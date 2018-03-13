Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Coherus Biosciences Surges, Savara's Aironite Flops, Biogen's SPINRAZA

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Coherus Biosciences

Today we will discuss Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS), which surged last Friday after the company announced that it is set to resubmit its application for Neulasta biosimilar. The company also noted that it expects an approval for the biosimilar in the second half.

The FDA had rejected the BLA seeking approval for CHS-1701, a Neulasta biosimilar, in June last year. Post the setback, Coherus had announced a workforce reduction to bring down its costs.

On Friday, Coherus said that it expects to resubmit its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) biosimilar CHS-1701 after receiving the minutes from its meetings with the FDA. If approved in time, Coherus sees a commercial launch in the second half of this year itself.

Coherus also provided an update on its other pipeline candidate on Friday. The company said that it has initiated clinical development of CHS-3351 (a Lucentis biosimilar) and is continuing with the preclinical development of CHS-2020 (Eylea biosimilar). On CHS-1420, a Humira biosimilar, the company said that it is pursuing manufacturing objections that would support the BLA. On CHS-0214, an Enbrel biosimilar, the company expects the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the USPTO to enter institution decisions with respect to two Inter Partes Review filings, by March 13, 2018 for patent 8,163,522, and by March 15, 2018 for the patent 8,063,182.

These updates provided a major boost to CHRS shares on Friday, however, the stock still remains well off the levels it had been trading at during the last summer. We believe that despite the 30% surge on Friday, CHRS still looks attractive in terms of valuation.

Stocks in News: Analysis of SVRA, BIIB

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) announced that a phase 2 study, INDIE, evaluating its Aironite (sodium nitrite inhalation solution) in heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) did not achieve the primary endpoint or secondary endpoints.

Analysis: The results, which were presented a t the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions & Expo in Orlando, showed that treatment with Aironite failed to demonstrate an improvement in peak exercise capacity as determined by cardiopulmonary exercise testing. Specifically, the primary endpoint of the 105-subject study was peak oxygen consumption after four weeks of therapy compared to placebo. Secondary endpoints included submaximal activity tolerance chronically, quality of life measures, chronic filling pressures as assessed by echocardiography and natriuretic peptide levels, ventilatory efficiency at maximum exercise and submaximal exercise capacity at peak drug levels.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced preliminary data from a phase 2 study, NURTURE, evaluating its SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in pre-symptomatic infants with spinal muscular atrophy (NYSE:SMA).

Analysis: Preliminary data from the study showed a treatment benefit with SPINRAZA. At the data cutoff, all 25 infants at least six weeks old who received SPINRAZA were alive, did not require ventilation and showed improvement in motor function. All achieved the age-expected WHO motor milestone of sitting without support. SPINRAZA has already been approved in the U.S. in pediatric and adult patients with SMA. Biogen also announced that it has agreed to acquire Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) PF-04958242, a Phase 2-ready AMPA receptor potentiator for the potential treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia. Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will pay $75 million upfront and up to $515 million in milestones. Pfizer is also entitled to tiered low-to-mid-teen royalties on net sales.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) said that they are willing to grant discounts of up to 69% for Praluent if insurers and PBMs expand their coverage of the medicine. The move comes a few days after Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) reported data from the first of its five phase 3 studies with its lead product candidate. While ESPR’s lead candidate is well behind Praulent and Repatha in terms of efficacy, the company has always indicated that it plans to compete on price.

Separately, Regeneron and Sanofi also announced results from the 18,924-subject ODYSSEY OUTCOMES study assessing the impact of Praluent (alirocumab) on the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (OTCQX:MACE) in patients who experienced a recent acute coronary syndrome (ACS) event, such as a heart attack. The trial met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant 15% reduction in MACE risk (p=0.0003) compared to placebo. The effect was more pronounced in patients with LDL-C levels at least 100 mg/dL (24%).

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) announced that it expects to complete the rolling submission of its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for exon 53-skipping golodirsen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy by the end of the year when it completes long-term animal toxicology studies.

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) announced that it has initiated a private offering of $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes due 2026. Net proceeds from the offering will help fund the repurchase of $1.25 billion of outstanding debt, including 6.375% Senior Notes due 2020, 5.375% Senior Notes due 2020 and up to $100 million of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2021.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced that it plans to advance lumasiran into phase 3 development for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1) after Sanofi Genzyme declined its option on the candidate. Alnylam expects to commence the late-stage study by year-end and intends to launch the product globally if approved.

Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) announced that it has elected to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Case No. 18-10518. The company plans to file a motion seeking authorization to pursue an auction and sale process under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) announced that its lead candidate Sollpura failed to demonstrate non-inferiority to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ PANCREAZE in a phase 3 study. The study, RESULT, failed to achieve the primary endpoint of an improvement in coefficient of fat absorption (NASDAQ:CFA) from baseline within the 95% non-inferiority margin.

