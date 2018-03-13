Carter's: A Company For The Next 100 Years

On May 31 of last year I published an article about Carter's Inc. (CRI), a manufacturer and retailer of children's clothing and accessories. Please take the time to read it here, as it explains my initial long thesis and will provide context for this article. Had you invested in Carter's on that day, you would now have a 38% return, before dividends. My intent today is to discuss some recent developments from their full year conference call and associated 10-K, and how that strengthens the case for Carter's as one of the best investments for the next 100 years.

Competitive Position

Carter's is to children's apparel what McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is to fast food. It's the Coke (NYSE:KO) of the baby clothes world. Some salient points mentioned by CEO Michael Dennis Casey from the most recent earning call transcript make clear their growing moat:

29th consecutive year of sales growth

"A recent study showed that Carter's was among the top four most popular websites for International shoppers, together with Amazon (through whom Carter's does considerable business), Ralph Lauren and Gap."

"Last year, Carter's was ranked by Millennials as one of their favorite brands. Our research showed that over 80% of families with young children purchased the Carter's brand last year."

No. 1 market share position in the newborn and toddler age segments

"Carter's is the best-selling young children's apparel brand in the online channel in the United States, with three times the share of our nearest competitor."

"We own the largest share (17%) of the $20 billion young children's apparel market in the United States and we believe we have many opportunities to achieve our growth objectives."

"We own two of the best known and best performing brands in young children's apparel. To the best of our knowledge, no other company in the world has our brand reach or success in young children's apparel."

Their financial performance bears out these points, and underscores their advantage as a strong investment:

10 year revenue CAGR of 8.56%

890 bps gross margin improvement over the past 10 years

290 bps operating margin improvement over the past 10 years

The dividend that was initiated in 2013 has grown at a CAGR of 25.26%

The cash flow dividend payout ratio is at only 24%

Share buyback programs have reduced outstanding shares by 17% since 2013. Another $500 million in buyback spending was just authorized.

RoE= 36.51, RoA=14.96, RoIC=22.75,

Interest covered 14 times

While their historical performance is compelling, their future also looks bright as they pivot their business model towards the most lucrative structure and pursue rich opportunities in the US and abroad.

Margin Improvement

As was noted above, margin improvement has been admirable in the past decade. Management intends to continue driving operational proficiencies so that the expected increase in sales in coming years is amplified by actual profits, or the bottom line. This will be a challenge in the immediate future, as they mentioned that Skip Hop, a recent acquisition, is a lower margin business, and Carter's is still trying to find their footing in China as last year they operated at a loss in the region. However, sales in both those regards were strong and expected to grow. I fully expect profits to follow.

Specifically, I see two factors driving margin's in the medium to long term. First, Carter's has placed a strong emphasis on direct sourcing their raw materials. This means that instead of going through an agent, Carter's sources raw materials straight from factories. This eliminates the middle-man mark-up (cost) and also gives greater visibility into and control over that aspect of the supply chain (procurement). That control is crucial to inventory management: "Five years ago, nearly 100% of our product was sourced through agents. By the end of 2017, we sourced over 60% of our products directly from our suppliers." Later on in the Q&A CFO Richard Westenberger said of direct sourcing, "We're also getting benefits from the continued growth of our direct sourcing operations.... Those folks (employees in Hong Kong) are doing a great job helping us negotiate with factories on a more direct basis than we have in the past. That's also benefiting gross margin." In 2016, Carter's was a winner of the 'Supply Chains to Admire' award from 'Supply Chain Insights', "the research firm that's paving new directions in building thought-leading supply chain research." To win this award, Carter's had to perform ahead of peers in categories such as growth, operating margin, inventory turns, and returns on invested capital. Their emphasis on direct sourcing certainly has a lot to do with that excellence.

