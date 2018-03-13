This Small Cap REIT Is Poised To Profit

As you know, I am constantly exploring the REIT universe hoping to uncover the next diamond in the rough. It takes a lot of time and energy to find a golden nugget but when I do, it shines like a beacon in the night.

Small cap stocks are hard to spot, because they are often ignored by Institutional analysts. That’s not surprising. Small-cap REITs have always been seen as riskier bets than large caps. They often do not have the diverse revenue streams or stable cash flows that allow them to weather difficult economic environments (like their larger-cap counterparts).

Also, small cap stocks are more susceptible to wide swings in price due to lower trading volumes and this greater volatility deters action and often invites selling. By "flying under the radar," the small-cap REITs offer better potential for growth over the long term and due to the decreased institutional support, there's a better chance that small caps will result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects.

The hard work certainly paid off for me (and my subscribers) as my Small Cap REIT Portfolio returned over 20% in 2017. The secret to that success is simple: Keep searching and eventually you will uncover some exceptional small-cap REITs that are poised to profit.

This Small Cap Deserves Shelf Space

I decided to increase my stake in UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) because of the continued growth being generated within a sub-sector of housing that I find most attractive.

You may recall that Warren Buffett was smart to buy a maker of manufactured homes in 2003, when Clayton Homes was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) in 2003 for $1.7 billion. Clayton Homes builds nearly half the new manufactured homes sold in this country every year and sells them through its more than 300 retail lots and through independent dealers. The company finances more mobile home loans than any other lender by a factor of more than seven.

With tax reform now a “done deal,” every income group should see a tax cut, and the manufactured housing REITs are well positioned to participate in the ongoing recovery of the US housing market.

Annual housing demand is estimated at 1.7 million new needed units. This is composed of 1.2 million new family formations a year. Replacement of obsolete homes requires 325,000 new units per year. The second home market requires 175,000 new units a year.

The difference between annual demand and annual supply is estimated at 500,000 needed units. There is a shortage of affordable housing, and the shortage grows larger each year. As evidenced below, the manufactured housing sector is well positioned to participate in the ongoing recovery of the US housing market:

On the manufactured housing side, the strong and stable cash flow characteristics of community ownership have made the radar screens of some of the leading sovereign wealth funds and financial investment firms. These institutional investors place a premium on investments that can provide a reliable income stream for their pensioners, partners and investors.

It has taken a while for the broader market to come to appreciate the tremendous growth characteristics in the manufactured housing industry, that fundamental characteristics of high consumer demand and constricted supply result in a steady cash flow with opportunity for continued growth.

Last year (2017), the manufactured housing REIT sector performed well; however, shares in UNH lagged the peers:

Why isn’t UMH getting the attention it deserves? Could it be related to the REIT’s small cap status?

Let’s take a closer look…

UMH Properties Flying Under The Radar

UMH Properties commenced operations in 1968, and the company has been operating as a REIT since 1985. As of the latest quarter, UMH owns a portfolio consisting of 112 manufactured home communities containing 20,000 developed sites located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan.

The REIT rents homes to residents and currently has over 5,300 rental units. The increased demand for property type has resulted in continued cap rate compression.

UMH has continued to execute its growth strategy by purchasing well-located communities in target markets including the energy-rich Marcellus and Utica Shale regions. With 5,300 acres in existing communities, it benefits from having 3,100 acres in the Marcellus and Utica.

UMH has been able to successfully expand its business by acquiring communities that are adversely impacted by economic, demographic and regulatory factors. The improvements made to these communities combined with the increased demand have resulted in increased occupancy and income significantly adding value to UMH’s portfolio.

New manufactured home communities are very difficult to get approved and these vacant sites have tremendous value. UNH’s 3,800 vacant sites provide the company with opportunity to continue to rapidly improve results for the next several years. Once occupied, these sites will generate an additional $20 million rental income and net approximately $11 million.

The Little Engine That Could

During 2017, UMH’s rental home portfolio grew by 950 homes as the company’s rental home program continues to deliver outstanding results and is the primary driver of revenue and occupancy growth.

At year-end, UMH’s rental home portfolio consisted of approximately 5,600 homes, representing 28% of total homesites. The demand for rental homes continues to be strong demonstrated by UMH’s rental home occupancy of 93%. This demand is driven by the need for affordable workforce housing in geographic areas. UMH anticipates installing an additional 800 rental homes in 2018.

Portfolio Capacity By State:

Sales of manufactured homes continue to trend upward. Sales for 2017 were $10.8 million, as compared with $8.5 million in 2016, representing an increase of 27%.

Sales have now increased by over 20% for three consecutive years and UMH expects that “this progression will continue in 2018.” As UMH’s CEO, Sam Landy explains:

“Given this trend, the quality and affordability of our product becomes more apparent and we should see increased sales demand. In an effort to drive sales, and as a result of our lower cost of capital, we lowered our channel interest rate for customers to 6.75% for new home buyers. There is reason to believe that additional lenders will enter the MH market as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac begin to purchase chattel loans.”

Same Property Occupancy:

In 2018, UMH plans to build 365 sites at seven separate locations as the company is currently working to permit an additional 1,400 sites for future construction, that includes over 600 sites being permitted in Tennessee markets. UMH recognizes that vacant sites have significant value when the economy surrounding those vacancies improves.

