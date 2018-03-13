6 Reasons Western Digital Has 20% More Upside

Growth, strong balance sheet and relative undervaluations are some reasons to look at this hard disk supplier.

Ever since shares of Micron Technology (MU) broke out past the $50 level and skyrocketed again when an analyst set a target price of over $100, tech investors are on the prowl for the next undervalued stock. Western Digital (WDC) comes to mind. The hard drive manufacturer, which also broke out from the $80-$85 trading range, trades at above $100 but still has plenty more upside.

There are six reasons WDC stock could continue moving higher.

1) Western Digital’s Valuation Compared To Seagate

At a 7.88x forward P/E and 15.3x P/E, Western Digital is discounted compared to its competitor, Seagate Technology (STX). Seagate is valued at a 12.3x forward P/E and a 27.4x P/E. The latter has a debt/equity profile of 4 times compared to the 1x debt/equity for Western Digital. The undervaluation in the hard drive maker did not make sense when the stock traded at $80 and still makes little sense at above $100/share.

Strong storage demand continues to act as a tailwind for the sector. Western Digital generated strong operating cash flow in its fiscal second quarter. Non-GAAP earnings topped $3.95 on revenue of $5.3 billion. Non-GAAP Gross margins of 43% were due to strong demand for enterprise storage and flash-based products.

STX data by YCharts

2) More Growth Ahead

Strong GDP growth worldwide is correlated to storage demand. Storage requirements in mobile, cloud, AI, and IoT (albeit AI and IoT are buzz words) are adding to the demand dynamics for storage. Investors may expect revenue growth not only in the U.S. markets but also in the EU and China. Although the seasonal strength of the holiday period in the last quarter probably gave the company unusually strong sales, the trend looks likely to continue. Client Devices, for example, will benefit from a product refresh this quarter. The company started shipping 3D flash-based embedded solutions but will realize higher sales in this period.

The Data Center Devices and Solutions saw demand for 10 terabyte and 12 terabyte storage units grow. The insatiable demand for storing videos, photos, and other multimedia data will result in continued pent-up demand. Expect Exabyte growth for 2018 surpassing 50 percent.

3) WDC Benefits From 3D Flash

The shift to 3D flash manufacturing led to better yields and therefore higher profitability for all storage manufacturers. Micron is in the middle phases of its own 3D XPoint technology. Despite “breaking up” with Intel (INTC) in its development, the technical breakthrough in the 3D-based manufacture for storage and memory would justify higher valuations for WDC stock.

4) Solid Balance Sheet

Western Digital ended Q2 with $6.4 billion in cash and equivalent securities and has $7.9 billion in liquidity when factoring in the $1.5 billion of undrawn revolver capacity. Another acquisition is unlikely, though one may be tempted into speculating that this would happen. After rumors of Intel buying Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) circulated after the market close last Friday, any fantasy is possible.

Incidentally, Intel buying Broadcom would be a very bad idea and bad for Intel shareholders. $100 billion to buy Broadcom is cash Intel could better use investing in something else. In fact, Intel and Western Digital should both use their cash to increase their dividend and buy back shares. Neither company needs to get bigger by entering other markets. It needs to only grow market share within its existing markets.

5) Price Target

Per finbox.io, the 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model is based on the basic philosophy that the fair value of a company is equal to the future cash flows of the company, discounted back to present value. Assuming revenue growth in the next 5 years in the range of 2 percent to 7.2%, with a dip in fiscal year 2021, Western Digital still has nearly 20% more upside.

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to change your assumptions)

Vote on this newly created forecast that the stock is worth $120:

Source: WhoTrades.com

6) Related Companies

Source: finbox.io

Below, Micron's stock takes off in the last month:

MU data by YCharts

The table above shows that the hard disk makers have considerably more debt against total capital and higher debt/equity than the established semiconductor companies. Micron has tremendous growth ahead. Intel’s debt levels are low enough that it has many M&A options, should an opportunity arise. But compared to Seagate, Western Digital has a more manageable balance sheet that will only get better as sales for disk storage increase again this year.

Takeaway

Value investors who waited too long to get the confirmation of WDC stock bottoming at the $80-$85 range may still consider the stock at above $100 a share. Unless the euphoria over Micron stock ends, currently driven by undervaluation and expectations of higher prices for DDR memory, Western Digital will likely hold current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WDC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.