Campbell Soup: Buyers To Step In?

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has come across my desk as a viable investment due to its strong 3.2% dividend yield and attractive valuation. Presently the stock is trading with a sales multiple of 1.7 which is well off its 5 year average of 1.9. In a situation like this where the investor is researching a proven company with strong competitive advantages, the recent slip in organic sales may be presenting an opportunity. When researching any stock where brand impairment could be an issue, margin strength is crucial. In Campbell's second quarter for example, the company's adjusted gross margins dropped to just over 35% and adjusted operating margins to 18.4%.

Although the gross margin number in Q2 is well off the highs this metric hit in 2010 (41%), adjusted operating margins (despite the recent decline) remain close to their highs in the high teens. Walmart (WMT) and the lack of promotional shelf space in recent months seem to be at the core of Campbell's weakness on the soup side recently. Remember that Walmart makes up about a fifth of Campbell's turnover so any disruption concerning display and coverage of its goods at this retailer can have a detrimental effect on the numbers in the short term.

However, this is where astute investors may opt to back management here with respect to the company's huge scale in this industry as well as its proven brands. Proven brands always make themselves onto retailers shelves as retailers do not want to run the risk of losing customers to competing products with higher margins.

Similar to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) but obviously on a smaller scale, customers come into retailers stores seeking Campbell's products due to the big marketing spree Campbell spends on marketing each year. Furthermore the company's scale and supply chain means it has an advantage over its peers in this industry. Campbell controls well over half of the US soup market in the US. This competitive advantage has taken years to develop and wont go away any time soon irrespective of the Walmart situation at present.

On top of the 3%+ dividend yield, Campbell owing to the big increase in 2014, has raised its dividend by almost 10% on average per year over the past 5 years. Yes, dividend growth rates may have slowed a tad over the recent past but investors should be focusing in on the fact that Campbell's yield is closing in on its 5 year high (see below). Usually when a yield is high in a stock like Campbell, it means shares are undervalued. Recent dividend hikes though are still well ahead of inflation so purchasing power of the company's shareholders is being protected. $105 million was paid out in the company's most recent second quarter.

Now this looks attractive from an earnings point of view as $285 million was reported in net income in Q2. However (and this is where Campbell comes into its own), free cash flow hit $398 million last quarter which makes the pay-out ratio even more attractive. Earnings doesn't pay the dividend but rather cash does. Therefore the accurate dividend pay-out ratio at present is 26%. Suffice to say, there is no excuse why robust dividend growth rates should not continue.

On the earnings side, although analysts are pricing in mute growth over the next couple of years, robust growth is projected after that which makes sense. The stock's long term financials would lead us to believe that positive trends such as revenues and cash flows should continue. Furthermore the company's present interest coverage ratio of 11.54 and net debt to equity ratio of 1.16 illustrate that the books are in order and the balance sheet is strong.

Furthermore Campbell Soup is a pretty liquid stock so one could easily sell some call options against long stock positions to enhance that income yield even more. Yes, I acknowledge that shares are always at risk of being "called away" when one is adopting covered call strategies. However, when the upside is capped ( by selling that out of the money call against long stock positions), the potential for profit is greatly improved due to the extra income received. Therefore long investors who are underwater on their shares right now could wait for implied volatility to increase once more before selling some out of the money call options. The higher the volatility, the more expensive the call options which mean one can bring in more income to add to that already stable dividend income. Wait for that vol to rise as its down at the lower part of its range at present.

Source : Interactive Brokers

Campbell is only trading around $1.50 or so since its March lows on the 2nd of March. However the bounce since then has reset sentiment quite a bit which is quite surprising. If we could get sentiment to return to bearish extremes, we would be very interested here. We will see how the stock trades over the next few days.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Primary ticker - Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Thanks