Coffee Holding Company: Wake Up And Smell The Potential

It has been nearly a year since my last article on Coffee Holdings Company (NASDAQ:JVA), so I felt compelled to readdress the company's investment narrative.

First and foremost, JVA's 1st quarter earnings were released last week, and they were better than anticipated. Sales rose 12.5%, from $19.6 million to $22 million. Earnings climbed 17%, from 6 cents to 7 cents, while gross profit margin increased 130 basis points, from 15.90% to 17.20%. During the first quarter, the company bought back 93,041 shares in the open market and reduced its shares outstanding count by 1.5%, from 5,858,376 to 5,765,335.

On the negative side, operating expenses rose $387,755, but that was due to the addition of Comfort Foods, which was not included in last year's results. If Comfort Foods is pulled out of the equation, the company actually would have seen a $48,000 reduction in operating expenses.

The company's cash position rose 50%, from $2.32 million to $3.32 million. It also has $3 million of available credit remaining on its $12 million line of credit, enabling it plenty of flexibility for further acquisitions or share buybacks. The enterprise is currently in the process of negotiating a new loan agreement, set to close by the end of March. I am hopeful it will be able get more favorable terms, as well as additional borrowing power, within its new loan facility. This remains to be seen.

Once the market fully digests how good the results really were, the shares could, and should, rally. Food analyst Stephen Anderson of the Maxim Group thought the news deserved a buy reiteration and an increase in his prior earnings estimates, according to the research notes he released. He upped his fiscal 2018 earnings forecast 18%, from 22 cents to 26 cents, based on higher margins and lower integration expenses. He has sales pegged at $87.4 million, a 13% hike over the previous year's top line. It is interesting to note that Anderson resumed coverage on 12/13/17, after a two-year hiatus.

Two years ago, when research coverage ended, I felt compelled to step in and offer my own take on the company - a pseudo analyst, if you will. I figured I should put my money where my mouth was, to back my bullishness. As a consequence, I took out an ad in the company's local newspaper, as well as Investor's Business Daily, to illuminate my case.

The reality that Maxim is predicting - nearly 100% appreciation in just twelve months - is a staggering statistic. This is quite notable, considering that less than 10% of Nasdaq-listed stocks have 12-month appreciation targets above 60%.

Mr. Anderson expects JVA to report sales of $20.8 million and earnings of 5 cents for its second quarter (due June 15th). That represents a 66% increase from his prior estimate of 3 cents for the quarter. Maxim is predicting Coffee Holdings to earn 26 cents on sales of $87.4 million in fiscal year 2018. For fiscal year 2019, Anderson is modeling a top line of $91.8 million and net earnings of 42 cents, for a very impressive 62% earnings growth. Is the analyst too bullish? He might just be. I prefer the prudent approach of under-promising in order to overdeliver. A forward 2019 multiple of just 10 seems way too low for me. I am anticipating earnings of .22 in 2018 and .35 in 2019, implying a forward multiple of 12.

The company has a lean and mean management team: these guys know what they are doing - they (Andy and David Gordon) have coffee running through their veins. Their father founded the company back in the early '70s, and they have been working there ever since. These guys know how to squeeze a nickel. Their entire Board of Directors was paid out a mere $9,200 in compensation in 2017. Contrast that to Luby's (NYSE:LUB), which dished out over $1 million in compensation to its board members, accomplishing very little other than draining shareholder value. The reason why I mention Luby's stems from the fact that a set of brothers operate it too, while both enterprises are valued as micro-caps.

