HollyFrontier Corp Is Still A Prime Opportunity

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) 4Q2017 earnings release posted mitigated performance, although refinery utilization rates were close to historic high at 100.9%. Decreasing margins in the refinery complex and cost hastening are the main aspects explaining HFC declining operating profitability. However, with U.S tax income benefits, increasing Lubricants & Logistics activity and improving 1Q2018 crack spreads, HFC is still a buy:

Overall sales remain strong, but profitability weakened:

During 4Q2017, HFC improved sales in all of its business segments, but weaker margins and increasing operational costs compared to prior quarter, hurt HFC’s profitability. Lubricants and Specialty division was the best performer of the quarter, surging by 39% to $415.6m, following the integration of Tulsa lubricants business, which was initially reported in the refining division. With its 57% interest in Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), midstream two-digit revenue growth, reached $129.9m, up 18% compared to 3Q2017. This appreciable increase occurred even though HFC interest in HEP declined by 2% during the period. Finally, HFC core activity, refining, posted a secure progress in comparison with last quarter, up 6% to $3.6b. This was attributable to stronger quarter-on-quarter (q/q) refined products sales, up 5.9% to 461100 barrels per day ((bpd)), following improving throughput in the Mid-Continent Region.

Although the company continued to grow organically during the quarter, HFC refining profitability weaken. With crude oil price appreciating by almost $10 or 18.55% over the period, HFC net operating margin shrunk by 25.9%, from $8.88 per barrel in 3Q2017 to $6.58 in 4Q2017. Moreover, refining operating expenses per throughput amplified, up 8.8% to $5.79 per barrel, subsequent to increasing refining expenses and one-off environmental and insurance accruals of $18m. Therefore, net income in the refining segment crashed by 31% to $282.3m.

Meanwhile, lubricants and logistics profitability improved, partly offsetting refining sluggish results. Although, Petro Canada Lubricants Inc. (OTCPK:PCLI) encountered a major supply disruption during the quarter, net income in the Lubricants and Specialty Products slightly improved, up 2% to $29.2m, whereas HEP bottom line surged by 30% to $67.6m.

Taken as a whole, 4Q2017 release posted subdued results, however crude oil stabilization and improving Western Canadian Standard (WCS) price differentials compared to WTI benchmark will improve realized margins in the coming months.

One-off benefits prettified HFC’s bottom line:

During last quarter, HFC top-line growth slightly decelerated compared to 3Q2017, up 7% to $3.9b. However, since the beginning of 2016, total revenue posted a 9% CAGR, which is highly respectable given the highly regulated and competitive refining environment. With greater sales volumes, improving crude oil prices and PCLI acquisition expenses, total costs and expenses posted a double-digit increase, up 11% q/q.

Meanwhile, operating income was down 17% q/q to $371.2m, following weakening crack spreads and accelerating costs. Net cash from operations was sliced in half from $312m in 3Q2017 to $166m in the last quarter of 2017, whereas net income posted its higher figure in two years at $557.2m, subsequent to one-off benefits. Indeed, HFC special items include, $93.4m from lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, $27m from a reduction in renewable identification numbers (RIN) costs and gain of $21.4m due to Holly Energy Partners recent pipeline acquisition. In addition, U.S Tax Reform Act contributed considerably HFC bottom line appreciation, easing its income taxes by a total of $307m over the period.

With total debt increasing from $2.2b to $2.5b in 4Q2017, HFC financial situation slightly damaged, however, the company’s leverage is still low at just 1.0x and it has enough cash on hand to pursue its growth prospects and enhance shareholders returns. Management clearly reminded during its last investor conference that it would distribute extra cash in excess of its $500m on hand.

Disciplined management and RIN regulation amendment will enhance HFC value:

HFC’s management posts great operating track record given its aptitude to run its refining business near full capacity, 96%. Moreover, the company’s board demonstrated its short-term opportunistic approach after last year intensive hurricane season, when it delayed Tulsa programmed maintenance. The board is also focusing on long-term prospects. With its PCLI acquisition, HFC added a highly profitable business, which boosted its margins and bought it at the top of its peer group.

In addition, HFC adjustment to HEP distribution rights has made its MLP more competitive. This already delivered encouraging results, given its 4Q2017 strong earnings.

Recently, U.S Administration accelerated discussions with both, farming and refining stakeholders in order to amend RIN regulation. which might propose a cap price between $0.10/gal to $0.20/gal for E6 ethanol prices. Since its election, Trump’s favors for Oil and Gas complex are undeniable and even if the talks are still ongoing, speculators are already pricing part of it. This can have a significant impact on HFC equity story, given its 2017 RIN expense of $288.8m.

While regulation amendment may still need some time to materialize, RBOB Gasoline Spot Price increased significantly during 1Q2018, following 4Q2017 nosedive. Given that gasoline and diesel represent respectively 53% and 32% of the company’s overall refining sales, it could significantly improve HFC earnings:

Valuation:

Given recent HFC stocks correction, the company trades at 6.65x 2018e EV/EBITDA, slightly below its main peers, Marathon Corporation (NYSE:MPC) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). In terms of 2018e P/E, Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) is slightly cheaper; however, HFC has higher profitability ratios, with an operating margin and a net margin of respectively, 7.27% and 4.21%. It is also worth noting that the company’s dividend yield is within the sector’s average, at 2.86%, just below VLO’s, 4.63% and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), at 3.1%. Given the above, HPC is still a buying opportunity and I expect a quick rerating toward its latest high of $52 and a long-term target price of $60 per share corresponding to an implied EV/EBITDA of 8.5x:

