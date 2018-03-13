The MnM Portfolio, February 2018 - Employer Contributions Boost The Portfolio By $11k

Background

This month’s article marks the thirty-sixth installment in my ongoing series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for “Minne(sota) ‘n Monthly.”

Note: The portfolio remains at 38 stocks. I am still working towards a target portfolio size of ~40. I feel that at this level the portfolio holds a sufficient number of stocks such that I can effectively follow them all. I will work towards achieving more equal weightings, as this will provide strong diversification, with each stock representing approximately 2-3% of the portfolio total. I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here’s what happened in February.

February 2018

February was a pretty ugly month for stock valuations. The portfolio saw a ~4.4% decline, slightly worse than the ~3.9% decline in the S&P 500. I continue to expect some drag in price performance until the selling in REITs subsides and we see some stabilization in prices. It seems premature to me to call this the bottom in REITs; but at the time of writing, REITs have recovered some in March. We’ll see if it holds and if the pressure on REITs subsides.

I have captured the activity for February and for the year to date in the standard rollforward summary below.

The portfolio collected $318.22 in dividends and interest during the month, all of which was recurring on positions held, with the exception $.01 of interest.

The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of February 28, 2018:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of January.

Sales

None.

Additions

This month was one where I focused on adding shares to positions I saw as having attractive fundamentals. I wrote about my fundamental review a few weeks back, and specifically noted that I liked what I saw in First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) as well as STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), among several others. I added to those two positions this month.

I also added more shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER), which continues to trade at a depressed multiple. I view this as being an opportunistic purchase, as the company has not received any credit for the steps it has taken in turning the business around. I am looking for some multiple expansion later this year, particularly if the REIT is able to get through its long-standing legal issues. In the meantime, I am happy with an outsized yield.

Dividends Collected

As noted earlier, I collected $318.22 in dividends during the month, all but $.01 of which was recurring on positions held. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

Note: I have highlighted current month dividend raises in a shade of yellow to distinguish from previously reported increases.

As I try to highlight each month, my goal is to have year-over-year organic income growth of 10+% each quarter. With the purchases and raises received, I am already well on my way in 2018, and do not see much difficulty in hitting the target this year.

Dividend Increases

I will take credit for it in February, but these two increases were actually announced in January and I flat out missed them. Ironically, they happen to have come from two of the positions I added to this month. First Horizon passed along what could be the raise of the year with a 33.3% bump in its quarterly dividend. This was followed by STAG Industrial, whose increase was much more modest, coming in at .7%.

The MnM 401(k)

In this month’s article, I wanted to take a moment to highlight the importance of saving and increasing the asset base. For me personally, I’ve set the goal of maxing out the annual 401(k) contribution by the time I hit 40. I’m optimistic I can do it in that time frame, if not sooner. It’s been a long-term goal of mine, and something everyone should be working towards.

I’m also very fortunate to work for an employer who recognizes that employees will be heavily dependent on their 401(k)s in retirement and makes an annual discretionary contribution on top of the regular match. I received that contribution this month in the MnM 401(k).

I started the MnM 401(k) about a year ago, and it has grown very quickly to be about 30% of the size of the MnM Portfolio. Hard to imagine that in just two more years, I will likely have doubled the asset base that took me my first 11 years to build.

Closing Thoughts

February was an interesting month. Most of the gains that were made in January were wiped out. I wouldn't fret too much, given that as of today prices have already recovered to the point where the MnM Portfolio is again over $100k. The return of volatility could be troubling for some investors, but it’s important to stick to the plan, shrug off these short-term fluctuations, and keep acquiring. The volatility doesn’t frighten me.

It was a great month for the 401(k) with the addition of the employer discretionary contribution. This feature was a major selling point for me when accepting this role, and over time, I am confident that it will be a boon for me in reaching my dividend growth goals. Between the match and the discretionary contribution, my employer contributes more than I do. The program is far superior to that of my former employers, who provided only a 3% match on 6% employee contributions. I consider myself fortunate to have found an employer who understands the importance of retirement.

Looking forward, we are already approaching the end of the first quarter. I, for one, am done with winter and am looking forward to better weather. As far as the portfolio is concerned, I will be looking to continue building the new positions in First Horizon, AT&T (NYSE:T), and maybe even more of the REITs. I see plenty of opportunity in these new holdings, and am confident this will be another strong dividend growth year. I’ve also been looking for a way to get Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) back into the portfolio. If it pulls back, I may look at starting a new position in it or maybe trading a current holding for it. Either way, I need to do more research and will revisit this in the future.

