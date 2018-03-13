Market Volatility Bulletin: Equities Take A Rest

The March contract enters its final week: Expect it to trade more like spot VIX, while the remainder of the term structure stays flat.

Stocks traded mixed, but the real news was that they simply didn't make any large moves in either direction.

Market Intro

After posting a solid pre-market performance (at one point 2805), the S&P (SPY) did something it hasn’t done in quite a while: it rested. The range for the day was, top to bottom, about two-thirds of a percent. This kind of action augurs poorly for those with long-vol positions (UVXY, VXX), even as spot VIX closed the day marginally higher. Market action for Monday was quite mixed:

CNBC: Monday close









Bloomberg Economic Calendar: Thursday truncated

Monday offered little in the way of peaks into how the US economy is doing. The day saw little action in Treasuries (IEF, TLT, AGG) or commodities (USO, GLD, SLV).

Tuesday morning’s CPI release has the potential to change all that. Recall that last month there was an immediate plunge after CPI came in hot, which was very quickly reversed.

Thoughts on Volatility

CBOE’s tail-risk hedge fund index actually fell in February! Even the long-vol hedge fund index only scraped out a marginally positive return. In light of how devastated short-vol trades like SVXY (which had more or less racked up impressive returns for months on end), this is a disappointing showing.

Much of this comes down to how the month started and ended: Feb. 1 saw a sizeable lift to volatility while the end of the month saw things at least attempting to calm down:

Still, a loss for funds running tail risk strategies seems peculiar.

CBOE characterizes the index as follows:



The benchmark is equal-weighted, which means that the performance of any one fund would not have an outsized impact on the performance. I am very interested in thoughts from readers as to why this style would have posted such disappointing returns given what a promising month they were offered. What does it take for such an index to post strong positive returns?

Term Structure

The March contract expires fairly late in the month - the twentieth. As the contract approaches its last week before maturing, expect it to trade more in line with spot VIX.

Spot VIX has been substantially more open to darting up and down than has the futures curve. This means that there’s a pretty strong chance over the next week for the M1-M2 to have a break-out.

Given the probable trading range for spot that I’ve discussed in the last couple MVBs (I see a wide range for spot of perhaps 12-25), this would seem to indicate that there is more room for the VIX futures to trade in backwardation than contango, and so selling the March-April spread could be sensible.

However, in my view, we don’t visit the high end of the trading range without provocation. The past two weeks demonstrated that both bulls and bears have the ability to exert their influence on stock prices. But if the ball settles down, such as we saw in Monday’s price action with lower ranges, that would give plenty of reason to anticipate a drowning out of spot vol, and with it the M1. I’d say this is a solid base case given the most recent price action and news flow.



Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Calculus left an interesting post in the last MVB that was essentially a response to questions I’d left readers about the impact of earnings revisions on the calming in the volatility space.



As I read him, Calculus reminds us that major headwinds of a strong USD and low commodities appear to be abating. This could (or already has?) lead to the recovery in stock prices, with perhaps more gains in store.

Please consider following us

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade." I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.