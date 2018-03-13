Road To Financial Independence: My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big Apple Purchase

I closed several positions to free up capital to buy oversold Apple and Nvidia mainly. Net capital contributed to my portfolio was the second-highest - right after the Brexit turmoil.

February saw the first meaningful correction in the U.S. stock market in quite some time. That was an excellent opportunity to add heavily to my holdings.

February was a terrific month, with the U.S. stock market briefly plummeting more than 10% (officially in correction mode) in one of the worst weeks since the financial crisis.

This triggered some heavy buying on my side, as I was trying to blend out all the noise and anxiety about rising Treasury yields amid a booming economy. I definitely invested more than I could afford, and therefore used that opportunity to exit several positions in order to ramp up my shares in core holdings like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

A lot of "buy-the-dip" opportunities occurred, and as quickly as they appeared, they did also disappear. Besides, I continued adding to existing positions with dividend income soaring. The strong surge in the EUR/USD seems to have stopped, at least for now, and I bought some additional protection, although more for gambling than real hedging, via CFDs.

Portfolio Changes | 5 new stocks, 9 sales + exits and 27 repurchases

I spent a net total of $5,100 ($9,100 purchases and $4,000 sales) in February and freed up lots of capital by exiting several small portfolio holdings. In total, I exited 5 positions and opened positions in 5 new stocks, keeping the portfolio size stable.

Most of that capital (>50%) was shifted into Apple, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), as well as Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Sales + Exits

I divested most of my shares in Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), as I am sensing tenant issues not to go away quickly. The dividend was frozen, and despite a sharp initial drop below $25, the stock has already recovered more than 10% from its low. I may have sold too quickly, and I am certainly going to miss that dividend income, but at this stage, I cannot really judge how substantial those tenant issues really here and how realistic it is that the dividend won't be cut. I would love to add to my position again, as the yield is enticing, but it is only good if it is sustainable as well.

(NYSE:OHI), as I am sensing tenant issues not to go away quickly. The dividend was frozen, and despite a sharp initial drop below $25, the stock has already recovered more than 10% from its low. I may have sold too quickly, and I am certainly going to miss that dividend income, but at this stage, I cannot really judge how substantial those tenant issues really here and how realistic it is that the dividend won't be cut. I would love to add to my position again, as the yield is enticing, but it is only good if it is sustainable as well. I sold out of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) for a nice capital gain, as the stock has had its run and will be facing intense pressure as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) scales up its own logistics. FedEx is certainly not going away and won't stop growing, but I think shifting that money into Apple will pay off.

(NYSE:FDX) for a nice capital gain, as the stock has had its run and will be facing intense pressure as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) scales up its own logistics. FedEx is certainly not going away and won't stop growing, but I think shifting that money into Apple will pay off. I cut my holdings in Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) by half, as the stock has come under pressure and is not showing any momentum any more. I have realized a small capital gain and have employed that capital into higher-yielding stocks.

(OTCQX:FSNUF) by half, as the stock has come under pressure and is not showing any momentum any more. I have realized a small capital gain and have employed that capital into higher-yielding stocks. I exited my position in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC), a small regional bank with a nice dividend. I really like that stock, but I had to sell something in order to free up capital. I will buy back the stock later, as I will continue to gamble on a takeover here.

(NASDAQ:CZNC), a small regional bank with a nice dividend. I really like that stock, but I had to sell something in order to free up capital. I will buy back the stock later, as I will continue to gamble on a takeover here. I trimmed my holdings in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) before it dropped significantly (have already bought them back in March at a 4% yield).

(NYSE:XOM) before it dropped significantly (have already bought them back in March at a 4% yield). I exited Costco (NASDAQ:COST), as the one share I was holding is not really making a difference, and also exited Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) for the same reason.

