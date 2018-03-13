Everyone Thinks Warren Buffett Will Never Do This... And They're Wrong

They aren't likely to be actively involved in acquisitions with lots of layoffs like the Kraft-Heinz restructuring.

They have systems in place to prevent abuse of that independence and unethical behavior.

Even though their CEOs can work independently there are major advantages to being owned by Berkshire.

They may well pay a dividend or increase the share buyback price if the conditions are right.

This year marks the third time that Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A)(BRK.B) annual meeting will be streamed live on the internet.

I recently watched last year's annual meeting and found a few very interesting answers that challenge some common beliefs about Berkshire.

The recording is available online (it may be taken down after May 4).

Here are some of the most notable answers.

Buffett Is Willing To Pay Dividends

At one point an analyst asked a question about deploying the growing cash balance. The primary strategy, which is still in place, is to keep the cash. The plan includes a minimum cash balance. This is around $20B although it will likely never get that low.

This will sustain the immense financial strength that gives Berkshire's insurance companies and utilities a competitive advantage. Customers and regulators want to do business with someone that backs up their promises with more cash than they could ever need. Most of their competitors carry a higher risk of pushing messy financing problems onto anyone they do business with.

On top of that minimum balance, the rest of the cash is for great opportunities that come up within Buffett and Munger's circle of competence. They aren't willing to pay for acquisitions that don't promise a high rate of return. The markets they focus on are too highly valued at the moment.

However, this could turn into a very big advantage in a crash. Not only would they be able to deploy billions of dollars scooping up great deals from desperate sellers, but the price of Berkshire shares would likely drop quite a bit even as they get the chance to do what they do best.

While Buffett, Munger, and the rest of the Berkshire shareholders dream of this happy day, what if they end up with so much cash that they can't imagine using it all even during a major crash?

If it doesn't happen in this next 5 to 10 years this could be where Berkshire ends up. As Buffett states in answer to the question, the board will consider a dividend at that time to get rid of excess cash.

As I suggested in the comments on an earlier article, if they can't imagine using the cash even in their wildest dreams it doesn't make sense to hold on to it.

Buyback Limit Can Be Raised

Another obvious route for capital deployment is a share buyback. At the start of the decade, Berkshire established a policy of buying back shares at 110% of the book value. However, a shareholder offered up a large block at a higher price and they took it, raising the limit to 120% at the same time.

Could it go higher? The answer given in the meeting is yes. As Buffett explains it, if someone offers up a lot of shares at 124% of the book value, he hopes the board (in case he is no longer in the picture) will seriously consider that against the other opportunities at the time and do the deal if it makes the remaining shareholders better off.

One of the statements they have made repeatedly is that the actual value of the business is going to increasingly rise above the book value. The large businesses that are wholly owned are carried on the books at (mostly) fixed value while their earnings keep rising.

At some point, this means that higher and higher premiums to the book value will be a good deal. Buffett, Munger, and the rest of the board will be opportunistic.

Why Is It Good To Be Bought By Berkshire?

Another question showed Buffett's admirable willingness to take on challenges and address the kind of questions that most people would eagerly avoid.

We know that Berkshire doesn't interfere in the affairs of their subsidiaries unless there is an extreme need. So does it actually give them any benefits over being a public company?

An IPO could cash out the founders equally well (probably paying better than Berkshire would in many cases) and provide access to extra capital as needed (which Berkshire does as well). Are Buffett and Munger doing any good for the business or just enriching themselves and their shareholders through hard negotiation?

Even The Economist has challenged this aspect, claiming that Berkshire holds back their subsidiaries more than the company helps them.

The answer is that businesses do better when they are owned by Berkshire. Buffett gave the example of Geico. Their largest competitors have recently slowed their growth on purpose.

They spend a lot to get new customers but it takes a couple of years before they show a profit on those customers. So if they grow very rapidly it actually looks like their profits are decreasing for a time. As public companies, they didn't want to keep posting disappointing results. In exchange for increasing their profits now, they limit their future growth.

On the other hand, Geico observed this and increased their marketing efforts. Buffett and Munger trust that the company will make a profit in the long term so they will happily ignore a few years of accounting losses to get there. Especially when their competitors are choosing not to play the game!

This aligns with one of my deepest investing principles. There can't be an "efficient market" because someone who's panicked over what will happen for next month has a different "correct price" than an investor like me who will happily forget about an asset for a few years before checking on it.

The emotional short-term investor will want a different price every day. The rational long-term investor will stick to the same acceptable price (that leads to a large profit) for a long time. Sometimes those prices will cross paths.

