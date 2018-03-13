Sunesis Offers A Great Buying Opportunity After Dip Due To Delay Of Cancer Data

On Friday, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) provided an update for its phase 1b/2 trial treating adults with with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and other B-Cell Malignancies. It noted that it would have to delay results for this dose escalation trial to sometime in the Fall of 2018. This caused the stock to tank by 42.39% to $4.24 per share. In my opinion, this has created a great buying opportunity. That's because nothing has changed other than the trial being delayed. For those that know about what goes on with clinical trials and dose escalation studies this type of a delay is not a surprise.

BTK Inhibitor Study

The delayed study is a phase 1b/2 trial treating adults with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and other B-Cell Malignancies. Sunesis's is using its oral non-covalent Bruton’s tyrosine kinase ((Btk)) inhibitor vecabrutinib or SNS-062. This open label study is expected to recruit up to 125 patients and is being done to determine the maximum tolerated dose for a phase 2 study. One thing that I must point out immediately is that there is massive potential with this drug. That's because the study has recruited patients who have failed prior therapy, and who have not responded to another BTK inhibitor such as ibrutinib. That's important because ibrutinib, which is marketed by Abbvie (ABBV), has already received FDA approval for multiple cancer indications such as:

Obtained accelerated approval for the second-line treatment for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL)

Standard regulatory approval for CLL

small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)

Waldenström's macroglobulinemia

chronic graft-versus-host disease (GvHD)

As you can see BTK inhibitors are strong, but vecabrutinib has the potential to cause patients who would otherwise not respond to ibrutinib, to respond to treatment. Vecabrutinib might be a BTK inhibitor, but its chemical structure may differ slightly. This study will be important, because it will be seen whether or not it can help those patients who don't respond to conventional treatment or ibrutinib to respond.

Financials

Sunesis has cash and cash equivalents of $31.8 million as of December 31, 2017.The good news is that the company just raised cash back in October of 2017 through the sale of shares in a public offering. At that time, the company raised approximately $18.5 million in net proceeds. With the cash position that Sunesis currently has, it anticipates that the company will be funded into 2019. I will be inclined to say that sometime in Q4 of 2018 it is highly likely that another cash raise could be done. Be aware of that risk, especially since Sunesis anticipates update on data around late Q3 2018/ early Q4 2018.

Conclusion

I feel that the drop in share price was a huge overreaction. That's because nothing has changed with respect to the vecabrutinib trial, other than the fact that it was delayed by 3 months. A delay should not be a major concern in drug development. That's because trials in the biotech sector get delayed all the time. That is due to many reasons ranging from slower recruitment, to changed protocols. That doesn't mean that the stock should fall by 42.39% as a result of a delay. The risk is that when the data is reported it may not be as robust or positive as many expect. Although, considering that vecabrutinib is a BTK inhibitor like ibrutinib I believe it should be able to produce some positive data for these cancer patients. That's why I believe that Sunesis is a good buy.