New Stocks

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET): I purchased 1 share of Arista Networks after it fell 20% on a very solid quarterly report. Guidance came in a bit lower than expected by the market but right in line with management's expectations. That is almost always a clear indicator for me to buy. I am also treating it as a tiny hedge for my large position in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

I purchased 1 share of Arista Networks after it fell 20% on a very solid quarterly report. Guidance came in a bit lower than expected by the market but right in line with management's expectations. That is almost always a clear indicator for me to buy. I am also treating it as a tiny hedge for my large position in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY): A purely speculative purchase in the low $80s in a promising and heavily sold biotech, which either might get acquired or release some promising study results. Alternatively, it could also drop more, but that's why it is a speculative play.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS): The stock nosedived after releasing guidance and its plans for reorganizing the company. I am playing the data center REIT sector with both QTS and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and consider the fears to be overblown. I actually like the reorganization into Hyperscale and Hybrid Co-location, as its simplifies the company's business and should help increase growth. When Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) did something similar a few years ago, the stock exploded. QTS imploded resulting in a 5% yield in a fast-growing and future-oriented business.

The stock nosedived after releasing guidance and its plans for reorganizing the company. I am playing the data center REIT sector with both QTS and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and consider the fears to be overblown. I actually like the reorganization into Hyperscale and Hybrid Co-location, as its simplifies the company's business and should help increase growth. When Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) did something similar a few years ago, the stock exploded. QTS imploded resulting in a 5% yield in a fast-growing and future-oriented business. Pfizer: I finally found a good price to re-enter my position in Pfizer at a 4% yield. Very solid Q1 results and upbeat guidance initially sent the stock close to $40, before collapsing down to $34. Pfizer was cheap at that time with an above-industry average yield and a promising pipeline.

I finally found a good price to re-enter my position in Pfizer at a 4% yield. Very solid Q1 results and upbeat guidance initially sent the stock close to $40, before collapsing down to $34. Pfizer was cheap at that time with an above-industry average yield and a promising pipeline. Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC): A high-yielding business development company with improving dividend coverage and rising investment income presumably driven by higher interest rates. It is a small and speculative position solely for income goals.

Major Repurchases

Apple: I invested around $1,000 into Apple alone, as spectacular earnings and a mouth-watering upcoming capital allocation strategy paired with an incomprehensible correction in the stock coincided at the perfect time. Five key insights from Apple's earnings triggered my purchase, among them being: the best quarter ever although it had one week less, the highest-ever average selling price, the company's commitment to reduce its net cash balance to 0. Apple has now become my 4th-largest holding, and the only regret is not having bought even more, as the price is already up by more than $20 per share.



Apple reported a blowout quarter with records across the board, and while guidance for Q2 initially "disappointed" analysts, that sentiment changed once the company gave more color on its impressive results and guidance. The 5 things mentioned in this article stand out to me and provide sufficient reason to stay long or finally go long. Particularly, the prospect of accelerating dividend growth and intensified buyback programs once Apple starts to distribute its $163 billion net cash position is more than enticing. The company's current yield of 1.4% is rather mediocre but 10%ish dividend growth paired with substantial repatriation benefits also creates a strong investment case for dividend investors.



Investors should not be obsessed with the fact that the guidance was below consensus, since in the end, it is not Apple bringing up these expectations but individual models by Wall Street. Apple is a company which is growing at double digits, innovating across its product line-up and a brand everybody is aware of. It is the richest company in terms of cash and about to launch its biggest ever capital return program, thanks to the tax reform. I'm certainly in for that illustrious ride and added to my holdings as the stock was in the low $150s.

AbbVie: I purchased 5 more shares after the company bumped its dividend by 35% in an unexpected manner. AbbVie had a blowout quarter with terrific guidance for 2018, and despite its enormous run over the last year, is still trading at an attractive valuation. Believe it or not, this fast-growing dividend growth stock still boasts a yield of almost 3.3%, thanks to the massive dividend hike in February. Nvidia: This stock is the future, and when I sold my single share before earnings, I thought I made a big mistake. The day after earnings, the stock shot up by more than 11%, driven by 34% revenue growth and guidance crushing even the most optimistic expectations. Fortunately for me, that coincided with the overall market reaction, and as a result, I was able to snatch back my share plus two more at around $227, basically tripling my stake in this company with a lower cost basis. What a fortunate event!

