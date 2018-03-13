Bottom Fishing The Dividend Aristocrats: There's Still A Lot To Like About Old Republic

I originally profiled Old Republic at the beginning of the year (please see this link). They issued their latest 10K on February 28. It showed that the company continues to perform very well.

Old Republic (ORI) has raised their dividend for 36 consecutive years. They are also very cheap: their current PE is 10 while their forward PE is 11.04. However, because they're a financial company, don't expect the PE to stretch to tech company levels.

Just to review, ORI is primarily a commercial trucking and workers' compensation company:

Their claims ratios have been steady the last three years:

In fact, there's been an overall decrease in total claims.

Let's take a deeper view of their primary divisions:

Total revenues from their largest coverages increased for the last three years while the overall expense ratio declined.

Title insurance has the same pattern: revenue growth and declining claims.

Their mortgage insurance is seeing an increase in claims. But they are running off this business.

Let's look at the relevant information from their income statement (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

First off, remember that insurance companies have different types of separately reported income and expenses. Premiums were off last year, but investment income and capital gains rose. Total revenues had their strongest gains in four years. There was an increase in claims, but, according to the 10-K, that was due to an increase in prior year's workers' compensation coverage. This is fairly common; Workers' compensation has a long tail (claims can remain open for years).

Total expenses rise at about the same pace as total revenues:



This tells us that management is very much on top of their game.

Finally, dividend investors will want to know if the dividend is safe:

Yes, it is.

Old Republic is one solid insurance company. Management has a solid grasp of underwriting while keeping the balance between expenses and earnings on solid ground. Best of all, they richly reward stockholders with continued dividend increases. This is a company to keep on your radar screen.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.