Meet Wall Street's Star 26 'Safer' Dividend Stocks For March 2019

Analyst one-year targets revealed that ten highest yield Wall St Favorite ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks could produce 2.69% more gain from $5k invested all ten. Higher-priced "big" dog equities led the pack.

Top ten Wall St. Star ‘Safer’ Dividend annual yields ranged 11.4% to 13.6% from CIM; NLY; AGNC; CHMI; GMLP; TWO; TPVG; TCRD, EARN, and topped by CYS. Their free cash-flow yields ranged 14.24%-62.89%.

26 of 89 Wall St Star Dividend stocks were tagged as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Wall Street thrives on picking prices for equities. Nearly all my articles include Broker 1yr. Target estimates. This Wall St. Star series was suggested by a reader, Minnesota72.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted Top Ten Wall St. Star ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks To Net 22% to 47.73% Gains To March, 2019

Five of the ten top Wall St. Star ‘Safer’ DiviDogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the yield-based "dog" strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for this month, proved 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated changes in dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March, 2019 were:

Green Plains Partners (GPP) was forecast to net $347.31 based on target estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A beta number was not available for GPP.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $312.46 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) netted $309.88 based on a median target price set by fifteen analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) netted $288.15, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) netted $280.66, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% less than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (TCRD) netted $278.80 based on a median target estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Apollo Investment (AINV) netted $260.15 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) netted $246.85 based on estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

CYS Investments (CYS) netted $224.99 based on a median target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners (GLOP) netted $220.09 based on mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 26.79% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Wall St. Favorite ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Five of Eleven Sectors Are Represented By The 26 Wall St Star ‘Safer’ Dividend Dogs For March

Sectors represented by the 26 Wall St Favorite ‘Safer’ Dividends were five of eleven. Those26 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of March 9.

The Wall St Star ‘Safer’ Dividend sector representation broke-out, thus: Real Estate (13); Financial Services (3); Industrials (2); Energy (4); Utilities (2); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Cyclical (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Healthcare (0); Technology (0) .

Three of the five sectors were represented in the top ten by yield.

26 of 89 Wall St. Stars Are ‘Safer’ Dividend Equities

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the price upside and net gain attributes of the 89 Wall St Favorite Dividend stocks on this list.

You see grouped below a tinted list showing 26 that passed the dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out seventeen with sagging prices.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily revised by boards of directors making company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Some may not cut or reduce dividends but carefully regulate their annual pay outs in slow business periods.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend pay increases to shareholders.

Note that many of these 'safer' Wall St Stars have cut their dividends lower recently, including:

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) in March 2018;

Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) in December, 2017;

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) in December, 2016;

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) pays variable quarterly dividends since January, 2010 from a high of $1.10 in January 2013 to a low of $0.46 in September, 2016; among others.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Dog Metrics Revealed Small Bargains From Lowest Priced, High Yielding, Wall St Star ‘Safer’ Dividend Equities

Ten Wall St Star ‘Safer’ Equity firms with the biggest yields March 9 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Wall St Star Stocks, (11) Will Deliver 21.96% VS. (12) 21.39% Net Gains from All Ten by March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten Wall St. Star ‘Safer’ Dividends pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 2.69% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced Wall St. Star ‘Safer’ DiviDog, Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) showed the best broker-calculated net-gain of 31.25% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five Wall St. Star ‘Safer’ Dividends as of March 9 were: CYS Investments (CYS); THL Credit (TCRD); Annaly Capital Management (NLY); Ellington Residential (EARN); TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), with prices ranging from $6.49 to $11.65.

Higher priced five Wall St. Star ‘Safer’ Dividends as of March 9 were: Two Harbors Investment (TWO); Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI); Chimera Investment (CIM); AGNC Investment (AGNC); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), with prices ranging from $18.33 to $19.07. Smaller low-priced Wall St Star ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks prevailed!

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your Wall St Favorite ‘Safer’ DiviDogs dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

