Do Narrow Sector Gains Portend The End Of The Bull?

Here is what we’ve seen so far in 2018:

A breathtaking 4 weeks of nothing but net – the S&P 500 rose 7.55%, not a bad year in previous times. Then 9 days in February of a heart-stopping 10.1% decline (one of the shortest -10% corrections ever.) Finally, we have seenva ratcheting up and down based, it would seem, solely upon the emotions of the day.

We are now exactly 100 SPX (S&P 500 Index) points away from the highs reached in January. On the face of it that seems to be a pretty good outcome. Based on the last couple years, that distance could theoretically be covered in a really good week or two.

As if it never happened? Not exactly. The S&P 500 is a market capitalization-based index. The bigger the market cap the more it affects the S&P. The biggest 10 stocks by market cap represent just 2% of the stocks in the S&P universe, but account for almost 21% of each day’s advance or decline.

Unless your personal portfolio is in an S&P 500 index fund like SPY, you may be wondering why your returns haven’t rebounded to within that 100 points of where they were in January. (Conversely, if you did not put all your portfolio into an S&P 500 index fund, you may not have experienced the same scary decline.)

This raises the question, “Going forward should I try to mimic this version of ‘the market’ or, having seen how volatile it can be to have a portfolio dominated by Apple, Google(s), Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon et al, should I diversify?” If you believe the latter, as I do, then where do you invest?

Before I answer let me note two factors that many years in this business have taught me:

(1) Every market goes through the same phases. The easiest way to think about this is the way John Templeton did. He said, “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grown on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.” He expanded on this thinking in saying, “The time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy, and the time of maximum optimism is the best time to sell.” He put his money where his mouth was and became one of the most successful investors ever.

(2) The euphoric phase, when everyone is making money on everything they touch seems like the best time to invest. As Sir John noted above, it is not. The best indicator I know to use to determine when the time is getting closer to be edging toward the exits is when fewer and fewer sectors are participating in the market action.

Today, Monday March 12, 2018, is a snapshot of this narrowing, but this movie has been playing for a couple months now. The Dow was down and the S&P was down today (though not as much since its biggest percentage holdings are in tech), but the Nasdaq 100, composed almost exclusively of hi tech stocks, was up – yet again.

Some will take this as a sign they should sell their other holdings and buy tech. If this narrowing indicates we are now in the euphoric phase that may not be such a great idea. I own some tech stocks and ETFs (and will own another if Qualcomm (QCOM) tumbles over the next couple days!) but I keep the percentage in check, especially with valuations where they are today.

Others will wonder why their Dividend Aristocrats or REITs or Blue Chips have under-performed relative to the S&P 500 or performed even worse versus the Nasdaq 100. The answer is simple: there are very few tech holdings among the Dividend Aristocrats, the Blue Chips or the REITs. As the market breadth narrows and Johnny-Come-Latelies put their new money into tech, tech and more tech, those of you using a quality, value or low volatility factor in your investing will be increasingly marginalized.

Until you aren’t. If this bull cannot attract new money to any factor but momentum and any sector but tech there will come a day – in 6 months, a year, or tomorrow -- when a small child notes that, not only does the emperor have no clothes but he seems to have paid an awful lot of money for them. When that happens, we’ll see our next correction / decline / bear market.

For those who believe that cannot happen when interest rates are low, the economy is moving forward, jobs are opening up, and wages are increasing, I must remind you that the market anticipates the economy by a good 6 to 9 months.

I am not Cassandra. I still own a diversified portfolio, though I have trailing stops in varying percentages that will take me out, mostly at a profit but sometimes not, whenever we do see a serious decline. I make no prediction as to the day this will happen. Rather than engage in such folly, what I do is diversify into some of the areas that will provide anchors for my portfolio and provide good income with, hopefully, no or only a minuscule decline, while we await the next great buying opportunity.

That brings me to my answer for the question I posed above, “If you believe the latter, as I do, then where do you invest?” I have no need to garner page views by saying “Look at this article here, here and here!” so I will simply recount what I recommended in these previous articles:

I bought Fallen Angels Teva (TEVA), NCR (NCR), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Celgene (CELG) as 2017 came to an end. These were not long-term holds (all were stopped out at the end of January.) I am always on the lookout, however, for an investor over-reaction on a quality company’s stock. I am hoping to see such an over-reaction on QCOM (which I wrote about in depth back in May.) In January, rather than buy the individual Dogs of the Dow I advised buying the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO), and did. In February, anticipating rising interest rates at a faster pace than the consensus, I bought the ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF) and the ProShares UltraShort (2x) 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT). Also in February, I bought a specialized mortgage mutual fund in which I believe both the concept and management are brilliant. This is the AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund (IOFIX or IOFAX). Most recently I advised purchase of and bought one of my favorite REITs. Some REITs have been beaten down to an absurd level and are worth buying for the income stream they provide no matter what the market does. This one was Park Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:PK).

I believe these thumbnail sketches answer the question as to where I am investing. You are welcome to read the logic and in-depth analysis for each by reading the original articles; All the suggestions above are contained in just five articles. I would rather write seldom but with substance than be the 10th to comment on something every day.



Good investing,