I purchased 5 more shares after the company bumped its dividend by 35% in an unexpected manner. AbbVie had a blowout quarter with terrific guidance for 2018, and despite its enormous run over the last year, is still trading at an attractive valuation. Believe it or not, this fast-growing dividend growth stock still boasts a yield of almost 3.3%, thanks to the massive dividend hike in February. Nvidia: This stock is the future, and when I sold my single share before earnings, I thought I made a big mistake. The day after earnings, the stock shot up by more than 11%, driven by 34% revenue growth and guidance crushing even the most optimistic expectations. Fortunately for me, that coincided with the overall market reaction, and as a result, I was able to snatch back my share plus two more at around $227, basically tripling my stake in this company with a lower cost basis. What a fortunate event!

This stock is the future, and when I sold my single share before earnings, I thought I made a big mistake. The day after earnings, the stock shot up by more than 11%, driven by 34% revenue growth and guidance crushing even the most optimistic expectations. Fortunately for me, that coincided with the overall market reaction, and as a result, I was able to snatch back my share plus two more at around $227, basically tripling my stake in this company with a lower cost basis. What a fortunate event! Southern Company: I increased my holdings into Southern Company as overly negative interest rate fears and anxiety that the company's troubling nuclear power plant projects may the wrong path to pursue sent the stock to a fresh 52-week low at around $42.50 per share and a more than 5.5% yield. For now, that yield is safe, but the payout ratio is stretched to the limit. Still, the company intends to grow the dividend at a mid-single digit clip over the next years. An investment into Southern Company right now provides great income with the risk that the company is going in the wrong direction. One could argue that instead of opting to complete the Vogtle plant, it should concentrate more on natural gas and alternative energy sources or on investing into its grid.

Other main purchases break down as follows:

1) Continue ongoing monthly stock savings plans: These are routine investments between $50 and $115 each into Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Visa (NYSE:V), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Apple and the lesser-known Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF).

2) Invest in existing dividend stocks: I added to Daimler, as I was impressed by its full-year 2017 results as well as the unexpected 12% dividend hike. Overall, Daimler stock is a bit of a mystery. On the one hand you have a company with one record year after another, with a superb dividend, an ultra-low valuation and great products. On the other hand are concerns about a potential future disruption of the automobile industry, Daimler's potential manipulation of emission values and fears that tiny and inefficient competitors such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could snap substantial market share. Daimler has the financial resources, the human resources and the production capabilities to react to a changing market. And having another strong investor at its side with Geely, as it is rumored, should further ease concerns. Investors believing in this thesis continue to find an attractive entry opportunity in the stock right now and can lock in a 5.1% yield.

I also added to Cisco before the company released its staggering FY2018/Q2 quarterly figures. Cisco easily beat Wall Street expectations for the top and bottom line with its fiscal 2018 Q2 report. As its transformation towards subscription-based offerings is gaining more and more traction, the company has returned to positive Y/Y revenue growth. It is guiding for accelerated revenue growth in the next quarter, falsifying Wall Street models of mediocre growth. A 14% dividend raise and a $25 billion share buyback program on top rounded off a stellar report.

All purchases and sales in February can be found below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My income from 24 corporations amounted to $178 in dividends, down 2% sequentially and up 45% Y/Y.

The tiny decline on a sequential basis is entirely driven by a substantially reduced portfolio position in OHI. For May, the dividend income from Omega Healthcare Investors will be even lower (50% of February), unless I decide to rebuy the stock.

In February, 64% of total dividend income originated from five companies, spearheaded by AT&T (NYSE:T), my largest portfolio position in terms of cost basis and dividend income. This heavy concentration is fueled by the belief and confidence that AT&T will remain a fantastic income vehicle. Later in March, the AT&T-Time Warner trial will finally start, and I will be closely eyeing the results here.

This dashboard shows how the monthly dividend income breaks down into the individual stocks. It also shows the change in income versus the previous quarter and year.