The second thing that is going to drive margins is Carter's focus on closing under-performing store formats and locations. Their co-branded store format, where the Carter's and OshKosh (acquired in 2005) branded stores are either side by side or the products sell on the same floor, is the store format that has had the best comps recently. Their worst-performing stores are their legacy outlet stores and Oshkosh standalone locations, both of which are not typically located close to consumers in high traffic areas. They plan on letting the leases expire on those underperforming locations, which will amount to 115 stores in the next 5 years. According to management, "Stores we plan to keep open had an operating margin of over 20% in 2017 compared to a margin of less than 2% for those we plan to close." Obviously, closing those locations that are barely profitable is going to improve margins, and Carter's also plans on opening 160 new co-branded stores in the next 5 years for a net gain of 45 stores. According to numbers from their most recent 10K, that will bring total stores count in 2022 to 1095.

So what could margins look like in 2022? Right now, Carter's weighted average operating margin at the store level (not including corporate level expenses) is 18.93. Their overall operating margin on the year was 12.3, meaning that corporate level expense added 663bps to the margin. Not taking into account any corporate level efficiency improvements, or maintaining that same spread, if the newly opened locations operate at the 20% store level operating margin they mentioned, overall operating margin will come in at 13.37, or 137 bps improvement. This is not taking into account gross margin improvement either. All things considered, a 14-15% operating margin is a real possibility down the road.

International Opportunity

So I lied a little bit earlier. In comparing Carter's to McDonald's or Coke, I was wrong in that Carter's does not yet have the ubiquitous international presence those companies do. This spells huge growth opportunities as Carter's reaches around the world to become a global player, which they are in the beginning stages of becoming. The regions they are currently focused on are Canada, China, and Mexico. From the 10K:

Canada

Canada is the biggest player internationally. Of international sales, Canada accounted for over 60% in 2017 ($260 million), with total sales increasing $15 million there over the prior year. Carter's opened 17 stores in Canada in 2017 and has plans to open 11 more this year, to bring the total store count by year end to 190. One macro theme that is vital to keep in mind is the fertility rates associated with the markets Carter's is targeting. How many kids people are having is obviously going to have an outsized impact on how much kids clothes are going to sell. The supply of babies is going to impact demand for apparel. The fertility rate in Canada has slipped in the past few years, going from 1.59 in 2015 to 1.57 in 2017. This means that each woman has, on average, 1.57 kids in their lifetime. This is below the replacement rate, or the rate at which children must be born per woman in order to maintain the population. For wealthy nations, the replacement rate is 2.1 children per woman. This is in context of a birth rate of 10.3 births per thousand people during a calendar year and an infant mortality of 4.5 deaths per 1000 live births. This amounts to about 375,000 babies born and lived beyond one year in Canada. So people are not have a lot of babies, which is not good for Carter's, exacerbated by the fact that the population of Canada is already relatively small with 36.5 million. But this is only part of the picture. Immigration influences how many women there are to have babies, and a lot of immigration will increase the number of births (all else remaining stable). On a net basis (immigrants - emigrants; people coming in - people leaving), Canada had 5.7 immigrants per 1000 people in 2017, or 208,570 people. The number of immigrants to Canada has been increasing since 2008:

And the immigration department has ambitious plans to increase those numbers in coming years by expediting citizenship requests and easing up on eligibility:

*From a CBC news article

Some in the government are pushing for as many as 450,000 by 2021. The reason that the government is pushing so hard for immigrants is because by 2030 the number of deaths in Canada is expected to outnumber births, meaning that immigration is the only way the population will grow.

The other matter to keep in mind is the male/female ratio. More females would in theory mean more babies. Females account for more than half of Canada's population at 50.4%. In summation, the total population is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of .39% through 2056.

