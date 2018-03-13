IDV: Dividend Growth Investors Looking For International Exposure Should Look Elsewhere

There's no denying the fact that dividend yields in the United States are elevated relative to historical levels. After nearly a decade of unprecedented monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve, legions of income-starved investors have crowded out of low-yielding bonds into the relatively juicy realm of dividend growth stocks. In so doing, however, they have succeeded in bidding the dividend yield of US stocks, as represented by the S&P 500, to some of the lowest levels since the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

SPY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Some investors looking for a source of equity-based yield have gravitated towards international markets as a potential solution. After all, broad-based indices of international stocks are still available that yield well over 2 percent.

IXUS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

For some investors, however, a higher level of yield may be necessary to either reach their long-term investing goals or to meet day-to-day expenses. One fund that attempts to fill this need is the iShares International Selected Dividend ETF (IDV). This BlackRock-managed fund opened in 2007 and since then has attracted nearly $5 billion in investor assets, upon which it charges a management fee of 0.50 %. It tracks the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index, which

aims to represent the performance of high dividend-paying companies in the EPAC (Europe, Pacific, Asia and Canada) region, which covers developed markets excluding the U.S.

It attempts to do this by choosing companies within other Dow Jones dividend index that have paid dividends for at least the past 3 years, have positive trailing twelve-month earnings, possess a market capitalization of at least $1 billion, have sufficient trading volume to support the needs of the fund, and which exhibit certain attractive dividend coverage and yield characteristics.

The resulting portfolio is weighted heavily towards such stolid, dividend-centric sectors as Financials, Utilities, Telecommunications, and Energy. Companies within most of these sectors (recent history makes make somewhat skeptical of energy) typically generate an elevated level of cash flow, some of which is returned to shareholders in the form of dividends. IDV's heavy allocation to these sectors, coupled with the higher yield of international stocks, results in a very attractive 4 percent distribution yield. This distribution is typically paid twice a year - once in the summer, and once at the end of the year.,

IDV's country exposure skews very heavily towards the developed world, especially Western Europe, Japan, and Australia. The chart below illustrates the geographical distribution of IDV's portfolio. The darker the shade of green, the higher the portfolio concentration.

Interestingly enough for an "international" portfolio, IDV does appear to have a small allocation to US assets. This is because IDV holds a fraction of a percent of its assets in US dollars.

Taking a look at IDV's currency exposure confirms the initial impression formed by our previous chart. The fund's portfolio is overwhelmingly exposed to the Eurozone, with Euro-denominated assets taking up over a third of the portfolio, and the British pound accounting for another fourth of the portfolio's currency allocations.

As a dividend growth investor, I am looking to buy into companies and funds that raise their dividends and/or distributions over time. In doing so, I hope to eventually create an income stream that will make me more robust to the vicissitudes of an increasingly ruthless global economy and labor market. It is unfortunate for me to say, but IDV falls miserably short in fulfilling this requirement, as the chart below illustrates.

While a 4% distribution yield is very attractive in today's low interest rate environment, it is much less so when it fails to grow appreciably over time. This is especially true when we compare IDV to a security which yields approximately the same amount and which also attempts to cash in on international assets: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP).

BIP Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Ten years ago, an investor putting half of their 'international equity' portfolio allocation into IDV and BIP would have achieved starkly different results from an income perspective. While BIP has more than doubled its distribution in that time, IDV's has actually fallen slightly, although the 'lumpiness' of the fund's biannual distribution helps explain some of the drop in the distribution recorded below.

BIP Dividend data by YCharts

To be sure, BIP is hardly a value play at current price levels, and I would not necessarily assign it a 'strong buy' at this time. However, the fact remains that, over the past 10 years, judicious selection of individual dividend stocks like BIP with an international focus has resulted in far better income growth than investors in internationally- and yield-oriented funds such as IDV have experienced.

As such, I cannot recommend that dividend growth investors allocate a large portion of their capital to this fund - there are simply too many better income investing opportunities available elsewhere. Should the fund begin to exhibit a streak of steady distribution growth, however, I would be prepared to re-evaluate my opinion.

Closing Thoughts

I'd like to point out that I do own a very small position in IDV. This purchase was motivated in part by the relatively high yield of this fund, and partly due to the fact that it is available for purchase commission-free on Fidelity's brokerage platform. However, I will never make IDV a pillar of my income portfolio. Its poor performance on an income basis and the availability of other investments that either possess a higher yield, grow their payouts at a faster rate than IDV, or both mean that dividend growth investors can do much better than this fund.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.



Disclosure: I am/we are long IDV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.