JVA's management team are a smart bunch. They managed to get the stock all the way up to $30 a share, based on a great relationship with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, yet were able to replace most of that lost business with much higher-margined branded and private-label business. They care about the share price, as they own 11% of the company, while taking rather modest salaries. They are innovators - they have acquired two companies within the past year (Sonofresco and Comfort Foods), operate a tea division and own a 60% portion of a joint venture with Caruso Coffee (Generations Coffee, LLC). Among the latest acquisitions, Sonofresco specializes in tabletop roasting machines, while Comfort Foods produces the Harmony Bay Coffee line. Management is easy to engage with, they reply very quickly via email, and seem to be on the exact same page as external shareholders. Total transparency is more than evident. The following, written by the CEO, sums it up:

'"We believe the public market is not reflecting the true value of our company, we have decided to initiate a share repurchase program whereby we may repurchase up to $2 million of our outstanding shares in the open market. Going forward, our focus will continue to be on growing our revenues over the next several years."

I like the fact that they are taking action in a bold way, putting their money where their mouth is, as actions always speak louder than words. One thing is for sure, it is nice to have the "best and brightest" at the helm.

Although the company has just 74 employees, it has roasting operations in La Junta, Colorado and North Andover, Massachusetts. In addition, JVA has production efforts in Brecksville, Ohio. It has made nice inroads with its Cafe Caribe brand within the giant Walmart and Food Lion chains. It also provides all the private labeling for Smart and Final, as well as a host of other retailers.

The company's sales mix currently comprises of 50% processed coffee and 50% green coffee beans. JVA owns the trademarks for its popular west coast brand, S&W Premium, and its dark roast Cafe Supremo label. It is also in the process of dipping its toes in the vast Chinese market by way of recent partnerships established. Its major competitors include: (1) Kraft/General Foods (NASDAQ:KHC) (Maxwell House) (2) The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) (owner of Cafe Bustelo and Folgers) (3) Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group (a major private packager).

As regards the company being acquired, the chances of this are low, according to SA author Matthew Michniewicz's focus piece. He claims the company has by-laws aimed at preventing a takeover. I disagree. I think for the right price a buyout could be negotiated, as management has indicated they have been approached before with offers they deemed too low to present to the board for discussion.

According to Stephen Anderson, a logical buyout price for JVA would be $8.16 per share. He based that on what Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) paid for Boyd Coffee last year. It equated to .50/sales. JAB Holdings would be the most logical buyer, as it has been acquiring coffee companies faster than a speeding bullet (knocking off Peets, Caribou, Green Mountain and Krispy Kreme). J.M. Smucker could well be in the mix too, as its Cafe Bustelo line would synergize nicely with JVA's Cafe Caribe brand (a dark, blended espresso geared for the rapidly expanding Hispanic market).

Institutions are finally coming back, albeit slowly: institutional ownership has increased over 5% in the past 12 months, led by Ancora Advisors LLC with a 4.48% stake. Vanguard Group has the second-largest position with a 3.30% ownership tally, followed by Renaissance Technologies LLC's 2.90% interest.

Andy Gordon (CEO) and David Gordon (COO) own 11% of JVA's outstanding shares between them. One caveat for institutional ownership is that many institutions/funds prohibit the purchase of stocks below the $5.00 threshold. Some believe companies trading below this area are simply too risky to approach. Low-priced stocks have a sort of stigma attached to them. My thinking is that this stigma creates a nice buying opportunity. When the stock eventually climbs over $5.00, demand for the shares will increase dramatically.

Lastly, the stock has been humming along with some nice technicals - its volume typically rises on up days and contracts on down days. This is a sure sign of accumulation. Its 200-day moving average line, which I am a big proponent of, sits at $4.65. If shares were able to pass this major threshold, it would be significant. Especially if they are able to stay above it for more than a week. That scenario would definitely trigger a strong buy signal in my book, and for many others too.

Bottom line

There are potential headwinds for this stock, including lack of proper integration regarding its latest two acquisitions, volatile coffee prices and increased competition. The good news is, the company has a clean balance sheet, has shown continual improved gross profit margins and carries a book value above its current share price. Management has already recognized that the market is not truly reflecting the true value of JVA. This is a substantial clue that there are inefficiencies to exploit within this equity in a supposedly "efficient" market.

