that we have in the tumor is pretty precise and the data that we have seen so far is really consistent with this.

Steve Scala

Questions from the audience? Let’s move onto the product NKTR-214, what were the critical data points within the PIVOT-02 trial that led to the decision that this wasn’t that you wanted to have.

Fouad Namouni

It’s another very good question. So we have been interested in the IL-2 pathway for quite some time. In fact that are the new pathways that are have really shown proven clinical benefit for patients and that IL-2 pathway that’s the PD1 pathway and there is CPLA for pathway when you are using the immune system to fight cancer.

So for that very reason, we entered an agreement for clinical collaboration with Nektar back in 2016 to study the combination of NKTR-214 and Opdivo and we started looking at melanoma patients, [indiscernible] patients, and later on we added lung cancer patients.

We have seen really good PKPD data, we have seen really what you would expect from IL-2, that is bias actually it was CD122 receptor, pushing more as an agonist, the [indiscernible] really not acting on the high affinity receptor or the alpha, beta, gamma receptor to that really is to stimulate the [T leg] (Ph).

We have some clinical data, and some open label study, but basically we have seen the data that we have reported at since we updated JPMorgan and most recently with Nektar, it's a great collaboration, the team has worked together pretty well, we have regular updates during the collaboration on the data. And overall, we really think the benefit risk profile we are seeing in this Phase 1 study is quite promising.

Giovanni Caforio

I would say Steve, I can add just one comment is that it's a really important deal for us and it has many of the characteristics of our BD strategy, first of all it starts really with a collaboration between the two companies that days back almost two years, second it makes sense scientifically, it's not just the patients that we have seen data form, but is also is the strength of the biology, it gives us access to an interesting asset that has the potential to be transformational.

the second thing is it makes sense strategically, because through that agreement now we do have direct access to the three proven pathways and mechanisms of action immuno-oncology and I think financially, it also does make sense, because we obviously share the development costs for fairly broad programs in 20 indications across nine tumors, but we have also have access to about a third of the value of the 214. So I think it's a really good example of the type of deal that company like as the leader in this field, we are able to execute.

Steve Scala

Okay. So, you are the leader in IL-2, but there are other competitors, Roche has the couple of assets, so I think they are about a year behind you and then further back is Alchemy's, I’m sure you did some analyses of these programs before you did the deal with Nektar, I’m not so sure you are not going to share all the nuances with us, but what would be the high level commentary on the competitive landscape?

Fouad Namouni

I would say NKTR-214 is a leading agent and here are where people started studying [Cyclophosphamide] (Ph) probably is we are going to see the proliferation of Cyclophosphamide, no point in terms of it, but really it’s coming back to be studied one more, and the way we look IL-2 and the way we look at IL-2 within the context of NKTR-214 Steve is more how established is the pathway, how studied is the IL-2 pathway and then how much we understand about it, not only from the test data, but really from the current understanding about both receptors for IL-2 and how we are able to use them for the benefit of patient in oncology and the way Nektar has been developed. So we really think it is A the leading product in the Cyclophosphamide.

Steve Scala

Questions from the audience. Let's move to a IDO for a second, so you have initiated a couple of Phase 3 trials or more than that in several indications. We are just talking about doesn't make sense biologically. What evidence does Bristol have that has convinced you that IDO inhibition is a valid target.

Fouad Namouni

And I think we have been interested in IDO inhibition and tumor metabolism overall. And we think it is an important target given it's making more action and given what's embedded in terms of reverse and maybe the immunosuppressant that we see in the tumor. We have seen very good data and our own internal data with our own IDO and we even see differentiated from PKPD perspective. And we have also seen data reported with other agents over the last many months, that really makes us think that this is worth exploring given the Phase 1 data we are seeing.

Steve Scala

Okay. So I think you have several IDO-based study. Obviously you have the insight and I believe you are up to. Is this just what a smart company does, you hedged your bets and want to have backups or do you see them different in some way. What was the rationale behind studying three of these assets.

Giovanni Caforio

I think there is a little bit of both. I would let Fouad comment on this in more detail. So with respect to our internal programs, I would say we have a backup programs to many of our molecules. And so I think about our internal IDO program is a one program that has a leading molecule, there is a backup. But that's what happens with many of our programs. I think with respect to our decision to advance our own assets, at the same time as we continued to working with Inside in a partnership with them. I will ask Fauad to give you some more perspective on that.

Fouad Namouni

And I would Steve, we generated very good data in the collaboration with the Inside of three products, and actually that good quality was the drivers to move very quickly with the combination of the partnership with the [indiscernible]. And then, completely separate way of working, the team is working on our own idea where also the bulk in BMS to 05 in a variety of tumors and looking at it from a Phase 1 perspective. So these two different programs in parallel not benefit.

