Sarepta's Latest FDA Development Is Good For Its DMD Franchise

Sarepta Therapeutics stated that the FDA will allow it to file for accelerated approval of its other DMD drug golodirsen by the end of 2018.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced today that it had received guidance from the FDA to be able to file for accelerated approval of its second clinical candidate for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), known as golodirsen. With this new potential approval on deck, it will expand the DMD market that Sarepta can go after. In my opinion, that will likely boost the value of the company. That's why I think that this latest news makes it a good buy.

FDA Meeting

Sarepta Therapeutics held a meeting with the FDA in February of 2018. It noted that the meeting went well, and that the company discussed that it wanted to file for accelerated approval for golodirsen to treat patients with DMD. The new DMD drug golodirsen is Exon 53 skipping, and will treat 8% of the population. The FDA approved drug Eteplirsen (Exondys 51) treats 13% of the DMD population. With golodirsen possibly receiving approval, it would bring the total DMD population to be treated by Sarepta to 21%. That's because golodirsen would add an additional 8% of the market. This will likely results in a boost of revenue for the company. It anticipates that it will be able to file a rolling submission for a golodirsen NDA by the end of 2018. In my opinion, that would be a value adding event for Sarepta. That means that should the FDA approve golodirsen, it could be on the market as soon as 2019.

Reason For Filing

There is a rational reason on why Sarepta is filing for accelerated approval. That reason being that golodirsen has seen a better outcome in terms of dystrophin levels produced in a trial, compared to Eteplirsen. Current results show that golodirsen improved dystrophin levels by 1.2% of what normal patients would produce. On the other hand, Eteplirsen saw a 0.28% increase of dystrophin levels produced. Despite Eteplirsen producing such a small increase of dystrophin, it still received accelerated approval by the FDA. Based on this approval with a small increase of dystrophin for Eteplirsen, I believe that golodirsen will also likely be approved as well. What the FDA wants to still see at a later point in time is evidence that golodirsen provides a clinical benefit for patients with DMD. Sarepta believes it can satisfy the FDA's requirement as soon as results are released for the phase 3 Essence study. That is because this study is going to accomplish two tasks. First, it will show the amount of dystrophin produced by golodirsen. Secondly, it will compare golodirsen to placebo. That means that this late-stage study will solidify prior data to appease the FDA.

Eteplirsen Sales

Sarepta has been doing well with respect to sales of eteplirsen. For instance, full year 2017 sales of the drug hit $154.6 million. But the good news is that it won't end there. Sarepta gave guidance that the drug could earn as much as between $295 million to $305 million in sales for 2018. That is a strong growth trajectory. Matter in fact, that makes it a near 100% year over year growth in sales for eteplirsen. The CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics had this to say about its sales for the drug:

"Our full-year 2017 revenue, representing one of the most successful rare disease launches in history, speaks to the value of EXONDYS 51 and also to the ability of our talented colleagues at Sarepta to execute on our plans and deliver on our commitments"

The most noteworthy comment and why Sarepta is a good investment opportunity is the fact that it had the most successful rare disease launch in history. There is no question that eteplirsen had a successful launch. Having the ability to treat another 8% of the DMD population should help boost sales quite a bit.

Conclusion

The positive guidance from the FDA should be a huge boost for Sarepta's stock. Not only will it temporarily boost the share price, but it will also eventually boost revenue for Sarepta. With the confidence of the FDA Sarepta can file for accelerated approval of golodirsen. That means that the drug could possibly reach the market as early as 2019. The risk here is that the FDA last time around was lenient in approving eteplirsen despite the small benefit for increased dystrophin levels achieved. That means there is no guarantee that the FDA will be as lenient this time around. The good news, as noted above, is that the golodirsen trial achieved a better outcome in terms of dystrophin levels produced. Therefore, I still believe that golodirsen has a good shot at accelerated approval. That is why Sarepta is a good buy after this latest FDA update.