A discussion about demographics would be incomplete without a discussion about the economy. If these people aren't doing okay financially, they aren't going to spend much on baby clothes. Part of Carter's success is the 'cute' appeal. People go into the store because they need a onesie, but they end up buying little baby shoes, matching socks, a hat, a stuffed animal, and a book because it was all so adorable they couldn't pass it up. This won't happen if people don't have the money to spend. So how are families doing in Canada? Well, not great but not bad. The percentage of people in poverty (defined as having an income that is less than half of the median national income) is 13.5%, which ranks at 11th (1 being the worst) on a list of developed nations. The cohort with the worst poverty rates is the immigrant population at 31.4%, which raises serious questions about the future as immigrants are expected to make up all of Canada's population growth in coming years, as mentioned above. GDP growth has been in a downtrend since 2010, which of course isn't good.

Unemployment has also been trending down....

But that has to been considered in light of the fact that 51% of adults in poverty are part of the Canadian workforce. Underemployment, precarious employment, and wages that don't outpace inflation are a huge part of the problem.

In context of all this, I don't see Canada as a gold mine. I rate Canada as an opportune market that Carter's can increase their market share in over time, but will reach a point of very slow growth once their footprint is well established. For the next half decade or so, there will be plenty of opportunities for new store openings. But there will reach a real inflection point where opening new stores would not generate a return on investment, as the outlook for population and wage growth looks low.

China

Now, about China. Here are all the same metrics that were presented with Canada, but with less prose:

2017 Fertility Rate Birth Rate (per 1000 people) Infant Mortality (per 1000 live births) Population Urban Population China 1.61 12.3 12 1.4 billion 819 million

Female Ratio Net Migration Total births 48.5% -400,000 17 million

Obviously, the addressable population in China is absolutely enormous. The urban population alone is more than 22 times that of Canada's entire population. While the infant mortality rate is sky high compared to Canada, the absolute numbers make clear the fact that China presents a vastly better growth opportunity for Carter's, to the tune of 17 million babies a year to clothe. And as the China continues to expand economically, that mortality rate is expected to drop. Carter's is barely entering this market, with an e-commerce site (Alibaba's Tmall) selling their products along with a partnership with Asian retailer Pou Sheng to whom they sell on a wholesale basis. Pou Sheng has 51 Carter's stores operating right now, with 200 potential stores to open in the next five years. Carter's does not directly own any retail locations in China. While Carter's is still trying to find their footing in the region and operated at a loss last year, the opportunity is huge, a '$12 billion market'. Nevertheless, near term the venture will be 'margin dilutive' according to management. Of the $21 million in sales from China last year, $15.75 million came from eCommerce with the remainder from the relationship with Pou Sheng. Guidance is for $80-$100 million in sales from China by 2022. Profitability is still up in the air.

China is economically hard to measure. I won't get into the weeds about why, but the following numbers should be considered in context of potentially significant margins for error. GDP growth has been trending down in recent years, but is still at a very robust 6.6%. Wage growth has been impressive:

With unemployment at 3.9% and wage growth growing at a compounded rate of 11.4%, if these trends continue then there will be millions of people in a fine position to do plenty of shopping for their babies. And according to a 2015 article from The Guardian, there are remarkably encouraging indicators regarding poverty:

Urban poverty has nearly been eradicated (Carter's stores are only in urban locations)

"China has lifted more people out of poverty than anywhere else in the world"

"Between 1990 and 2005, China’s progress accounted for more than three-quarters of global poverty reduction"

According to Wikipedia, "As of 2018 the number of people in poverty living below the national poverty line is around 30 million, about 2% of the population."

I see China as being the opposite of Canada in terms of opportunity. The Canada market has been relatively simple to enter and be profitable in, it was merely a matter of buying out a children's clothes retailer that was already well-established and selling Carter's products there. However, the opportunity to grow is quite limited due to a small addressable population that isn't expected to swell. China, on the other hand, is proving quite challenging to break into profitably, but the opportunity is massive as the addressable population is gargantuan. In a two-year time frame, there will be almost as many babies born in China as there are total people in Canada. If the team at Carter's can find their bearings in Asia, it will be source of growth for many decades. There are a few macro concerns here (more men than women, families being economically unwilling to have more than one child), but none that will be a significant headwind anytime soon. All told, the opportunity on a population and economic basis is astounding for Carter's. The question is how to do so profitably. If Carter's can crack that egg, China will be a source for huge growth for at least the next 100 years, hence the title of this article.

