Odyssey Outcomes: Making Regeneron's Stock Great Again?

I think that Regeneron shares, trading at the low end of their 4-year range, are attractive, with $375 as my initial, short-term target.

Background - Praluent might be back from the dead

Most of the time I have been contributing to Seeking Alpha, I have owned and written about the mid-sized biotech Regeneron (REGN). Since my first article in early August 2014, the stock has gone nowhere, paying out no dividends. I was personally lucky with it with very large gambles on it in 2014 into mid-2015, when I warned that while the large-cap biotechs were not in a bubble, they had far outperformed a strong bull market and were at high valuations. So my dollar allocation to the sector dropped markedly. Lately, however, I have been commenting that in the sub-$350 range, I saw good value in REGN simply from its marketed products, though unfortunately there are lots of uncertainties. Amongst the marketed drugs to which I have no significant value was Praluent, the injectable cholesterol-reducer. This drug suddenly looks to me as though it could be a wild card that could lead to a higher trading range for REGN, and possibly even a quite significant move up. No guarantees, of course, but here's the latest.

REGN scores a potential double win in the ODYSSEY Outcomes trial - background

REGN and its partner Sanofi (SNY) very recently completed a large cardiovascular outcomes trial of Praluent in patients with acute coronary syndromes who were on maximally-tolerated statins and had undesirably high LDL-cholesterol levels. When the results came back positive, the parties sought out the analysis of ICER, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, which is based in Boston. This organization has provided cost-benefit data for Praluent as well as for the direct competition, Repatha, an Amgen (AMGN) product. Praluent and Repatha are both human monoclonal antibodies of the PCSK9 inhibitor (PCSK9i) class. The field is potentially attractive, as no antibodies of this class remain in development to my knowledge. There is, however, the possibility of competition coming from The Medicines Company (MDCO) using an Alnylam (ALNY) compound.

Both Praluent and Repatha were approved in 2015. Sales have disappointed, I believe because the companies overpriced their products. Due in part to an intermittently successful patent suit that AMGN brought against SNY/REGN, worldwide sales of Repatha have been running double those of Praluent.

Now, the ODYSSEY Outcomes results and the analyses of cost-benefit from Praluent and Repatha just might change the game to the benefit of SNY and, more relevant given its much smaller size, REGN.

ODYSSEY Outcomes - key findings

From the above REGN press release:

On the primary endpoint, Praluent reduced the overall risk of MACE [major adverse cardiovascular events] by 15%

Praluent was also associated with a lower risk of death overall, known as "all-cause mortality" [however, this may not be statistically valid due to the hierarchical design of the study].

In a pre-specified analysis, the patients with baseline LDL-C levels at or above 100 mg/dL experienced a more pronounced effect from Praluent, reducing their risk of MACE by 24% [and 29% lower risk of death, likely not a statistically valid metric].

For those in the Praluent treatment arm, approximately 75% of patient time was on the 75 mg dose [a low dose alternative that Repatha lacks].

Praluent appeared safe.

The American College of Cardiology provides a link to a 47 slide presentation about the study. Slide 36 shows that the greatest effect was seen in:

North America

men versus women

people over 65 years old

people closer to their acute coronary event

people with higher starting LDL-cholesterol.

I think these details will be good for Praluent sales, especially the robust data out of North America.

Now to the potential commercial significance of ODYSSEY Outcomes.

ICER gives the edge to Praluent versus Repatha

In a coordinated press release, ICER announced:

— Based on the results of the ODYSSEY Outcomes trial, ICER has calculated two updated value-based price benchmarks, net of rebates and discounts, for alirocumab in patients with a recent acute coronary event: $2,300-$3,400 per year if used to treat all patients who meet trial eligibility criteria, and $4,500-$8,000 per year if used to treat higher-risk patients with LDL cholesterol ≥ 100 mg/dL despite intensive statin therapy.

This compares with its evaluation of Repatha. In a Sept. 17, 2017 press release, ICER said:

Based on these [updated] findings [of the FOURIER trial], the value-based price benchmarks, or the range in which the cost of evolocumab would align with its benefit to patients, was found to be substantially lower than initially calculated, at $1,725 – $2,242 for annual treatment costs versus $5,300 – $7,600 in the initial report.

The effects of this analysis on Repatha sales are uncertain, but they cannot be good.

One way they may be very bad for AMGN relates to its long-running patent suit against SNY/REGN.

Can ODYSSEY Outcomes remove risk of Praluent being removed from the market out of the calculations?

Praluent and Repatha, which many doctors view as highly similar drugs, were running about equal in sales until AMGN received a decision from a court ordering Praluent sales to cease. This order was subsequently stayed, and later, the Court of Appeals remanded the case back for a new trial. Now that there is evidence of mortality benefit when using Praluent in a way that prominently involves the low dose option that is not available with Repatha, it just may be that Praluent could not now be removed from the market on the grounds that patient health requires it. Normally, infringing drugs are not removed from the market on that general basis. Now that a giant outcomes trial provides evidence of superiority of Praluent over Repatha, this possibility may now have dropped to close to zero.

Can ODYSSEY Outcomes change prescribing patterns to favor Praluent?

The tilt toward Repatha over Praluent occurred quickly after AMGN's courtroom victory suggesting Praluent might actually leave the market. Now we have a clear rationale to favor Praluent. Per REGN's latest quarterly report, Q4 sales of the drug rose 54% yoy to $63 MM.