Giovanni Caforio

And I guess what I would say just to close it that as we have said before, when you look at preclinical data, there is reason to believe that our own asset has the potential to be differentiated based on PKPD information that we have which has been communicated before. But obviously we are waiting for that to be confirmed in the clinic.

Steve Scala

Okay. Questions from the audience? Let's explore the adjuvant IL opportunity. So we have KOLs including a couple of this morning on a melanoma renal panel who the way they talk about adjuvant use of IL leaves us with perhaps a question of can Bristol-Myers Squibb make enough Opdivo to satisfy the market. Because it seems like we will increase usage multifold, in fact their number is 200% to 300% greater than metastatic. What is your vision of the adjuvant opportunity? And I believe you are a leader with having very quietly started a number of Phase 3 trial.

Giovanni Caforio

I think that this is a really important field. And you know I mentioned our focus on adjuvant within immuno-oncology is a really important area, because ultimately, in order to make a real big difference for patients we need to move earlier and earlier in the treatment paradigm. And so the first bio agent to the approved in the adjuvant setting in melanoma has been YERVOY and make last year based on the result of study 238, in adjuvant melanoma with Opdivo we received quite rapidly approval for Opdivo in the adjuvant setting.

So what I would say is that you are right. It is a significant opportunity. To put that in context when you look at the U.S. there are approximately 11,000 patients that are candidates for treatment in adjuvant setting in melanoma. And of those, only about half are being treated and of the half of patients that have been treated about half were treated with the YERVOY.

So about 25% of patients have been treated historically with YERVOY and what we have seen since the approval of Opdivo is a very rapid uptake of Opdivo and obviously a very rapid decline of the use of YERVOY. And if you remember Opdivo is used obviously on a continuous basis. YERVOY has a different schedule. So we are seeing from a sales perspectives very rapid decline of YERVOY, but Opdivo is catching up quite quickly.

So there clearly is an opportunity to grow that base and for more patients to be treated. And there also is an opportunity to bring adjuvant Opdivo to more tumor types and we do have a fairly broad program in the adjuvant setting. So it’s clearly one of the big areas of focus for us.

Steve Scala

Maybe you we chat about a non non-oncology asset and Giovanni you mentioned in the outset that’s FGF21 so back in 2017 you showed some great data both in terms of efficacy and safety. Subsequent to that we did hear and it may or may not be true that there might have been an FDA pause because of concern about toxicity. So maybe you can just step back and give us an update on where you stand with FGF21 and talk about the current status on the trial.

Giovanni Caforio

Yes, so what I would say is that we are quite excited about that, because obviously the unmet medical need in NASH is very high and FGF21 is a molecule that has the potential to attract the disease from multiples perspective from the perspective of fibrosis mechanisms, as well as the metabolic component of NASH.

We had really good data in Phase 2 which we discussed last year, we initiated a dialogue with the FDA on the registrational development program and what we are going to be doing following the discussion with the FDA is the beginning of a Phase 2, Phase 3 program where we will be looking at post study biopsies in multiple doses in Phase 2 and then move right into Phase 3.

So that’s really the news. we have not had other dialogues with the FDA and its really driven by the design of the right development program with biopsies post treatment at the right dose you know to disease that is quite complex to treat.

Steve Scala

Okay. We have identified about a dozen upcoming events for Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2018 most of them are clinical events or a few regulatory events, as you think about the news flow in 2018 what are the - say two, three or four that percolate to the surface as things that you internally are most excited about and therefore we should be most excited about?

Giovanni Caforio

Yes I would go back Steve. First of all, I think it is really great time for us in terms of number of catalysts, I would go back to some of the comments I made at the beginning, I’m thinking about four important tumors in which we have data readouts that have already happened or will happen in 2018 and 2019, so the first one obviously is first-line lung cancer with study 227, we have already had an important result with 227, but as you know that is Part-1a which we discussed earlier and Part-2.

The second one is first-line renal, the combination study 214, we are in the regulatory process with the FDA with the PDUFA date in April, the third one is HCC first-line where we have a large Phase 3 program against Sorafenib that should read I remember well by the end of this year and the fourth one is our combination strategy for fist-line gastric cancer which reads out next year.

These are four opportunities that all have the potential to be $1 billion plus top-line opportunities for us. There are two other tumors that are also important that have studies readout between this year and next year, that are two Phase 3 studies in small cell lung cancer and there are two Phase 3 studies in head and neck cancer which are also 2018, 2019 readouts, so it's a fairly broad set of opportunities that are already meaningful opportunities from a size perspective.

Steve Scala

Okay. Question from the audience? One question related to mutation burden, in 026 and I think Oak in PFS benefits seen with TMB didn't quite out of this OS, and I’m wondering how confident you are when we see in OS readout on that subgroup that it will validate what we have seen in PFS?

