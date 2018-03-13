The Dead Money Mouse

Disney (DIS) is one of the most powerful brands in the world. It is recognized worldwide and has incredible reach into homes. As a father of three children aged 3-11, I know first-hand the raw power that this company possesses. The company pumps out blockbuster movies non-stop and owns some of the greatest franchises in movie history. Its theme parks are pricing-power machines and a great tangible representation of its power. Despite all this, the stock has been dead money since 2016 and has traded in a tight 52-week range which it now sits squarely in the middle of.

Looking Back

Disney shares have been a rather poor investment as of late. There are many reasons to buy shares in an individual company; whether it be for dividend income, capital appreciation, or a warm fuzzy feeling, reasons are plentiful. Ultimately, investing is to make money, unless I'm missing something. By buying shares in an individual company what you are ultimately doing is betting that they will outperform the index over a period of time. In the case of Disney, this has been difficult in recent years.

(All charts are author generated. Figures are split/dividend adjusted)

As we can see, the returns for Disney going back to 2014 and every year since have been below the index. If we go further back than 2014, the picture improves drastically.

Disney is an easy market-beating company going back a decade. We can clearly see this taper off the closer to the present that we get.

What Gives?

You don't have to look very hard to find the main concern hanging over Disney - ESPN. Cord-cutting has been killing the once mighty sports network. ESPN had been a Disney cash-machine for years, regularly pulling in millions in revenue thanks to it having the highest subscription cost for cable providers, pulling in as much as $9 from each individual subscriber. ESPN has maintained pricing power despite increased competition, thanks to its flagship anchor of SportsCenter. Live sports programming is increasingly finding itself on off-television platforms such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Twitter (TWTR) as well.

Netflix (NFLX) is also presenting a problem for Disney as it increases its original programming and introduces viewers to alternatives to Disney for child-friendly programming. This is eroding the brand that Disney has built up in its Disney, Disney Junior, and Disney XD channels and giving parents an alternative to the cable channels.

Despite these very real problems, Disney has been operating well with revenue and free cash flow growing steadily, save for revenue in 2017.

On the other hand, Disney's debt pile has grown substantially. Since 2013, the long-term debt has grown $12.7 billion to $19.1 billion. Short-term debt has grown even faster, from $1.5 billion to $6.1 billion. The debt isn't at a level threatening the overall business, but it is still a concern amidst rising competition.

Is Disney a Bargain?

Shares are trading at just 13 times forward EPS estimates, and 17 times TTM EPS. Compared to the Dow Jones Industrials trading at 26 times and the S&P 500 at 25.7 times, Disney looks cheap.

Short of a breakdown in operating success, Disney is a bargain here, but the market doesn't seem to care and that is the problem. Things can stay cheap for a really long time. Disney could continue to trade sideways for the next few years and the market could continue to march higher, nobody knows. This "dead money" has carried an exceptional opportunity cost for pretty much everybody who owns Disney today. If you bought in 2010 you've done really well, but you've made no additional money since 2016. I really don't like to bring hindsight bias into my thinking, but this is a great lesson in what markets do to participants sometimes.

Looking Ahead

Disney management isn't stupid, it knows better than any of us what challenges it faces down the road. It isn't sitting on its hands hoping for the best. It is acquiring assets from Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) (NASDAQ:FOX) for just north of $52 billion. The market didn't seem to care though; shares are trading below where they were when the deal was announced. In a digital, over-the-top entertainment world, this seems like a smart move. Disney will get an incredible amount of content from Fox and also 60% of Hulu. This will give Disney a turn-key streaming service with content that can rival Netflix and Amazon easily.

Disney also has plans for ESPN. It intends to launch a streaming service this spring for $4.99 using its recently acquired BAMTech. This should do well if ESPN can continue to get live sports events, which doesn't seem to be a problem at the moment.

Besides the acquisitions and changes to legacy products, the company just keeps churning out hits. Black Panther has already cleared $1 billion in box office, the rest of the Marvel Universe prints money, the Star Wars films perform despite cold critics, all the other properties it owns like Toy Story and Cars rake it in. The company also isn't afraid to raise prices in its parks, opening up the spigot more and more each year. This is still a powerful company.

So What Now?

I can really only speak for myself here, so I will. I own shares of Disney at about 5% of my overall portfolio. I can't help but think Disney is a killer bargain here, but I thought that about a year ago and it has only become a better bargain and my money has been in a coma while everyone else parties.

The future of Disney looks solid as ever, at least from where I sit. My previously mentioned children all spend considerable time with Disney. It goes without saying that I too spend a considerable time with Disney. It is really incredible that this company has you from cradle to grave. Owning a company that is this dominant in its industry seems like a good idea, so I'll keep owning it. As far as buying more, I may be tempted if it gets to $100 again but I don't think the shares will get away from me too quickly, so I'll just be patient. Cash is earning about 1.5% depending on where you park it, which is more than Disney can say lately.

If it figures all this out, there isn't any reason that shares shouldn't trade with the rest of the market. At just 20 times EPS, shares would be about $125. Using the forward estimates and a 20x multiple, we would have Disney at $160 easily. Unfortunately for all of us, we don't know if Disney will be able to pull it off or if the market will even care when it does. The company is still a long despite this underperformance. I'm not worried about the future, but it has been frustrating to watch that money just sit there doing nothing.