I always tended to prefer Praluent's chances due to its low starting dose option. Why AMGN did not provide that option in its clinical trial program is unclear. Most patients prefer to begin a new drug at a low dose; REGN/SNY will certainly make prescribers aware of the importance of the lowest, 75 mg dose option.

Importantly, at a presentation of the data at the ACC meeting, doctors in the audience were asked about their prescribing habits re PCSK9is. About half simply did not prescribe them. I expect that to change, and I expect the strong majority who had never prescribed either drug or only rarely did so to look at ODYSSEY versus FOURIER, the greater dosage options for Praluent, and prefer to write for it. Note, FOURIER studied a high risk group of more stable patients; one of the entry criteria was that the patient could not have had a myocardial infarction within 4 weeks of entering the trial; ODYSSEY Outcomes looked for that sort of patient.

Large market opportunity with enough time to matter to REGN's stock price

Per p. 25 of a medical book I found a link to, about 1.2 million Americans experience a coronary event, usually a myocardial infarction and some the warning signs of one, fit the criteria for ODYSSEY Outcomes study. Let us say that each year, 100,000 patients experience an acute coronary syndrome, have an LDL cholesterol above 100, and get prescribed and begin Praluent. Let's say that half stay on the drug long term, and that insurance allows a $6000/year payment to REGN/SNY. By the end of year 2 of this thought experiment, $600 million income would be brought in annually from the US. This amount could accelerate substantially if it became "best practices" to prescribe a PCSK9i (could Praluent be the only preferred drug in the guidelines?). Then we would look to penetration of other mandatory treatments for heart attack patients and think of a first target of 33% utilization, rising to 50%. Then we would have a first target of 400,000 patients treated per year, rising to 600,000. Make your assessment of the share going to Praluent versus Repatha, and you start to get meaningful numbers for a company REGN's size.

REGN/SNY plan to put insurance companies to the test

The partners plan to take the ICER analyses to insurers. Per a related press release, they say:

March 10, 2018

Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need

Precision medicine approach will focus efforts on high-risk patients, such as those who have had heart attacks or unstable angina and cannot reduce their LDL-C below 100 mg/dL despite maximally-tolerated statins

For payers willing to reduce access barriers for high-risk patients, companies will offer net price-within a cost-effective range, leveraging a new ICER analysis.

These companies are finally taking the unasked-for advice I provided in 2015, when I criticized them for their $14,300 per year list price for Praluent as being out of touch with economic reality. No one in the insurance community cared that this made Praluent, and the similarly-priced Repatha, the "cheapest" antibodies on the US market.

Better late than never, though.

Stock market implications of all the above

While SNY is too big for this situation to matter a lot to the stock unless down the road Praluent becomes a significant mega-blockbuster (which remains possible), REGN is right-sized to trade up on the news in my view. The key could well be the ICER analysis. By doing a shorter study that reported out faster, AMGN may have won a battle but lost the war. ICER is differentiating between two nearly identical drugs. If REGN/SNY now prevail in court, perhaps with an affordable royalty to AMGN, I think that global annual sales of Praluent could reach the $2-3 B range in a few years. Profitability will be far lower than usual given this proposed roughly $6000 selling price, and SNY is the senior partner by a modest amount in the global profit split, but the effect on REGN's stock might be significant. That's because Praluent is a loss-maker for REGN now, and could contribute several dollars per share in profits under the above assumptions. That swing could be meaningful to the company operationally and to its financial results. Then there is the possibility that Praluent becomes used widely first for acute coronary syndrome patients, then even more widely as its current indication allows. The insurers have wanted to ignore this, but this is what the prescribing information says about when the drug may be used:

——————————— INDICATIONS AND USAGE ——————————— PRALUENT is a PCSK9 (Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin Kexin Type 9) inhibitor antibody indicated as adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, who require additional lowering of LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C).

That's very broad and covers tens of millions of patients in the wealthier countries globally. Since much of what goes on in stock valuations involves estimating the financial value of relatively small chances of very major positive or negative events, the chance that the PCSK9is could take off and move toward truly strong sales may arithmetically be significant given REGN's $36 B market cap.

Conclusions - REGN for the long run?

Following its 30X move up to the $600 range after the Great Recession into 2015, REGN has rested for the past 4 years. It is early days regarding ODYSSEY Outcomes. REGN is trading up about $7 from its $342 closing price Friday in pre-market trading around 8 AM as I submit this piece for editorial review. This is a restrained market response. Next steps for ODYSSEY Outcomes include publication in a major journal, numerous sub-analyses, responses by AMGN critiquing it and defending Repatha, and decisions by regulatory authorities as to what REGN and SNY can add to the Praluent label regarding the ODYSSEY Outcomes study.

I see the case for REGN broadening and strengthening, may be adding more shares from cash reserves Monday, and continue to like it for the long run. Significant risk remains, however; there are no "sure things" in biotechnology investing. Nonetheless, all things considered, I continue to see REGN as the best of breed amongst the smaller, but no longer small, biotechs. With the stock having gone nowhere for nearly 4 years, perhaps the time is right for "Mr. Market" to turn "his" attention from what has been hot, hot, hot to what has cooled but could come back in fashion. Certainly, the charts suggest that a $375 price would be well within reach, so that's my immediate target price. Much higher prices for REGN may loom down the road.