Fouad Namouni

If you look at the CheckMate-026 data, so first, the way the study was designed and whether it was a crossover bit into the study group, so patients who progress on chemotherapy want to achieve Opdivo within the same study, and in the group where we look at TMB there are more than 70% crossover of chemotherapy arm.

If we look at the survival data in the TMB and high patients who were reported in 26, the medium overall survival in Opdivo was around 19 months, and so was the medium overall survival for chemotherapy, what you would not expect in chemotherapy given 19 month medium anywhere between 11, 13, 14 depending on quality.

So clearly the viable and overall survival for CheckMate-26 has been mostly driven by the crossover to Opdivo leading to a very high level of survival in the chemotherapy arm, so really crossover in this case was behind that.

Steve Scala

Good. So, if we think about now applying what you have seen with the PFS is there large margin for error, so that OS will play out, you have talked about significantly and you are enthusiastic about it, so that you expect when we see OS and when will we see the OS readout from that subgroup?

Fouad Namouni

So, let me just say first Steve, as I said earlier, we have not seen OS that is both for the TMB study or for the PD-L1 study. These are both event driven and obviously when we have that we will publish it and present it, but we are not going to be updating or commenting on timing for OS further going forward. Having said that there is…

Giovanni Caforio

The two other points I would add Giovanni is one in CheckMate-227 that we have no crossover built into the study. So I mean we expect much less crossover in the study that's one. And two, the magnitude of benefit and we have described it for here, we seen PFS has the potential to lead to a impact on OS. However it’s hard to predict an endpoint we need to wait and see the data.

Steve Scala

Great. And one other quick follow-up which is, what proportion of patients get biopsy that has enough material to do it TMB. And do you need more material to do a TMB test than you do for PD-L1 test as a biomarker. And today, what proportion of patients have enough material in their biopsy to actually get a TMB status readout?

Giovanni Caforio

From our 227 experience and Tom mentioned this in a few weeks earlier. All the patients that had tumor biopsies and where evaluable for TMB actually were able to have their TMB done. So it is about having a biopsy and it is about being able to extract that DNA from the biopsy.

From 1700 patients we have about 1000 patients evaluable for TMB. We will report the data in detail. But the access to Tumor Mutation Burden from the tumor field same each time we have biopsies available or less current patients seems to be accessible very accessible.

Steve Scala

Just, was there another question? And investor spend a lot of time worrying about drug prices and access and so forth. And I understand that, but for 30 years I think we would of history we conclude that drug prices in essence have covered with Teflon, and they never will really bias to the top and be an issue. So tell me why that's wrong, why will drug prices actually become problematic in the future?

Giovanni Caforio

Well, I think now we are moving clearly to broader topic just in oncology. And I think it is important for us. I always think about it, you start the 30,000, the healthcare costs are growing often in fact in most markets faster than GDP. And so whether it is a government or an employer everywhere around the world there is a concern with healthcare costs.

Part of that cost which is pharmaceutical products is relatively small. In fact it's smaller in the U.S. than it is in other parts of the world, and indeed the most cost effective for healthcare spending. However, it is a very visible part of the healthcare cost.

And I think a lot of the dialogue that you have seen in the U.S. escalate on the cost the prices that has been driven by two things. It's been driven by payers' decisions to shift more cost to patients, which is significantly higher for pharmaceuticals than it is for other part of healthcare cost. That has made the price of medicines very reasonable to patients.

And the second one obviously is extraordinary wave of innovation in the industry and the fact that we are bringing more new products to patients. We think about it in the following way. So first of all, we think about it in terms of you have to have a medicine that is truly transformative in order to be able to have the right price and the right access.

And so I would say a really good example in the case of our Company’s ELIQUIS. ELIQUIS competes in one of the most competitive markets which is the cardiovascular market with other agents. We made a decision to invest very significantly in generating real world data which is demonstrating the product is cost effective and in fact it is more cost effective than its competitors.

We just released the really important real world analysis a couple of days ago in AHA which again confirms that in over 160,000 patients and as a result of that our access actually has improved. And this year we have already have the best access we have had to ELIQUIS. so you need to really differentiated assets. You need to be able to generate data that is meaningful to payers and real world data is a big area of focus for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

And the third point that I would say, you have to have a leading franchise from a volume perspective in order to be able to have successful negotiation with payers and specifically in oncology, because of the strength Opdivo, the number of indications we have across the tumors the way it supports is expected to be growing in the future.

I think we are in a strong position there as well. So we are focused on the right prices, but I think we are making all of the right choices to maintain a very competitive position and I think the results that we have seen in the market place would support that.

Steve Scala

Great, well, with that we are out of time. I would like to thank you Giovanni and Fouad for a very informative discussion. So thank you so much.

Giovanni Caforio

Thank you Steve. Thank you very much.

Fouad Namouni

Thank you.