UMH’s same property operating numbers continue to reflect strong performance. Same property NOI for 2017 was $54 million, as compared to $50.2 million for 2016, representing an increase of 7.6%. The same property expense ratio continues to improve and was 43.7% in 2017, as compared to 44.5% in 2016. Same property occupancy increased to 82.7% at year-end 2017 from 81.2% at year-end 2016, representing a gain of 150 basis points.

UMH’s same property rental home occupancy increased to 93.5% at year-end 2017, up from 92.1% at year-end 2016. The average monthly rent per site increased 310 basis points to $436 per site.

The Balance Sheet

At year-end, UMH had approximately $390 million in debt of which $305 million was community level mortgage debt, and $85 million were loans payable. Around 80% of the total debt is fixed rate and UNH has been reducing its cost of funds.

During the year, UMH financed and refinanced four communities for a total of $44 million, which decreased the overall weighted-average interest rate on mortgage debt from 4.3% to 4.2%, while maintaining the weighted average maturity at 6.9 years.

UMH also has enhanced financial flexibility by renewing and expanding its unsecured revolving credit facility. The expanded facility provides for an increase in borrowing capacity from $35 million to $50 million with a $75 million accordion feature, bringing the total potential availability up to $125 million. At year-end, UMH had $35 million drawn down on its facility.

Last year UMH issued 5,750,000 shares of a new 6.75% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock for net proceeds of $139 million and redeemed all of the $92 million of the 8.25% Series A preferred stock outstanding.

The preferred stock combined with an equity market capitalization of $529 million and $390 million in debt results in a total market capitalization of approximately $1.2 billion at year-end, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%. Subsequent to year-end, UMH further increased liquidity by issuing 2 million shares of a new 6.375% Series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock for net proceeds of approximately $48 million. From a credit standpoint, the net debt to total market capitalization was 32% and the net debt less securities to total market capitalization was 20%.

UMH’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.5x and net debt less securities to adjusted EBITDA was 4.1x. UMH’s interest coverage was 3.4x and the fixed charge coverage was 1.7x.

From a liquidity standpoint, UMH ended the year with $23 million in cash and cash equivalents, $133 million in the securities portfolio, encumbered by $37 million in margin loans, which has subsequently been reduced substantially, and $15 million available on the recently expanded credit facility.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q4-17, UMH’s core funds from operations (or core FFO) was $6.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $5.7 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the prior year period.

Normalized FFO, which excludes realized gains on the sale of securities and other non-recurring items was $6.3 million or $0.18 per diluted share for Q4-17, compared to $5.3 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the prior-year period.

For the full year 2017, core FFO was $23.5 million or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $20.7 million or $0.74 per diluted share for 2016. Normalized FFO was $21.7 million or $0.66 per diluted share for 2017, compared to $18.4 million or $0.66 per diluted share for 2016.

2017 earnings were impacted to the expenses associated with completing the preferred transaction and the temporary dilution associated with carrying the additional preferred until it became fully deployed at the end of December.

UMH’s normalized FFO for Q4-17 fully covered the $0.18 dividend, even though the funds from the preferred offerings were not fully deployed until the end of December. Here’s a snapshot of my FFO per share FORECASTER (data provided by FAST Graphs):

This Small Cap REIT Is Poised To Profit

Let’s see how UMH has performed year-to-date:

What happened? Review the chart below:

Keep in mind, UMH’s communities in the energy-rich Marcellus and Utica Shale regions remain strong. Additional power plants and pipeline projects are being built, which is expanding the customer base and allowing more gas to come on-line. These developments will spur the continued growth in the local economies in these regions.

UMH’s total portfolio now comprises 5,900 acres, 54% of which is in the energy-rich Marcellus and Utica Shale regions. No other REIT of any property type has as much acreage in these energy-rich regions. As Sam Landy explains:

“Oil prices have stabilized above $60 per barrel, which is increased investments in the shale regions. As pipelines continue to be completed, additional wells are drilled and if infrastructure is upgraded, our communities will benefit greatly. Our properties in the shale region not only benefit from increased occupancy and revenue growth, but also from leasing our mineral rights to drilling company.”

In 2017, UMH leased the mineral rights on a 178-acre parcel for a bonus payment of $251,000. The company will earn 18% annual royalties once the property starts producing gas and UMH has received other increases, which demonstrates the increased economic activity in the region.

To get the picture now?

Compare the dividend yield for UMH and the peers:

The dividend yield is DOUBLE the average yield of the peers. Now let’s compare the P/FFO multiple:

UMH’s founder, Eugene Landy, weighed in on the recent earnings call:

“we anticipate that REIT share prices will appreciate to better reflect the underlying real estate value. The housing market is strong. Affordable housing is in short supply. Our basic business of owning and operating manufactured home communities is well conceived. The vacant sites we have acquired over the past few years will be a conduit to future earnings growth as we fill these sites with rental and sales homes. Our operating platform will become more efficient as we continue to acquire and fill additional new sites.”

In summary: I am upgrading UMH from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. This REIT is POISED to PROFIT!

