Johnson & Johnson Versus Pfizer: Which One Is The Better Income Investment?

They differ in the yields they offer, and in their valuation.

By the Sure Dividend staff

The healthcare industry is not cyclical, therefore companies in this industry tend to perform well operationally, even in times when the economy is not very strong. This fact makes the industry attractive for dividend growth investors, as dividends can grow sustainably over long periods of time.

This article will take a look at two healthcare giants, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE). Both offer an attractive combination of dividend yield, dividend growth potential and total return potential. Johnson & Johnson has a particularly long history of dividend increases. It is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends for 25+ years. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Johnson & Johnson looks like the safer bet, but Pfizer has a little more potential if things go as planned.

Company Overview

(JNJ presentation)

Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare giant. Operating segments include consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The pharmaceutical segment is the most important one, as it provides the highest amount to Johnson & Johnson's top line. Growth rates in the pharmaceutical business are higher than in the other two segments. In addition, margins are the highest for Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical business.

It is nevertheless a big plus for investors that Johnson & Johnson is also active in two other segments. Pharmaceutical sales are dependent on ongoing successful drug developments, if things do not go as well for a couple of years the company can still rely on its non-cyclical other units.

Pfizer, on the other hand, is a Big Pharma pure play. Pfizer is smaller than Johnson & Johnson, both on a market cap as well as on a sales basis.

Pfizer nevertheless is a huge company worth more than $200 billion, and it produces sales of more than $50 billion annually.

Pfizer's business is divided into Innovative Health and Essential Health, the first one operates the patent protected drug portfolio, whereas Essential Health is responsible for those drugs without patent protection (or where patent protection ends soon).

Growth Outlook

Johnson & Johnson has been growing very consistently over the last decades, thanks to its diversified business model, where strong years in one segment can balance out weaker results in other segments.

Investors can expect growth to continue, as Johnson & Johnson benefits from multiple positives in the coming years. Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceuticals division will be a major growth driver going forward, as new drugs continue to ramp up at a strong pace. One of these is Darzalex, another one Imbruvica (where Johnson & Johnson is cooperating with AbbVie (ABBV)). These two oncology products keep pushing Johnson & Johnson's pharma sales up at a strong pace (18% during the most recent quarter).

(Johnson & Johnson homepage)

Johnson & Johnson also has a deep pipeline, with several new molecular entities waiting for approval during the coming years. On top of that Johnson & Johnson seeks to get new indications for existing drugs, such as for Tremfya, which is currently being evaluated for psoriatic arthritis, and Stelara.

It is thus not surprising that analysts are forecasting a solid 8% annual EPS growth rate over the coming years. The combination of sales growth, some margin expansion and the impact of buybacks makes the high single digits growth rate very realistic.

Compared to Johnson & Johnson's past performance, Pfizer's top line history is less outstanding:

Sales have gone up and down in the past, but are up only slightly over the last decade. The sales performance was impacted by factors such as acquisitions and divestments. Pfizer is a pharmaceutical pure play, and is more impacted by the loss of exclusivity for its drugs.

The negative impact of LOEs is poised to be less meaningful in the coming years, though:

(company presentation)

Pfizer's management states that the negative impact of LOEs will decline from $2 billion annually to just $0.5 billion annually through 2025. This will make it a lot easier for Pfizer to grow its top line meaningfully, as significantly less sales decreases will have to be offset going forward.

At the same time Pfizer's drug portfolio and pipeline are looking strong right now, 2017 has been the year with the most drug approvals in more than a decade.

(company presentation)

Pfizer targets up to 15 new blockbuster drugs through 2022, meaning drugs that will gross at least $1 billion in annual sales. Thanks to a strong pipeline with a focus on oncology and immunology, Pfizer looks poised to gain significant growth in the coming years.

On top of that, Pfizer's high cash flows have allowed the company to shrink the share count meaningfully in the last couple of years, for example through the 2017 accelerated share repurchase program of $5 billion. The resulting lower share count pushes earnings per share growth further. It is not surprising, that analysts are forecasting solid EPS growth rates in the coming years:

To sum it up, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer both have a compelling growth outlook right now. Pfizer will likely perform better than it did in the past, whereas investors can count on Johnson & Johnson for solid growth rates.

Pfizer And Johnson & Johnson As Income Investments

When we take a look at both companies' dividend histories, we see that they raised their dividends continuously for a while. Johnson & Johnson is one of the Dividend Aristocrats, its dividend history therefore is stellar. Pfizer has been raising the payout each year since 2010, but cut its dividend before in order to finance its acquisition of Wyeth.

Dividend yield Dividend growth rate (1 year) Dividend growth rate (3 years) Pfizer 3.8% 6.3% 6.7% Johnson & Johnson 2.6% 5.0% 6.3%

Both companies have been raising their dividends by 6-7% on average over the last couple of years, but Pfizer's current dividend yield is 45% higher than that of its peer.

Due to the dividend growth rate being similar in the past, and due to the fact that the EPS growth rate over the next couple of years is forecasted to be similar as well, dividend growth rates will likely not differ much going forward. This means that from a pure income perspective, Pfizer looks more attractive right here, as it offers a much higher initial dividend yield.

That isn't the only thing investors should focus on, though. Since Johnson & Johnson is the more diversified company with a better long term dividend growth record, it still could be the better choice for risk-averse investors.

Valuations And Total Return Potential

Johnson & Johnson is trading at a much higher valuation than Pfizer right now. This doesn't mean that Johnson & Johnson's shares are overvalued. They still look rather inexpensive, but Pfizer's shares are even more of a bargain here.

The valuation premium that Johnson & Johnson's shares trade at seems justified due to the fact that it is a less risky business: Better diversification across several industries, a stronger balance sheet (AAA-rated) and a stellar history justify this valuation premium.

Shares of both companies are not expensive here, thus multiple compression is not very likely over the coming years. Due to its valuation being really low, Pfizer's valuation could actually expand. In that situation the total return potential for Pfizer's owners would be better, as the earnings growth rates of the companies will not differ much.

If, for example, Pfizer's valuation expands to a 14 times PE ratio, its share price would appreciate by roughly 15%, on top of the share price gains that will result from earnings per share gains. Since Johnson & Johnson is trading at a higher valuation already, further multiple expansion is less likely here. Since Pfizer also has a higher dividend yield, it offers the better total return potential over the coming years.

Final Thoughts

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are two healthcare giants. Both have a solid earnings growth outlook, but they differ in terms of valuation, as well as in the dividend yields they offer right here.

Pfizer looks like the better choice for those seeking a bigger income stream or higher total return potential. Johnson & Johnson, on the other hand, looks like the better pick for those who want to limit their risks as much as possible. This well diversified giant with a great track record looks like one of the most stable and healthy companies in the world, but it offers less income and trades at a higher valuation than Pfizer.

High-quality Dividend Aristocrats like Johnson & Johnson are excellent long-term holdings for dividend growth. Buying the Dividend Aristocrats when they are undervalued, can provide even better returns over time. This is why we started our marketplace service. See our full list of recommendations with our service Undervalued Aristocrats, which provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.