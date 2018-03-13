Amazon And Everybody Else

Since the start of 2017, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have more than doubled. That's impressive enough in its own right, but for mega-cap companies, that kind of move is almost unheard of. Heading into 2017, AMZN had the sixth-largest market cap in the S&P 500 at $356.3 billion. Today, the company's market cap has swollen to $774.2 billion for an increase of just under $418 billion. AMZN is now the third-largest company in the S&P behind Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) at $814 billion and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at $924 billion. Additionally, there are only six companies in the S&P 500 that currently have a market cap that is greater than the market cap that AMZN has added since just the start of 2017! That's a lot of rockets for Jeff Bezos to fly to space.

The table below lists the ten stocks in the S&P 500 that have seen the greatest increase in market cap since the start of 2017. AMZN is the clear leader on the list with a lead of more than $100 billion over AAPL, which has gained an impressive $306.4 billion over the same time period. Outside of these two companies, another six stocks have seen their market cap increase by more than $100 billion. In total, the ten companies listed below that have seen the largest increase in market cap since the start of 2017 have added just over $2 trillion to their combined market cap, which works out to more than 40% of the total increase in market cap for all the stocks in the S&P 500 during that same span. On a final note, it is a striking coincidence that the first letter of the four tickers that have seen the greatest increase in market cap since the start of 2017 make up the acronym MAGA!