Here is a look at my favorite chart, the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2018, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

The readability of the numbers is rather poor, as there is so much data, but the bigger picture becomes apparent regardless of these numbers. I am just looking at the size and quantity of the bubbles as they keep on climbing higher and expanding in size. With AT&T clearly topping my February dividend income by a mile, this bubble becomes clearly identifiable. I just cherish this development and could not be happier about it.

It remains fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25 here. My annual target is to replace 100 hours of active work with passive dividend income. This translates to $2,500 in annual net dividends, or around $208 per month. I am not sure if I am sandbagging here, and thus, may readjust that target after the first 3-6 months.

What this shows is as follows...

1) All-time (blue area): Around 125 hours, or 16 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a 5-day work week, that equals three weeks of vacation funded via dividends.

2) YTD (green bars): Around 14 hours, or 1.75 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income. The chart certainly looks quite empty right now, given that it only has one data point, but over time, these green bars will approach the red line and hopefully beat it as well.

Upcoming March Dividends

The snapshot below is taken from my newly released Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions) and shows expected gross dividend payments for March 2018.

I use that tool basically every day, and I would be happy if you give it a try as well, for free of course. I am also very interested in your ongoing feedback regarding this, as it continues to be popular across the community. In case of any problems, I am more than happy to assist you in setting up everything. I am also working on simplifying and automating it further, as well as adding new features. This, however, takes a lot of time actually, so please be patient.

My portfolio composition

As of the end of February, based on cost basis and previously mentioned clustering, my portfolio is composed as follows:

Value: 61%

Growth: 34%

Speculative: 5%

By holding, it looks as follows:

AT&T Inc. (T) 6.46% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 5.30% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 5.16% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 4.36% Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.B) 3.99% Southern Company (SO) 3.34% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 3.30% Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 3.06% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3.06% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2.49% Visa Inc. (V) 2.22% Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF) 1.99% Unilever NV (ADR) (UN) 1.99% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) 1.96% B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 1.94% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 1.92% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.91% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1.87% Daimler (DDAIF) 1.78% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.65% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.43% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.36% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 1.30% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.27% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 1.19% The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 1.14% BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 1.11% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (CM) 1.10% Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) 1.06% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.05% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) 1.05% 3M Co. (MMM) 1.04% Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 1.04% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.02% Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) 0.94% Nike Inc (NKE) 0.92% Bank of America Corp (BAC) 0.91% General Motors Company (GM) 0.90% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.88% NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 0.80% Realty Income Corp. (O) 0.77% Momo Inc. (ADR) (MOMO) 0.76% General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.76% Target Corporation (TGT) 0.70% Allianz SE (OTCPK:AZSEY) 0.70% Drillisch (OTC:DRHKF) 0.69% BP plc (BP) 0.66% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 0.65% Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.62% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.59% Walt Disney Co. (DIS) 0.59% Baozun Inc. (ADR) (BZUN) 0.57% Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) 0.56% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) 0.53% Fresenius SE (FSNUF) 0.52% CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 0.52% Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.50% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.43% Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) 0.41% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.40% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.39% Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.37% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 0.37% Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.37% Lanxess AG (LNXSF) 0.35% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.33% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) 0.30% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) 0.30% Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) 0.29% QTS Corporation (QTS) 0.40% Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 0.27% Galapagos NV (ADR) (GLPG) 0.22% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) 0.22% MediGene AG (MDGEF) 0.22% Fresenius Medial Care (FMS) 0.21% Time Warner Inc. (TWX) 0.21% Frontline Ltd. (FRO) 0.21% Facebook Inc. (FB) 0.19% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 0.19% CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) 0.17% Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc. (ARI) 0.16% Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) 0.16% Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0.15% Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.15% DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) 0.15% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 0.14% CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) 0.14% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) 0.13% Incyte Corporation (INCY) 0.10%

As always, I hope that you find this update interesting and relevant. The biggest inspiration for me is reading these updates from other authors and following their progress over the years. Compared to them, I am still really at the beginning of my journey, and I would appreciate if you want to follow/continue to follow my journey as well. I hope to inspire many more readers to also start and share their journey.

