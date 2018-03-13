Is This Dividend Dependent On Exchange Rates?

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) would be happy to forget 2017.

The stock has fared poorly in relation to the TSX and dropped sharply on release of Q4-2017 results as well. We had previously analyzed this one and taken a position based on what we saw as bombed-out values with low downside. We look at the latest results and give you our take.

Organic revenue increase guidance was excellent

Alaris guided for 5.3% organic change in partner revenue in 2018. If reached, it would be the second-highest growth in the last 9 years.

The US economy is booming after all and Alaris' is pretty much mostly US-based revenues even though it is a Canadian company with a primary TSX listing.

So to some extent this was to be expected.

Partner financial health appears materially improved

Alaris does a good summary of partner financial health and royalty coverage every year. We counted 11 cases of material improvement, 2 cases where partner health declined slightly and 3 remaining approximately unchanged. As such, the risk for a partner materially undershooting the target revenue has decreased over the last 12 months.

Financing costs still exposed to higher rates

Alaris is financing all its leverage on a floating basis.

The blended cost for 2017 was about 40 basis points higher than in 2016 and will likely be 75 basis points higher in 2018. While not significant enough to be a concern, yet, it does raise the hurdle rate for new and existing investments.

Underlying portfolio value likely significantly higher today

The tax cuts significantly increase the after-tax cash flow of Alaris' royalty partners. This means that any future buyout of royalties will come at a higher price. Additionally, to the extent Alaris pays some cash taxes in the US, it will pay less. Both these components have likely increased the underlying value of Alaris portfolio by 10-15%. The stock price, however, is still lower.

Exchange assumptions may be extremely optimistic

2018 dividend looks covered based on Alaris' issued guidance. However, that is based on a 1.30 USD-CAD exchange rate.

Since the bulk of SG&A and interest and taxes are incurred in Canadian dollars, Alaris has a very high exposure to the exchange rate. In fact unhedged, the payout ratio would surpass 100% at an exchange rate of 1.22 USD-CAD. Alaris has mitigated this to some extent and has about 40-45% of net USD cash flow hedged for 2018.

Considering that, it is hard to see the distributions under peril over the next 12 months outside of a partner blow-up. Still running the assumptions at 1.30 USD-CAD when USD-CAD exchange rate averaged 1.25 over the first quarter may be a tad optimistic. Also, forward coverage (12-24 month time frame) is extremely low and the stock remains exposed to Canadian dollar strength. It is possible that some of the lack of hedging is because Alaris has significant dry powder that it has not yet deployed. Strengthening Canadian dollar would increase the amount of US dollars Alaris can invest, somewhat countering the lower conversion of royalty payments.

Additional investments would increase margin of safety

As mentioned above, Alaris has significant room to invest ($176 million) based on increased credit lines.

Of course, if Alaris invested all of that at the said rate above, that would add about $0.35/share of distributable cash flow net of interest costs. We don't think Alaris will get there but the confluence of positives here and the material room to increase investments likely makes this a safe distribution over the next 12 months.

Conclusion

Alaris royalty model is likely going to run into difficulties in a booming environment where credit is cheap and plentiful for companies and Alaris itself suffers from rising costs. That said, the stock is now probably trading at a discount to buyout values from underlying partners and the distribution looks safe, barring an extremely sudden upside move in the Canadian dollar coupled with an unforecasted royalty partner issue. Considering the high dependence on exchange rates for distribution coverage, we would think management would want a more material hedge in place, especially considering that the US dollar has materially strengthened recently, but we continue to be disappointed in that regard. We own a small position in this and continue to hold but this is definitely not among the securities we are actively buying today. For a free look at all our best ideas please consider a trial of our marketplace service, The Wheel Of Fortune.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

