Growth At A Reasonable Price: 47% Increase In Free Cash Flow

RCI Hospitality (RICK) is a nightclub operator (a.k.a. strip club) which also has a startup chain of breastaurants called Bombshells. This business does very well when the economy is doing well: enjoying high margins with a licensing moat to protect those margins at the clubs, and excellent accretive growth prospects overall.

The average RCI location produces roughly 2 times the operating income of the average Darden (DRI) restaurant despite having a similar size footprint (8,000 Sq. Ft.). Furthermore, due to a lack of financing, limits imposed by licensing, management experience issues, etc., in this highly regulated niche industry, clubs can typically be bought from retiring owners for 3-4x EBITDA.

Since RICK trades at 10-12x EV/EBITDA, this means the purchase of each additional club tends to be both repeatable and accretive for RICK shareholders. That the CEO of RICK is a major shareholder with solid capital allocation skills and discipline, further insures only profitable growth is pursued.

RICK is therefore one of my favorite long-term growth stocks. As long as the economy remains strong, with each additional club purchase, or each new successful Bombshells opening, the Free Cash Flow yield curve below moves a little further up and to the right.

This in turn causes the stock to become more valuable. If you are not already familiar with RCI Hospitality I wrote a little bit more about the basic business in, "Booming Economy: Sinful Profits."

Latest Earnings:

RCI December 2017 earnings were excellent. RCI produced a 47% increase in Free Cash Flow ‘FCF’, and a 44% increase in Earnings Per Share ‘EPS’ vs. the same quarter last year. Impressively, this is also the 7th quarter in a row of increasing same-store sales, and in the conference call the CEO hinted the next quarter might be #8, “this January, February and March has been very strong for us.”

December 2017 Qtr. Same-Store Sales were +6.9% (the 7 th quarter in a row of strong same-store sales growth). Nightclubs +7.1% ($873k/qtr/club) Bombshells +5.6% ($1.2m/qtr/club)

Overall Sales grew 22.4% ($40.8 vs. $33.3 million, 45 locations vs. 41)



Gross Margin continue to be very high, 85.7%



Tax Reform also caused a $10 million non-cash increase in book value (revaluation of Deferred Tax Liabilities).

They also made some important Scalability Improvements. Completed $81M Real Estate Consolidation loan (improves cash flow predictability). Implemented new ERP system (ability to fold new locations into data gathering and reporting system).

2018’s FCF target was set at $23 million. This includes the three planned Bombshell openings and a significant benefit from lower tax rates.

Cash And Debt:

RCI Hospitality had $12 million worth of cash on hand at the end of the December quarter ($1.23/share). It also has $10 million worth of non-core real estate for sale, and expects to produce $23 million worth of Free Cash Flow in 2018. With this cash it will need to pay off the debt attached to the real estate, pay off an upcoming $3 million balloon payment related to the Scarlett’s purchase, and fund the non-financed portion of the build-out of the three Bombshells it currently has scheduled for 2018.

Assuming no additional club purchases during the year (this is unlikely but none are identified yet), RCI would probably end 2018 with about $25 million cash sitting on the books ($2.57/share). This is significantly more than they need for ongoing purposes; management will have to decide where to allocate the cash. Luckily, they are well aware of the building issue, discussed it in the last earnings call, and have an excellent track record of being good capital allocators (please see the Capital Allocation Chart once again).

Their first choice currently is the purchase of clubs, provided they can make a deal with 25%+ expected cash on cash return (they recognize buying clubs or building restaurants is inherently riskier and thus target more than twice the return of a no risk option like paying off debt or buying back stock). There is also some 12% interest rate corporate level debt they hinted pretty strongly at paying off.

Were RICK to fall back into the mid to low $20s (double-digit FCF yields with no risk), they would likely buy back some stock also (note this effectively puts a floor on the stock around $22-$25 per share). Eric Langan, the CEO indicated if worse comes to worst, and they can't get any deals done at attractive prices (purchases or additional restaurant build-outs), they could always just start paying down more debt as "we can always go and borrow the money again... (however), acquisitions are preferred - is our preferred method to use that cash."

RCI Hospitality has a fairly high debt to equity ratio, 92% Debt/Equity. This is because unlike many other firms in the restaurant or entertainment industry, they tend to buy their real estate. Most of their mortgages are at 65%-70% Loan to Value ‘LTV’ with the company hoping to get to 65% LTV on all real estate in 2018.

Debt is a very manageable 2.9x EBITDA (= $127.7 million debt/$44.4 million Adj. EBITDA run rate). Thanks to the refinancing of debt at lower rates, occupancy costs (rent + mortgage interest), have actually been declining as a % of revenue despite significant growth:





The debt payoff schedule is also very manageable:

Management

Eric Langan is the CEO of RCI Hospitality. He owns a little over 7% of the company (711k shares, $21M), or roughly 21 times his annual compensation. He started out with one small strip club, which he bought at the age of 21 by selling his baseball card collection. He grew the business from there, eventually acquired a controlling interest in RCI, not having sold a single share in over 10 years. This makes him more than slightly interested in the long-term welfare of the company, and more importantly well aligned with shareholder interests.

Mr. Langan comes across in conference calls as straightforward. A good operator who knows his business from the ground up. A CEO that is better for shareholders than most because he is both well aligned with their interest and practices good capital allocation. Importantly, he also still seems to listen and learn from others, a talent that is causing him to get better and better each year.

Valuation

Here is a typical valuation comparison chart. Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) is included because it is another attractive high growth sin stock with entertainment, and significant real estate ownership as part of its profile.

Currently, RICK trades at about 10.8x trailing EV/EBITDA vs. peers Darden Restaurants (DRI) at 12.6x EV/EBITDA, and Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) 10.9x EV/EBITDA. While I think 12x EBITDA is "about right" for RCI stock, realize with these kind of ongoing Sales, Earnings, and Free Cash Flow increases, multiples do not have to expand for it to produce a good return each year.

Not to imply RCI Hospitality doesn’t have risks. As an entertainment, bar, and restaurant stock, RICK is closely tied to the business cycle. Eventually, we will have another recession and as a result customer visits, and revenue per visit, will decline because of it. RCI being in the strip club business also makes it a target. The licensing and regulation involved creates a moat which helps to limit competition and ensure high margins, but it also means they can get sued for one reason or another every couple of years.

I consider legal defense, and other regulatory issues an ongoing expense. However, given the growth prospects, high margins, and management capital allocation discipline, it is a burden worth paying. As one can see with the PEG ratio in the comparison chart (Price/Earnings/Growth Rate), RCI Hospitality doesn’t just have better margins, it also has much better growth prospects than these peers. This is because:

Nightclubs: RCI can buy clubs at 4x EBITDA while its stock trades at 11x EBITDA, which is highly accretive.

accretive. Bombshells: RCI has a track record of building Bombshells with 1-3yr paybacks, much better than peers. In part this is because it tends to buy its real estate locations, allowing more attractive financing with less cash up front. However, it is also because the average Bombshells location does 2x the operating income of your average Olive Garden, and 6x the operating income of your typical Buffalo Wild Wings.

Conclusion

Once again, I would like to point people to the Capital Allocation Strategy graph I started this article with. If one gets nothing else from this article, that is the one thing which will best help you understand the growth opportunity. One doesn’t get to identify a whole lot of long-term buy and hold growth stocks while they are still reasonably priced. Being able to take advantage of one for a decade or more can be transformative.

