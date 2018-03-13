J.M. Smucker: Small Cap Dividend Spotlight

SJM has a Forward P/E of 14.2x, which is below its 5-year average and attractive relative to peers.

I'm a dividend investor and always looking for stocks to add to my portfolio. Today, I'll focus on J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM). In my opinion, the stock is attractively valued and worth buying for the following reasons:

SJM's sales have struggled in recent years, but a diversified revenue mix and strong brand power create opportunities for growth.

SJM returns a significant amount of capital to shareholders through a quarterly dividend, which currently yields 2.41%.

SJM is reasonably valued based on historical multiples, comparables, and a discounted cash flow model.

SJM Financial Snapshot

There are a few things to mention about SJM's revenue performance:

A 5% reduction in revenue during 2017 was a result of SJM divesting its U.S canned milk business as well as lower net price realization and unfavorable volume/mix.

So far during 2018, sales have been down approximately 1% and are expected to be relatively flat year-over-year.

The 37% increase in revenue during 2016 was a result of the Big Heart Pet Brands acquisition.

One of my favorite things about SJM's revenue stream is that it's fairly diversified. Revenue is made up of consumer snacks, coffee, and premium pet food. In particular, pet foods and premium snack innovation have the potential to be growth drivers in the future.

The large increase in profit and EPS during 2018 has been a result of a one-time gain from recent tax legislation. Adjusted EPS is expected to range from $8.20 to $8.30 for the year, a nice improvement over previous years. SJM is a little over-leveraged right now given the Big Heart Pet Brands acquisition. The good news is that SJM has been using excess free cash flow to work this debt load down and I'd expect that to continue.

Data Source: Google Finance

SJM Dividend Analysis - 2.41% Annual Yield

The most important factor I look at in analyzing dividend stocks is payout ratio, which tells me if the dividend payment is sustainable and if there's room to grow. Even though SJM has a 2.41% annual yield, its payout ratio in 2017 was only 39% and has only been 38% so far this year. That's low and leaves plenty of room to grow. If SJM used all of its free cash flow for the dividend, its yield would instead be approximately 5.7%.

SJM has a long-standing history of increasing its dividend. The company is technically not a dividend aristocrat because the dividend hasn't always been increased annually, but there's been no cuts based on the data I've been able to analyze (back to 1994). The dividend payment has increased by 50% over the last 5 years (from $0.52/share to $0.78/share), so I'd expect this to continue increasing quickly.

SJM Historical Valuation Analysis

SJM currently looks reasonably priced with all major multiples trading at or below 5-year averages (Note - five-year averages provided by Reuters):

Forward P/E of 14.2x is 20% less than its five-year average of 17.7x.

Forward PEG of 1.56x is 38% less than its five-year average of 2.5x.

Price/Sales of 2x is at its five-year average of 2x.

SJM's EV/FCF also looks reasonable compared to its 5-year range:

SJM EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Comparables Analysis

Based on a comparables analysis, SJM is attractively valued. This is based on a Forward P/E that's 9% below peers and a PEG Ratio that's 24% below peers. The only premium is for Price/Sales and that makes sense because SJM has the best gross margins out of the group.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

Note - PEG Ratio average does not include Hormel Foods (HRL).

I derived LT Growth rates by using Forward P/E and PEG ratio listed on Yahoo Finance.

SJM's EV/FCF ratio of 21.64x also compares favorably to peers, which has an average of 22.3x.

SJM EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

SJM Discounted Cash Flow Model

Based on the discounted cash flow model below, SJM is fairly valued. I've made a few conservative assumptions. First, I've estimated long-term growth at only 2%, which is significantly less than other sources. Second, I've assumed beta of 0.85x, which is more than all sources I've found. That increase the required return. Last, I've assumed free cash flow of $825 million for 2018, which is consistent with SJM's expectations.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g).

CF1 = 2018's free cash flow, which I've estimated at $825 million.

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the benefits of SJM outweigh the risks and make the stock worth buying. The biggest risk of the stock is the food/coffee/pet industry is very competitive and SJM might not regain growth. With that being said, SJM should continue being a consistent performer because of its recession-resistant, diversified sales mix. SJM has been a strong producer of free cash flow and should be able to continue supporting and growing its dividend. Last, the stock is reasonably priced across the board. I especially like the EV/FCF multiple of 21.6x and a PEG Ratio of 1.56x, both of which compare favorably to peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.