Will Nordic American Offshore Shares Benefit From Rising Activity In The North Sea?

When I recently wrote an article on the Norwegian segment of the North Sea, the first question was about Nordic American Offshore (NAO). That’s logical: an offshore support vessel (OSV) provider with 10 OSVs should theoretically benefit from increasing demand for OSV services in the North Sea. However, the company’s shares continue to trade in a tight range with no indications of upside:

Here are the numbers. Current market capitalization of Nordic American Offshore is roughly $75 million. The company carries $137 million of debt under the $150 million credit facility that matures in March 2020. At the end of 2017, Nordic American Offshore had $32 million of cash on the balance sheet. With all this in mind, the market currently values 10 Nordic American Offshore vessels at $180 million or $18 million per vessel.

The company’s annual report for 2017 is not yet available, but when it reported the numbers for 2016 it indicated the following carrying values for its OSVs:

It also indicated that carrying values exceeded market values by $121.1 million at that time. Therefore, Nordic American Offshore believed that on average the market value of its OSV was $24.5 million back at the time of publishing the 2016 annual report. Since then, the situation in the North Sea segment of the offshore drilling market has improved. However, it does not necessarily mean that the OSV values have improved as well since OSV providers are the last in the “food chain” that will benefit from rising oil producers’ activity in the North Sea.

The market seems comfortable with Nordic American Offshore capitalization right now and is unwilling to bid the company’s shares higher. I see several reasons for this. First, the company’s debt is a huge concern. There is no way how Nordic American Offshore can pay it through cash flows:

Current revenue is minuscule compared to the amount of debt that the company carries:

Thus, the extension of maturities will have to be negotiated or the company will have to enter restructuring negotiations with potentially devastating consequences for the common equity.

Another reason for the muted performance of Nordic American Offshore shares is that the company continues to pay dividends. In the majority of other cases in the stock market, a dividend is seen as a positive catalyst, but here the dividend eats the precious cash from the balance sheet. If financial results do not improve, Nordic American Offshore may have to raise more equity, meaning more dilution for common shareholders.

Also, after years of disappointment, the market likely wants to see factual evidence of improvements. Yes, the company reported reactivation of 3 vessels in the last earnings report, so now all 10 OSVs are in active mode. However, it is not convincing enough for the market. While it is obvious that the North Sea segment is experiencing upside, it remains to be seen whether this upside has already translated into positive financial improvements for OSV providers and for Nordic American Offshore in particular.

To sum it up, I believe it’s too early to expect that Nordic American Offshore shares will show upside following the evidence of improving North Sea market for offshore drillers. In all likelihood, the market will demand tangible evidence before sending the company’s shares higher. Nordic American Offshore shares come with certain risks that I described above but currently they seem fairly valued by the market.