Mexico

Finally, Mexico. Formerly, Carter's presence in Mexico was on a licensor and wholesale basis only. However, this past August, they bought up the licensee and now own 41 retail store-fronts, with seven planned to open this year. According to management, "It should be some portion, of a $30 million business for us this year. And we expect to double it over the next five years." Here is the Mexico demographic metrics:

2017 Fertility Rate Birth Rate (per 1000 people) Infant Mortality Rate (per 1000 live births) Population Female Ratio Mexico 2.24 18.3 11.6 130.7 million 51%

Net Migration Total Births -235,260 2.3 million

On a population basis, Mexico is expected to grow at the fastest rate, potentially making for strong comparable store sales over time.

Economically, Mexico ranks 4th on the list of countries with the worst poverty with 16.7% below the poverty line. Their GDP has averaged annual growth of .6% in the last 5 years, their unemployment rate is at 3.4%, and wage growth has been healthy:

Internationally, China is easily the best opportunity given the sheer numbers of people and the robust economic growth. Mexico is the next best opportunity, given the higher fertility rate and the fact that the market is rather new and untapped. Canada is certainly a fine opportunity for the next five years but the growth opportunity there is muted, though the income from that country will be relatively reliable for a long time. While these stories continue to pan out, it is important to keep in mind the 60 other countries that Carter's deals in through wholesale and licensing relationships, as well as the 100 countries it reaches via e-commerce, as had been noted above from the screenshot of their 10K. This snippet from their conference call may be a primer for other international opportunities: "Interestingly, on our U.S. website, we saw the largest International demand coming from Brazil and Argentina with demand up 50% to last year."

Valuation

To arrive at a valuation for Carter's, I want to take several angles of approach that will allow me to arrive at a fair value. If the price ever dips significantly below this value, I will be a buyer.

First, I look at management full year 2018 EPS, free cash flow, and sales guidance and then plug that into historical averages for P/E ratios and P/S ratios to get an idea for where the stock will be trading by year end. My reasoning is that the 5 year average ratios give me a decent understanding of market sentiment surrounding the stock, and can help me forecast where shares will be trading. If I can buy now for a 15% discount, I think it's a buy. The math follows:

2018 EPS guidance = $6.62

5 year average P/E ratio = 22.93

22.93 = P/$6.62

$151.8 = Price, 33% upside

2018 Free Cash Flow guidance = $272.5 million

Projected FCF/share = $5.92

5 year average P/FCF ratio = 16.98

16.98 = P/$5.92

$100.52 = Price, 12% downside

2018 Sales guidance = $5.57 billion

5 year average P/S ratio = 1.6

Estimated shares at year end (based on an average share count reduction of 2 million a year) = 46 million

Sales per share = $121.09

1.6 = P/$121.09

$193 = Price, 70% upside

Obviously, the results here vary wildly. But averaging the three, I think the stock could be trading around $148 by year end if they meet their guidance. The stock pulled back recently because EPS guidance came in below expectations ($6.62 vs. $6.66 consensus), but the guidance was still for a 15% gain. The stock is being punished because people are demanding very high rates of return, but I am more than satisfied with 15% EPS growth. Throw in the 22% dividend increase, and I think the stock is quite a bargain trading at ~$114 at Friday's close. Upside could be 29% before dividends. I think there is a fair margin of safety, people are simply passing this up for "better" opportunities elsewhere. I won't be one of them. A few weeks ago it was trading at an all-time high of $129, which was probably fairly valued. The 11% retreat created a margin of safety. I think Carter's is a great buy. What do you think? Comment below and have a great day!

