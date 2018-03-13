Exxon Mobil Vs. BP: Big Oil Dividend Stock Showdown

By Aristofanis Papadatos

The shareholders of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have completely missed the exceptional 35% rally of S&P during the last two years. In addition, the oil major has dramatically underperformed BP (NYSE:BP) during this period. To be sure, Exxon Mobil has lost 12% whereas BP has rallied 31%. Therefore, the big question is whether Exxon Mobil will continue to underperform or the time has come for a reversion to the mean.

Both Exxon Mobil and BP are strong dividend stocks. Exxon Mobil is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 that have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

BP is not a Dividend Aristocrat, but it does have a much higher yield than Exxon Mobil. While Exxon Mobil has a 4% yield, BP yields 6%. BP is on our list of 5%+ dividend yield stocks. You can see all 428 stocks with 5%+ dividend yields here.



This article will compare the two oil giants.

Business Overview

All the oil majors saw their earnings collapse when the price of oil began to plunge, almost four years ago. The upstream segment of all the oil producers was severely hurt due to the collapse of the price of oil. On the other hand, as the oil price fell, the price of oil products fell more slowly thanks to the increasing demand by consumers. As a result, the plunge of the oil price resulted in a great increase in the refining margins and hence all the oil majors enjoyed an impressive increase in their downstream earnings, which somewhat mitigated the collapse of the earnings of their upstream segments. Nevertheless, the overall effect of the downturn in the price of oil was certainly negative.



Exxon Mobil exhibited the most resilient performance among the oil majors. More precisely, its earnings per share [EPS] in 2016 and 2017 were 74% and 37% lower, respectively, than those in 2014. The decrease in the earnings per share was much more severe for BP, as they were essentially zero in 2016 and about 67% lower than before the downturn in 2017.

Last year Exxon Mobil generated 57% of its earnings from its upstream segment, 24% from its downstream segment and the remaining 19% from its chemicals. BP generated half of its earnings from its upstream segment and the other half from its downstream segment. Therefore, both companies are well diversified and thus they have easily navigated through the downturn of the oil market. In fact, they would have been even more resilient at low oil prices if they had not sold almost half of their refineries during the last decade.

Growth Prospects

This is probably the most striking difference between the two oil majors. BP managed to increase its output by 10% last year and expects to grow it by 5% per year for the next four years. It launched 7 major oil and gas fields last year, more than in any other year in its history, while it also expects to start another 6 major projects this year. In this way, the company expects to restore its output to 4.0 M barrels/day, the same as before its major accident in Macondo in 2010 and much higher than the 3.0 M barrels/day it was producing in the aftermath of the accident due to its unprecedented asset sales.

Exxon Mobil has completely disappointed the investing community with its inability to grow its output. More precisely, its total output decreased from 4.2 M barrels/day in 2012 to 4.0 M barrels/day in 2014 and has remained flat at this level in the last three years. This poor performance is in sharp contrast to the performance of BP.

It is also worth noting that the management of Exxon Mobil stated last year that it expected to grow the output from 4.1 to 4.4 M barrels day in 2020. Moreover, the management has repeatedly made similar promises in the last five years but has failed to deliver so far. Nevertheless, the company announced this week that it is going to completely change its strategy and begin to aggressively invest on growth projects from now on. More precisely, it intends to spend $24 B this year, $28 B next year and about $30 B per year during 2023-2025. In this way, it aims to raise its output by approximately 25% within the next 7 years, from 4.0 to 5.0 M barrels/day.

The market reacted in a markedly negative way on the announcement of this growth plan due to its hefty capital expenses and sent the stock down 3%. However, I believe that it was time for the company to change path and start growing its output. The long-term shareholders will greatly benefit from this growth plan if it is properly executed.

Dividend History

Exxon Mobil has an exceptional record of dividend growth. It has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years and has paid uninterrupted dividends for more than a century. In addition, it has one of the strongest balance sheets in its sector. More precisely, its net debt currently stands at $132.2 B, which is just 7 times the annual earnings. This is in sharp contrast to BP, which has net debt of $122.3 B, equal to 20 times the annual earnings.

Exxon Mobil currently offers a 4.3% dividend yield. Even better, it is expected to announce a dividend hike next month. The company raised its dividend by an average 9.7% annual rate in the decade leading to 2015. However, due to the downturn in the oil market, the oil stalwart has grown its dividend only 6% in 2015 and 3% per year in each of the last two years. Thanks to its strong balance sheet and its healthy payout ratio of 66%, the company will easily keep growing its dividend for years. However, due to the above mentioned growth plan, which includes hefty capital expenses, the company will probably grow its dividend at the recent lackluster pace, at least for the next few years.

BP has a different dividend history. Due to the Gulf oil spill in 2010, which has cost the company $62 billion so far, it was forced to suspend its dividend in that year. Nevertheless, as the company is extremely shareholder-friendly, it resumed its dividend payments just 3 quarters after the accident and is now offering a remarkable 6.0% dividend yield, which is much higher than the yield of its American peers.

However, investors should realize that this attractive yield has some implications. First of all, the company has paid the same dividend for 14 consecutive quarters. In other words, its shareholders should not count on meaningful dividend growth. Moreover, as mentioned above, BP has a much more leveraged balance sheet than Exxon Mobil. While BP sold an unprecedented amount of assets in the aftermath of its accident, its liabilities have burdened its balance sheet. Furthermore, its current payout ratio of 203% is unsustainable in the long run. Even if the company meets the analysts’ estimates for EPS $2.79 this year, its payout ratio will drop to 86%, which is still too high for a company with heavy capital expenses. Therefore, BP offers a remarkable current dividend yield but it is not likely to meaningfully grow its dividend for the foreseeable future.

Valuation



Exxon Mobil is trading at a trailing P/E=16.1 and a forward P/E=15.8. On the other hand, BP is trading at a trailing P/E=38.7 and a forward P/E=13.5. Therefore, BP is trading at a cheaper forward P/E ratio. This may be somewhat surprising, particularly given that BP is in a solid growth trajectory whereas Exxon Mobil has not grown its output for years. However, Exxon Mobil has a much stronger balance sheet, which should not be underestimated, as it is paramount during business downturns while it also offers great financial flexibility.

Oil and Gas Reserves

Exxon Mobil increased its estimate of its reserves from 18.5 to 21.2 billion barrels of proved oil equivalent reserves last year. The increase mostly resulted from the rally of the oil price last year, which rendered many reserves economically viable. At the current production rate of the oil giant, these reserves are sufficient for approximately 14.5 years.

BP has estimated its proved oil equivalent reserves around 18.4 billion barrels. Consequently, at its current production rate of 3.6 million barrels/day, the company has 13.7 years of reserve life. Therefore, none of the two oil majors seems to have an edge over the other in this respect.

The Bottom Line



BP is in a solid growth trajectory whereas Exxon Mobil has failed to grow its output for more than five years. In addition, BP is offering a 6.0% dividend yield, which is much higher than the 4.1% yield of Exxon Mobil. However, Exxon Mobil is growing its dividend and has a much stronger balance sheet and a much healthier payout ratio than BP. Moreover, after years of inertia, its management finally decided to invest heavily on its business in order to return to growth trajectory. This is likely to be a game changer for this oil stalwart. Therefore, while each of the two oil majors has its own strengths and weaknesses, I believe that Exxon Mobil is more attractive right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.