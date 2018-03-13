Creative Learning's (CLCN) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Creative Learning Corp. (OTCPK:CLCN) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Blake Furlow - Chairman of the Board

Christian Miller - COO and CFO

Blake Furlow

Why don’t we just thank you everybody for taking the time, who joined us today and thank you for your continued investment in Creative Learning. I will ask if you are not going to be speaking on the call if you could please mute your phone, so that you don’t want to make household or any other interruption to all the other participants.

Today this call will be hosted by myself, Blake Furlow, Chairman of the Board of Creative Learning Corporation and Christian Miller, the COO and CFO. And we had a handful of questions come in over the previous period and we are going to address them by combining them into several categories, and those categories will consist of investor relations, shareholder value, new revenue streams, our sales strategy and then the franchise support and franchise revenue.

We are not going to offer any guidance on this call, it is mainly to address sort of business as we are seeing it and update shareholders as they can have a greater insight into the Company. So, we will sort of run thorough some narrative form that cover those five topics, and then Christian will pick up after that.

So first off I wanted to talk about investor relations, we have had several questions about that, as far as what our strategy is and we plan on developing more engaged investor relations function in the future, however for the time being we are reaching out to investors on calls like these, so that you guys have the opportunity to ask questions and gain insight into the business.

And so I thank those of you who did participate and ask questions that has many fleets to the discussion that we are able to have as far as how it relates to what are the interest concerns that you have. So, please participate in that we will try and address those questions, that you have on these calls.

And we will continue to mainly do this quarterly, so that every three months you have the opportunity to get out whatever you want to know, and we will try to answer those to the best of our ability.

I want to move on to the long-term shareholder value. What we are trying to do is maximize our corporate assets and do that by increasing revenue lines. So we are also looking at costs, we have done lot of over the last several months to reduce professional fees, that's showed up in the Q, and then we are also sort of rebooting sales cycle, especially as it relates to Bricks 4 Kidz, and then new franchise concepts that we have.

So we are growing our franchise offerings mainly by refreshing store-front, we are out there looking for things as well if we can add the shift within the vision of Creative Learning Corporation, when they are attractive we would love the opportunity to purchase a new brand and expand our franchise offerings.

We are also looking to maximize the value of corporate assets, the value of our franchise network, it's pretty substantial, and we are also trying to maximize the value of curriculum to the extent that we can. That's the greatest asset and we are looking to add value by utilizing it, in as many different ways that we can, we also want to provide systems.

And then Christian do you want to talk about the three new revenue streams that you are focusing on?

Christian Miller

Yes, we are really focused on developing new revenue streams, within the core business itself and without having to looking at our assets that we haven't placed today and seeing where we can maximize the value of those particular asset.

And one is a franchise management tool that we are developing right now and we hope to have that franchise management tool online by the end of the calendar year and with the hope that that adds incredible value plus it would allow us to really have a bit more control over how our franchise interact with their customers.

The second area of that of core revenue stream that we are really working on is a curriculum licensing platform and this is something where we are taking the curriculum that we have for the BFK network and we are changing it significantly to meet a more educational environment and being able for once we make the necessary changes to that, be able to license that in different schools and around the country and around the world.

And then third piece that we are really focused on is basic of Sew Fun refresh or relaunch. We have looked at the Sew Fun platform, it's been pretty stagnant over the last few years and try to find where there is value there and what we can do refresh it to really help those owners really excel, and once we do that we will be very confident in going out to the marketplace and trying to add new franchisees as well.

The next piece I would like to talk about would be the sales strategy, when Blake came in July and then I became the COO in August we took a hard look at our sales strategy. What we were doing for sales, the assets that we were using, what we were and weren't doing with those assets, and what was the best way that we could maximize our efforts.

And we considered everything from brokers of the franchise expos and we really started off developing a sales funnel and then through that we also did a lot of marketing, moving to marketing organically, of course Facebook and also we are also looking at a broker model for some large territories.

But the thing is we have the different - how we are going to market the BFK today and how is marketable force different, because the number of franchises that there are in system today, we are talking about, we can sell things the same way when you are 641 territories and when you are at 50 or 100.

So, and also another thing that we added was we put into the FDD three tier pricing in the U.S., so we know have a lower bottom tier and then there were mid tiers what we have and we have larger tier to really attract a more diverse potential ownership group.

The last piece I have been asked about is our franchise support and franchise revenue, we have really put a lot of effort in a meaningful way, have begun a tour of country, we did one stop in Atlanta and we hope to get another stop in – we are planning to do another stop in Detroit and eventually we will make it throughout the whole country in the mini conference format and partly the reason we are doing that is so we can interact with more owners on a one-on-one basis.

And learn from them, see where they need help and then by that be able to more cater our support to their needs. And really see where the business is succeeding and where their businesses need more support. And we are also going to add in [FNT] (Ph), in FNT I think will really help them as well, they have an FNT, but we hope some of the changes will help push them to their next level.

And other thing that we are doing is, we are really developing video assets, more video assets, today's world it's much more - video is the way people communicate with each other, do trainings and as well as marketing, which kind of help them market their product via Facebook or via bunch of avenues with video rather than the traditional flat models.

Though that was the answer to the questions we received, what we did is as Blake said, we bucketed the question from to-date that fit into several distinct buckets and that's what we did. Blake do you have anything to add?

Blake Furlow

Yes. I think what I spent some of the questions with sort of a desire to know when will we have results. And there is a sort of long-term approach that we are taking which is we want to build the systems and processes that will enable us to support the franchises both in business packages in the markets. And also we think that by helping our franchise to be as healthy and successful as they can that that would be a generative process for -.

So these sales will become easier as we have franchisee better joining that top level of success that some of our franchisees will have. So working with our franchises to understand with our really successful franchises that what are you doing to be so successful, creative model around that and then helping to sending that information through the network so that other people can join us so it’s going to be very attractive in terms of how we sell franchise in the future.

So it's part of basically holistic approach to make our business as healthy as possible. So that’s really the approach that we have taken and then along with that approach to say what other things that we can do than we have that will add value and [Technical Difficulty] additional revenue streams for the Creative Group.

So that is the approach that we have taken and I hope that that addresses or give you more insight into what we have been working and answers the questions that you all are kind enough to understand.

Blake Furlow

I want to thank everybody for joining today's call. I know it’s a busy time for everybody. I know that we are working hard to get these things accomplished. And we thank you for your patience and support while we enact all these initiatives.

We will be doing these calls quarterly, so if you have any other questions that comes to you please keep them e-mail them to us. And we will address them as often as we can each quarter. I hope everybody has a wonderful afternoon.

Yes, go ahead Christian did you want to add thing.

Christian Miller

Yes. I would also like to thank everyone for the questions and we really hope this is the beginning of a significantly better communications between our shareholders and management. So we can all feel that we are rolling the road to get in the right direction.

Blake Furlow

Thank you, everybody for your time in joining the call today.

Christian Miller

Thank you.

