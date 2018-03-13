Evaluating The 'Risk Premium' For CorEnergy

I would have never imagined that my research would include midstream and downstream energy properties.

If you had asked me ten years ago if I was going to be covering U.S. energy infrastructure REITs, I would have said you’re nuts. With a background in “brick and mortar”, I would have never imagined that my research would include midstream and downstream energy properties.

Although energy infrastructure is comparable to other real estate asset classes (cash flow is a high component of total return), this specialty asset class also enjoys a resilient inflation hedge that includes underlying contractual features that give visibility over the long run to inflation-based returns.

These assets are subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies and include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. In 2014, the IRS vindicated the "REIT-ability" for CorEnergy (NYSE:CORR) by allowing energy-infrastructure assets to be ruled a viable model as defined as real estate.

Formerly a business development company (or BDC), CorEnergy restructured in 2013 to become an energy infrastructure-focused REIT.

Many of the energy infrastructure assets are characterized as real property under current REIT rules, and by attaching long-term leases to assets, CorEnergy partners with certain exploration and production companies to monetize the assets and free up internal capital for higher return projects.

The amount of infrastructure assets necessary to support the upstream growth in the U.S. generates ripple effects on asset development needs. By structuring sale/leaseback deals, CorEnergy has minimal operational and/or maintenance risk and the benefits offer tremendous value for the capital-constrained owner/operators.

The niche infrastructure sale/leaseback sector is a small untapped category that is often overlooked by the MLPs and yields are too skinny for the BDCs. By modifying the capital structure to a REIT model, CorEnergy provides a compelling opportunity for companies that need financing to grow their businesses in the energy sector.

The sale/leaseback business model is not new as many traditional Net Lease REITs utilize the platform to source new deals. W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was an early pioneer of the sale/leaseback model and a number of REITs like Realty Income (NYSE:O), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are conducting regular S/L transactions.

What Are The Risks?

CorEnergy is a guinea pig of sorts - the Kansas City-based REIT is the first Infrastructure REIT so there is somewhat of an acceptance risk. Although I now cover a number of other Infrastructure companies like Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK), and InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR), CorEnery is a unique player in the energy space.

In other words, many investors don't really understand what CorEnergy does and there are certainly no true peers to compare.

However, there's also an opportunity: CorEnergy can build a foothold - as the premier partner of choice in energy infrastructure sale/leaseback transactions. Instead of competing for deals in the open market, CorEnergy can source off-market deals and essentially be the "go to" landlord of choice.

Because the leases are net lease structured, the only way the company would lose revenue is if the tenant defaulted under its lease contract. However, if one of its properties fails for whatever reason, it would have an enormous impact on earnings and dividends.

As a measure to combat these risks, CorEnergy is continuing to grow in size such that it can mitigate tenant concentration.

The Portfolio

CorEnergy owns mission-critical assets and lease payments are “operating” expenses, not “financing” expenses. It’s important to note that in bankruptcy, real property operating leases are subject to special provisions.

Operating leases have priority in payment and bankruptcy. The CorEnergy revenue stream, therefore, is resilient and protected even during bankruptcy. Therefore, the stock price moved with commodity prices in this cycle, while revenues and AFFO did not, demonstrating the benefit of CorEnergy’s business model for investors seeking infrastructure assets in their portfolio.

CorEnergy’s assets critically support its partners in conducting their businesses in the U.S. energy industry:

The GIGS includes 153 miles of undersea pipeline that transports oil and water from six Energy XXI fields and one field operated by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in the Gulf of Mexico. The 16-acre terminal includes four storage tanks, a saltwater disposal facility with three injection wells, and associated pipelines, land, buildings and facilities. At the time of acquisition, the GIGS system transports approximately 60,000 barrels/day (18,000 oil and 42,000 water) and has a total capacity of 120,000 barrels/day.

The Grand Isle Gathering System is CorEnergy’s largest asset and is leased to Energy XXI Gulf Coast (continues to serve production from the Gulf of Mexico). Energy XXI announced that they will continue as a standalone company following their strategic analysis by Morgan Stanley, and they recently released their 2018 capital budget.

They anticipate drilling six new wells in 2018, which is the most robust drilling plan for that company in the last four years. Drilling will be focused in the West Delta and South Timbalier fields, both of which are located in what Energy XXI deems its core properties and each field is partially served by CorEnergy’s Liquids Gathering System in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Pinedale Liquids Gathering System (LGS) consists of more than 150 miles of pipeline, with 107 receipt points and four central storage facilities located in the Pinedale Anticline in Wyoming. The system was acquired in 2012 and leased to a subsidiary of Ultra Petroleum (guaranteed by the parent company) under a triple-net participating lease with a 15-year initial term.

