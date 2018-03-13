How Does Vanguard's Small Cap Value ETF Fare Against Its Close Cousin?

After reviewing the Vanguard Small Cap ETF and the benefits of investing in small public companies, today I take a look at its closest cousin.

Earlier this month, I wrote about how one might be able to beat the performance of large-cap stocks, represented by the household index S&P 500, by investing in more "efficient" small cap names. Over the past ten years, shares of smaller public companies have outperformed the broad equities benchmark by a cumulative 37%, even through the Great Recession of 2008. Since 1972, not only have small caps outperformed the overall market, they have done so with slightly less volatility relative to their superior returns (i.e. better on a risk-adjusted basis as well).

Credit: MSCI

I first proposed using the Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) as a way to cheaply and easily invest in small-cap stocks. I have owned shares of this fund for quite a while now. However, the same ETF manager also offers alternatives. Today, I will look at the Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) -- a fund that, as its name suggests, focuses more on value plays.

Comparing the two ETFs

The table below will guide my discussion of the VBR and VB ETFs.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from

Under the heading "portfolio holdings" above, all the metrics displayed are those of the benchmark that each fund tracks: the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index for VBR and the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Index for VB. Each ETF may be constructed a bit differently from its respective benchmark, and minor inconsistencies could exist.

On diversification, VB comes out ahead. First, it invests in nearly twice as many stocks as its value cousin. To be fair, an 846-stock portfolio is already diverse enough to eliminate nearly all non-systematic risk. But perhaps more importantly, VB is less concentrated in financials stocks (24.7% vs. 30.2% for VBR) as well as in the top three sectors combined (57.4% vs. 61.9%). Those who follow me know that I prefer to be as diversified as possible across the different sectors to avoid over-exposure to specific macroeconomic cycles -- I have gathered evidence that this approach has produced better returns historically, at least since the year 2000.

Both ETFs look quite different from each other when it comes to fundamentals and valuation. VB stocks boast a more aggressive profile of higher earnings growth (10.9% vs. 7.4%) that is countered by VBR's more conservative valuation multiples (16.5x P/E vs. 20.6x). I tend to favor a value over growth approach. However, I can't necessarily call one fund better than the other based on this specific metric. I believe each investor will have his or her own preference when it comes to picking a growth vs. value investment strategy.

On size and volume, VB again comes out in front of VBR for being larger (AUM of $87.0 billion vs. $30.5 billion) and for trading a bit more often (average daily volume of about 290,000 shares vs. 211,000). However, I don't believe the differences here are material enough to nudge investors towards either fund. Both ETFs seem large and liquid enough to be viable investment vehicles, in my view.

Finally, as the chart below illustrates, VB has performed better than its counterpart since both funds' inception, in January 2014. Unlike many investors, I tend not to focus too much on past performance because, as the typical disclaimer will argue, past results are not the best predictors of future performance. Interestingly, virtually all of VB's out-performance came from the few years following the end of the Great Recession -- suggesting that maybe a growth bias during the rebound period has paid off over a more conservative, value approach. Before the end of the 2008-2009 bear and since early 2013, both funds have performed in almost perfect lockstep.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Final words

At the end of the day, I believe both VB and VBR are excellent and inexpensive choices for retail investors who seek exposure to small-cap stocks. The investment strategies are a bit different, but the results produced are similar enough to make both funds almost equally enticing.

Personally, I continue to favor VB over its cousin, but only by a small margin. I ordinarily favor a value approach to investing, but I like VB's more diversified allocation across the different sectors. As of today, a sizable portion of my personal portfolio continues to be allocated to this ETF.

