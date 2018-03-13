Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/8/18: OCSI, LGCY, SMBK, EARN, SEAS, BH

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/8/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes should remain seasonally high through mid March. We’re entering another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Smartfinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK);
  • Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI);
  • Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), and;
  • Ellington Residential Mortgage Reit (NYSE:EARN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Seaworld Ent (NYSE:SEAS), and;
  • Biglari (NYSE:BH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • St Joe (NYSE:JOE);
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV);
  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE);
  • Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH);
  • Palo Alto Net (NYSE:PANW);
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW);
  • Kellogg (NYSE:K);
  • Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB);
  • Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL), and;
  • Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN);
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR);
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), and;
  • Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Valueact

BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

B

$10,104,776

2

Hill Path Capital

BO

Seaworld Ent

SEAS

B

$5,998,474

3

Oaktree Capital Mgt

BO

Oaktree Strategic Income

OCSI

B

$1,262,072

4

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$1,124,750

5

Fairholme Capital Mgt

DIR,BO

St Joe

JOE

B

$1,100,288

6

Duchossois Richard L

DIR

Churchill Downs

CHDN

B

$1,000,403

7

Biglari Sardar

DIR,BO

Biglari

BH

AB

$769,943

8

Saunders Brent L

CB,CEO,DIR

Allergan

AGN

B

$503,349

9

Blackstone

BO

Ellington Residential Mortgage Reit

EARN

B

$462,453

10

Welborn Wesley Miller

CB,DIR

Smartfinancial

SMBK

JB*

$325,500

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Riverstone Mgt Group

DIR,BO

Centennial Resource Development

CDEV

JS*

$419,355,616

2

Goldman Sachs

BO

Limelight Networks

LLNW

JS*

$58,035,472

3

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$23,748,405

4

Nicholson John

VP,COO

Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR

S

$21,854,264

5

Paul Steven M

DIR

Sage Therapeutics

SAGE

AS

$9,999,908

6

Ashley Richard H

DIR

Home Bancshares

HOMB

S

$7,503,760

7

Zuk Nir

VP,CTO,DIR

Palo Alto Net

PANW

AS

$5,449,403

8

Covey Michael J

CEO

Potlatchdeltic

PCH

S

$5,046,678

9

Zuppas Eleni Nitsa

SO

Veeva Systems

VEEV

S

$3,848,188

10

Kartsotis Kosta N

CB,CEO

Fossil

FOSL

S

$3,460,084

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