Ultra Petroleum has had much success in the Pinedale field this past year, particularly with its horizontal drilling test announced recently. In 2017, CorEnergy received approximately $0.5 million of participating rents from UPL based on higher levels of production.

Given CorEnergy’s conviction in the reserve profile of this field and demonstrated level of utilization the company purchased a minority equity interest in the Pinedale LGS, which was previously held by CORR’s partner for initial capital for $32.9 million. Pru also was going to remain involved in the asset and provided CORR with $41 million of asset level debt, which was utilized for the equity buyout.

CorEnergy has been evaluating the purchase of the remaining interest in the Pinedale LGS as if it were a new asset, subject to the same level of diligence, processes and procedures as any other unrelated asset.

Acquired in January 2014, the Portland Terminal Facility is a 39-acre rail and marine transloading terminal on the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon. The site has 84 tanks with a total storage capacity of approximately 1.5 million barrels and is capable of receiving, storing and delivering crude oil and refined petroleum products. The property is leased to Arc Terminals (guaranteed by Arc Logistics) under a triple-net lease with a 15-year initial term.

At the Portland Terminal, Zenith Energy completed its acquisition of Arc Logistics in December. This provided Zenith with options including an option to buy the terminal from CorEnergy, which remains live through the end of the lease as well as early termination options at the 5th and 10th anniversary of the lease.

In January, CorEnergy agreed to extend that first notification period from February 1 to August 1 due to the recent fee of the acquisition by Zenith and the ongoing discussions with their new management team around long-term plans for the terminal. CorEnergy believes the Portland Terminal's strategic location at the Pacific Northwest as well as the versatility of that terminal make it a valuable asset, and CORR is not anticipating that Zenith will exercise their termination option.

Omega Pipeline Company owns and operates a natural gas distribution system primarily serving the U.S. Army’s Fort Leonard Wood in south-Central Missouri. In addition, Omega provides natural gas marketing services to several customers in the surrounding area. Omega has a long-term contract with the Department of Defense. CorEnergy provides REIT-qualifying intercompany mortgage financing to MoWood, a taxable REIT subsidiary of CorEnergy that owns Omega, secured by the 70-mile pipeline system.

Also with regard to the Omega Pipeline, CorEnergy received a private letter ruling from the IRS which enabled the company to designate the income from its contract with Ford Leonard Wood as REIT qualifying income. CORR subsequently converted Omega into a REIT subsidiary from a taxable REIT subsidiary. As the energy infrastructure real estate world continues to take shape, this PLR helps to solidify CorEnergy's position as a pioneer in this front.

The MoGas Pipeline System is an approximately 263-mile interstate natural gas pipeline system which originates in northeast Missouri and extends into Western Illinois and Central Missouri. The pipeline maintains receipt points with Mississippi River Transmission Corporation in Eastern St. Louis and with Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company and Rockies Express Pipeline on the northern end of the system.

With regard to the MoGas Pipeline, CORR continues to look at options available to offset the impact of the upcoming decline in rates and the new Spire contract, which is the effective in November of this year. CORR anticipates filing a rate case in the second quarter of 2018.

Despite the upcoming decrease in rates charged to Spire for usage of CORR’s MoGas pipeline, CORR expects the decreased revenues to be adequately mitigated by the accretion from the increased ownership interest in the Pinedale LGS, the results of deferred rate case for MoGas, and growth from existing contracts through CPI based escalators as well as participating rents.

Here is a snapshot of CorEnergy’s “value chain”:

CorEnergy can acquire what upstream companies might consider to be non-core, but which are essential to their overall operations such as what the company did for Energy XXI and UPL.

The sale of an asset (to CORR) provides an alternative to issuing new equity or increasing debt for companies where capital project opportunities exceed internally generated cash flow, particularly at these commodity price levels.

The Balance Sheet

At the end of 2017, CorEnergy had $156.3 million of total liquidity which compares to $60 million at the end of 2016. The company’s total debt to total capitalization ratio stands at approximately 25%, which is at the very low end of the targeted range of 25% to 50%. Following the preferred offer during the year, the preferred to total equity ratio now stands at 28.2%, which is closer to the target of 33%.

In April, CORR took advantage of the preferred market conditions and initiated over $70 million of accumulative, redeemable Series A Preferred Stock, utilizing a portion of the proceeds to pay down the $44 million balance outstanding on the revolver.

Then in July CORR amended its credit facility upsizing to $160 million in commitments and extended the term for an additional five years. In connection with entering into the amended facility, the company paid off the outstanding balance on the term loan under the prior facility.

