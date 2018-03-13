What Happened To The Perfect Portfolio In 2017?

The Perfect Portfolio is an attempt at the potential for simple and generous risk-adjusted returns made available with two ETF tickers.

Of course there's no such thing as perfect, and the "Perfect Portfolio" belongs in quotation marks as every investor is a snow flake.

In January of 2017 I penned The Perfect Portfolio With 2 Tickers. The portfolio is looking for greater growth potential from the stock component and greater risk management from the bond component. The growth engine is the simple equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 available in ETF form by way of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP). As you may know, the equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 has a habit of outperforming the more popular cap-weighted version of the S&P 500 (IVV). The equal-weighted version will potentially access the size premium, allocating more weight to the lesser caps and mid caps of the S&P 500. The fund also has the potential to find value by continually rebalancing. Shares of high flying stocks are harvested to fund the underperformers, potentially buying greater current earnings and the potential of greater value moving forward.

In this article, Ploutos shows,

I demonstrated that equal-weighting U.S. stocks has outperformed capitalization-weighting by 2.81% per annum for a period stretching over ninety years.

That's a pretty good track record. Of course, past performance does not guarantee future returns. To manage the price risk the portfolio uses longer term treasuries (TLT), the now despised longer dated bonds. Certainly, many writers look upon any longer dated bonds with complete scorn. They are simply not worth the risk they write. In isolation, I get that. The yield for TLT is 2.62% as of March 9. And as we know the longer dated bonds typically carry more price risk, with bond prices being in an inverse relationship to changes in available yields. Now that's a touchy subject as well, as bonds do not always follow to the script that a 20-year bond will fall 20% in price if we see a 1% increase in rates. The Fed can raise rates all they like, but they do not have ultimate control over the bonds markets. Bond yields also move based on expectations and predictions of future rates. The longer the life of the bond, the greater the opportunity for longer term speculation; the guess work may come into play more than with the price moves for shorter duration bonds. If bonds simply followed the math we would not see events such as inverted yield curves.

Here's a wonderful article by Seeking Alpha author Hedgewise, Most Bond Investors Fear Rising Rates? Insights from 1958-1982.

Here's the Juice from that article, showing the positive total returns of 20-year Treasuries through a violent rising rate environment. But certainly, the returns are meager and more than eaten up by the inflation of the period.

Performance of 20-Year Nominal Treasury Bonds, May 1958, through January 1982

And on bonds at times doing their own thing ...

Effective Federal Funds Rate vs. 20-Year Nominal Bond Yield, May 1958, through January 1962

All said, investors should always be aware of the risk characteristics of the bonds that they hold. It's certainly possible that longer date bonds could "get crushed."

As I often write, I do not look at stocks and bonds in isolation. It is about that teamwork. Job #1 of bonds in a portfolio is risk management. It would be wonderful if we could have some juicy income to go along with that risk management, but that's not the investment world that we live in today.

Longer term treasuries have a history of leading the pack in delivering on that potential inverse relationship to stocks. From this article and the inverse relationship of TLT to the S&P 500 ...

Here's how (NYSEARCA:TLT) the 20-year plus Treasury ETF reacted in 2009 and that little blip in 2011. The chart reflects TLT with SPY.

That's simply incredible. They are the mirror image of each other. That's inverse correlation at its finest. Once again past performance inverse relationship does not guarantee future inverse relationship. And of course the bonds are there to do their thing and provide ballast in those scary market corrections. In other periods when stocks are surging they are not 'needed' and they might simply become a cost - insurance. The stock markets have mostly been on a tear from 2009. Courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com, here's the S&P 500 IVV from January of 2009 to end of February 2018.

There has been no violent stock market event where bonds would be needed to manage price risk for investors even with a modest risk tolerance level. So what would have been the opportunity cost of holding the Perfect Portfolio of 80% RSP and 20% TLT from January of 2009 to end of 2017? Portfolio 1 is the S&P 500 IVV, Portfolio 2 is The Perfect Portfolio.

The portfolio is rebalanced on an annual schedule.

Due to the outperformance of RSP vs. the S&P 500 the Perfect Portfolio outperformed the S&P for most of the period, with much less volatility. The portfolio version that would not have been rebalanced outperformed the S&P 500 for the entire period. Rebalancing created opportunity cost. Now if we go back one year and include the stock market correction (the reason for holding a balanced portfolio) we see a different performance set. The Perfect Portfolio offered some meaningful alpha and much greater risk-adjusted returns.

So what about 2017? It's a drastic year of 'underperformance' of The Perfect Portfolio vs. the S&P 500 - 16.65% vs. 21.67%. Portfolio 1 is the Perfect Portfolio. That said, what investor is going to scoff at 16.65% when they are potentially managing future price shocks? 16.65% is well above the long-term average annual return for stocks.

Now certainly it's going to take some trust for an investor to embrace the Balanced Portfolio using long dated bonds; and by that I mean trusting or hoping for that inverse relationship of bonds to stocks when the stocks get crushed. From Seeking Alpha, here's the 6-month price history of TLT to March 9. Yes, stocks and bonds can certainly fall together. The recent events are no surprise as it was the rising rates and fear of future rising rates that put the hurt on the stock markets. Treasury yields work on stocks like gravity as I wrote in the article, Gravity Helped Warren Buffett Predict Stock Market Returns from 1999. Bonds might become real competition for stocks.

An investor who considers the Balanced Portfolio approach might need to keep their eye and attention on that long-term relationship between stocks and bonds and the dynamic between those stocks and bonds. What's wrong with greater bond income over time? Do we not want greater yields? Some bond price stress is the price for those greater yields. There are two sides to the bond coin, more income being an obvious benefit. If an investor is in the accumulation phase, they might already be snapping up those higher yields available by way of bond funds or individual bonds. A bond fund will also be able to grab some of those higher yields as it retires older bonds and acquires bonds at higher yields. Of course, a longer dated bond fund is going to be more slow moving on that front, compared to a short-term ladder that is replenishing bonds with more regularity.

Investors do not have to embrace longer dated bonds. For personal reasons, they may choose to create a bond component with a much shorter average duration. They may choose to go the short-term ladder route in the hope of prospering from a rising rate environment with greater income. On that, we should keep in mind that higher rates are not a given. No one knows what the stock and bond markets will do. We may not even be entering an environment when bond yields will move higher or significantly higher. Up North, the Bank of Canada Governor held rates steady last week, there's talk of rates generally staying low and range-bound for the foreseeable future. Who knows if that will happen in the US?

I have a feeling that 2018 might be more than an interesting year for bond markets. Surprise might be the order of the day.

Thanks for reading. Please always know and understand your risk tolerance level. Know and understand all tax implications and consequences.

Happy Investing.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, RY, BNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.