This doesn't just apply to buying stocks (or companies). It applies to running them too. When Berkshire makes an acquisition they place their entire faith in the business and the management after careful consideration. As long as the CEO isn't outright destroying the business they can invest in very long-term plans.

On the other hand, public company shareholders will buy up shares with very little consideration, sometimes just because of a rumour. The CEO has to keep earning and justifying their faith every quarter because there was very little trust to begin with.

The competition for Berkshire businesses is likely diminished since public company CEOs can't get away with long-term thinking if shareholders don't believe in it. Very few people think this way, so it's a lot easier to make a profit. You don't have to be lucky. You just have to be willing.

Of course, one other advantage they have is that it just takes a phone call and a few hours and the head office can send a few billion dollars in cash!

Simply put, the businesses that Berkshire buys enjoy structural advantages that almost no other public or private business has. The former has too many nervous shareholders and the latter doesn't have enough capital. If they do it's often from aggressive PE firms that want a short-term profit even if it dooms the business.

When Is Decentralization Too Much?

Speaking of distant management, the first question was an excellent challenge and one that Buffett took up eagerly. Wells Fargo (WFC), one of Berkshire's largest shareholdings, had well-known problems with managers creating false accounts for their customers in order to hit their targets.

As the shareholder pointed out, the report analyzing the situation put a large part of the blame on a system of decentralized decision-making that didn't provide enough oversight. Yet Berkshire takes this to the extreme. The company probably goes much further than Wells Fargo in letting managers act independently.

Are there a lot of hidden problems just waiting to surface? Or have Buffett and Munger found a way to guarantee that hundreds of thousands of employees will do the right thing every time?

The answer to the second question is obviously no. As they stated clearly, there is always someone doing something wrong.

But it also seems that the answer to the first question is no. First, they carefully select which companies they buy since they usually aren't willing to change the management. They only want to do business with those that deeply understand their principles. Even this can fail, though.

Buffett explained a simple system for making sure that problems don't grow out of control. Any employee at any of the companies can contact his office directly (and anonymously if they want) to report problems.

They get thousands of reports every year. Like the comments on any site online, the majority are just a waste of time. But they investigate each one and occasionally find serious problems. They have made swift changes when they were warranted.

Berkshire's ethical standards should be clear to everyone involved. As Buffett explained, during the Salomon breakdown in the 1990s they had more than enough money and he was not particularly upset at someone who loses a little money. But they can't afford, and won't tolerate, losing any of their reputation. Their reputation is what gives them access to the best and largest deals and it will be preserved at all costs.

Any time someone forgets this their "management from a distance" gets very close very fast, as shown by events such as David Sokol leaving the company over the Lubrizol transaction where he had bought shares himself before recommending it as a Berkshire acquisition (despite the fact that he had, in fact, disclosed his position ahead of time!).

It seems that this has worked well so far. Perhaps if employees at indirectly owned companies such as Wells Fargo had been aware of this, it might have limited the scale of the problem. I have no doubt that Berkshire would push for change at a company where they only own 5% of the shares if they know of a serious internal threat.

Will Berkshire Become A Restructuring Buyer?

Another question took the opposite view. The Kraft/Heinz (HNZ) (NASDAQ:KHC) acquisition done with 3G Capital involved a lot of layoffs. This is a pattern typically seen with more aggressive private equity managers but Buffett hasn't done it since his earliest acquisitions many decades ago.

Is this going to be where they find new opportunities going forward? Most likely not.

The answer given was that it is often a necessary step and one that benefits the economy.

Munger tells a story about someone who visited the Soviet Union and saw a large construction project with thousands of workers shovelling dirt. He turned to the manager, pointed to the construction machinery that was idling nearby, and asked, "wouldn't it go faster if you used that?"

The manager replied "yes, but then how would we keep all the workers employed?" Munger adds, "wouldn't it be even better if they used teaspoons instead of shovels?"

The same thing applies in some mass layoffs. The economy can't be productive if there are too many people employed for a task. That productivity is what allows new high-paying jobs to be created. It's simply not sustainable to have a lot of people paid well to produce very little output.

However, Berkshire will still prefer acquisitions where the cuts have already been done. They want the benefits of an efficient business. They just want to let someone else take the heat.

Look Forward to More Great Answers This Year

Those were a few of the notable details shared last year.

This year's meeting will be on May 5 and it will be streamed live again. You should be able to watch it here, which will show last year's recording until then.

I've submitted a question that could help me in analyzing stocks to buy for myself - hopefully, it's interesting and relevant enough to get an answer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.