CORR’s goal of strengthening its financial position is to be able to transact quickly on opportunities that arise without being subject to market conditions. That goal was achieved in 2017 and CORR is now positioned to efficiently and quickly act on an acquisition opportunity when the presents itself.

CORR is continuing to see assets that are similar to those already in the portfolio, primarily pipeline near the well head as well as storage terminals. On the recent earnings call, CORR’s CEO, Dave Schulte, explained:

“Given today's environment, we're not only seen counterparties looking to strengthen their balance sheets, but also interest from large global companies, where we've adopted policies of spending within their cash flow. CorEnergy offers each of our counterparties regardless of their financial profile and opportunity to monetize low return in assets, enabling those companies to put that capital towards higher return in production activities. Now even after 5 years, as an energy infrastructure REIT, we still find ourselves educating potential counterparties on our value proposition, an exercise we think is worthwhile due to the large addressable market opportunity that we face. In 2018, we're targeting completing one to two acquisitions each in a $50 million to $250 million range, with larger size is actionable with asset level partners such as Prudential Capital's original role and our Pinedale LGS.”

The Risk/Return Scenario

As the chart below illustrates, CORR positions the asset mix based upon how the market has responded after a significant test over the last few years. In the upper left-hand corner, you see a classic efficient frontier curve measuring the long-term relationship between investment risk and return.

Generally, asset classes can be part of the longest curve, and on the one end, you may have a treasury bond or bank debt investment, which is viewed as low risk, but also relatively low return. At the other end of the spectrum exists investments such as venture capital, generally higher risk, but with commensurate potential rewards.

CorEnergy’s REIT model for owning infrastructure assets was intended to enable the portfolio of assets to achieve solid returns with lower risk for each unit of return. To execute this strategy, CORR targets asset level returns of 10% to 12% by creating long duration lease contracts with predictable cash flows. The leases have participating features which can increase those returns with higher asset utilization.

CORR’s quarterly financial metrics are viewed below, and as you can see, AFFO, which adjust non-cash tax impact, has remained steady and in Q4-17, CORR declared its 10th consecutive common dividend at $0.75 per share demonstrating the consistency of the revenue model and asset base.

CORR targets a conservative AFFO ratio to dividends of 1.5x for the current portfolio in order to provide the company with ample reserves for debt repayment, ARO funding as well as necessary capital reinvestment activities to allow the company to sustain its business model and dividend paying capacity over the long term.

CORR’s coverage ratio for Q4-17 was 1.44x, which continues to be pressured by the additional preferred dividend requirements from the offering earlier in 2017. This short-term pressure on the coverage ratio was expected.

Take a look at my AFFO per share FORECASTER. Keep in mind, these data are just ESTIMATES and there are just FOUR analysts who weighed in.

However, the estimate suggests that CORR’s AFFO per share will decline by 18% in 2018. This is a very subjective forecast since CORR could hit the high-end of acquisition guidance in 2018 ($250 million). I would not read too much into this estimate, as I am more focused on the overall dividend safety.

Score With CORR

In regard to CORR’s dividend payout, the company’s CEO remarked on the recent earnings call:

“we believe that we will be able to maintain our $3 dividend… and additional upside could result for many acquisitions we complete during the year. And we will reassess our dividend paying capacity and our dividend levels, should we complete a deal, but we will retain an appropriate amount of cash flow in order to sustain our dividend in the future. It is at the core of our strategy to make prudent acquisitions and set dividends at responsible levels, so our investors can expect consistent performance in cash flow, the hallmark of the infrastructure asset class.”

As you can see, CORR is now yielding 8.1%, and while that is decent, you must remember that CORR’s cash flows are not nearly as diversified as Realty Income (NYSE:O), STORE Capital (STOR), or W.P. Carey (WPC).

My biggest fear as it relates to CORR is the company’s limited diversification. Obviously owning “critical mission” assets is a terrific risk mitigatory, but as we know, there is also distraction risk that can create overhang and market volatility. I was happy to jump in at the right time when CORR was yielding double digits, but I am less enthusiastic given the sound value of the shares today.

In other words, I don’t believe that by owning CORR shares I am being adequately compensated for the risk… simply put, a riskier investment should provide me with the potential for larger returns to warrant the risks of the investment… or risk premium.

What to do? I am maintaining a BUY, but I believe NIBBLE is the best strategy. Although we only have FOUR analysts reporting (via FAST Graphs), that’s better than none, and it appears that CORR is not going to see eye-popping growth in 2018. Given the selloff within the Net Lease REIT sector, I believe there are better Total Returns to be had with O, STOR, and WPC.

