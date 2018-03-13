Dividends Are Not New York Mortgage Trust's Primary Focus

This research report was jointly produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) is overvalued. There is no other way to put it.

The share price is much too high compared to the value of the underlying assets. If investors wanted to invest in NYMT, they should be watching the preferred shares. Occasionally, a great deal will pop up in that space. However, the common stock is simply too expensive.

Who NYMT is

NYMT is internally managed which is normally a good thing for operating expenses. However, for NYMT, this is not the case. They have higher than average operating expenses.

Price to book

This slide is from almost a year ago when they were trading over book value. With the recent price jump, they are trading well over the average price to book in the sector.

Most of the company’s capital is in either residential or multifamily. Around 3% of the portfolio is allocated to “Goodwill” & “Intangibles”.

The company allocates an even amount to both residential and multifamily. Within these subcategories, they can be broken down even more. The complexity of the portfolio doesn’t make them better than other mortgage REITs, but the market has routinely given them a premium for it.

Operating expenses

One of the problems for NYMT is the relatively high value of operating expenses compared to common equity. This ratio is important in evaluating how much a mortgage REIT can earn for their shareholders. Management’s job is to invest the capital in bonds related to real estate. The characteristics of these securities can vary significantly, but the fundamental premise remains the same. They take the equity and invest it in some type of mortgage-backed security.

They leverage the initial position to enhance the total expected return. The net periodic income from that position is called the net interest margin.

The net interest margin is primarily used for 2 purposes. The first purpose is to pay management. Some investors might have thought it was to pay dividends.

They are wrong.

Dividends are the second purpose. If you are ever in doubt about this point, I want to ask you a simple question. When was the last time you saw management of a mortgage REIT take a dramatic and permanent cut in compensation? If you’re having a hard time remembering, allow me to give you a simpler question.

When was the last time you witnessed a mortgage REIT cut the dividend?

Oh, that was an easy question, huh?

Several mortgage REITs have already cut the dividend in 2018. More are about to cut the dividend. Cutting the dividend is common. Cutting management compensation is not common. Therefore, the first purpose of the net interest margin on the portfolio is to pay management.

What’s left for shareholders?

The remaining income is generally used for dividends. The net interest income will be a little lumpy, but investors can still monitor the general trend.

NYMT is a little more difficult to assess in this manner. They run a different portfolio that takes on dramatically more credit risk. That credit risk is a major source of their returns. However, if we were to see property values falling significantly, we would expect the credit risk to backfire. If property values are declining rapidly, it gives the property owner an incentive to default on the loan.

Because of NYMT’s position, they would be exposed to substantial losses if that occurs. If it doesn’t occur, then the REIT performs quite well. The problem today is that shares are priced for near perfection. Investors don’t have much room left to win from things going right. They lose if the company loses, but they only perform mediocrely if the company wins.

Preferred shares & the risk they signal

The preferred shares of NYMT carry some of the highest strip yields within the sector. The preferred shareholders are recognizing that NYMT carries more risk and they must demand a higher return accordingly. That leads to requiring a higher dividend rate on the preferred shares.

As I mentioned previously, the preferred shares can become attractively priced at times. The irony of the situation is the price to book ratio for NYMT is right about the highest within the residential mortgage REITs. Only Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) competes with NYMT for that honor. The gap is wide enough between them and the rest of the pack that it isn’t really close. Therefore, investors are pricing NYMT as if they were a best of breed mortgage REIT.

They are not.

Because they are not, they do not merit a best of breed valuation. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) does not get that valuation. CYS Investments (CYS) does not get that valuation. Dynex Capital (DX) does not get that valuation. MFA Financial (MFA) does not get that valuation.

Even the largest mortgage REIT, Annaly Capital Management (NLY), does not get that valuation. They don’t get very close to that valuation.

That is absurd.

As it stands, NYMT is trading around or slightly above book value per share. Their book value even includes “goodwill”. That means the tangible book value per share is a couple percentage points lower. I have not stripped out the goodwill in calculating the price to book. If we stripped that out, the gap between them and the broad group of residential mortgage REITs would be even wider. This is absurd.

Why is NYMT so expensive?

NYMT was added to a major index fund. There has been a temporary spike in demand for shares of NYMT. Higher demand leads to a higher share price even when the fundamentals have not improved. There is no reason to hold onto shares at this price. Investors should expect NYMT to thoroughly underperform most of the residential mortgage REITs going forward. I would also expect them to underperform most of the commercial mortgage REITs going forward.

It should be no surprise that I’m coming out with a bearish rating.

Sell NYMT

