ETFs In Focus: Top Ideas For The Week Of 3/12/2018 - Part 2

There's been a lot of drama in the semiconductor space, with NXPI, QCOM, AVGO and INTC all involved in merger news. I expect a consolidation period for the group.

Each week, I scan the ETF marketplace to identify the top ideas across multiple segments of the market that present opportunities you should be aware of for the coming week.

The Smart Beta ETF Idea

If there's one thing that the ETF marketplace does well, it's finding all sorts of different index weighting strategies. Traditional market-cap weighting is still the most popular method, but there are also options that EQUAL-WEIGHT, VOLATILITY-WEIGHT, REVENUE-WEIGHT and DIVIDEND-WEIGHT. A five-month old ETF from Exponential ETFs adds another idea to the list.

The Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap ETF (RVRS) is just what it sounds like. It takes the S&P 500 and gives the heaviest weightings to the index's smallest components. Envision Healthcare (EVHC) is the fund's largest holding with 1.11% of assets. Apple's weighting in the fund? A mere 0.005%.

The fund is an interesting idea, even though it still has only $4 million in assets. The appeal of equal-weighted funds is that it tilts more towards smaller companies within a given index. Since smaller companies generally outperform larger ones over time, equal-weighting should similarly do better than cap-weighting. RVRS takes it one step further. Targeting the smallest companies within a large-cap index adds another layer of size tilting without delving full on into mid-cap or small-cap funds. Make no mistake, the fund still has the feel of a mid-cap fund, but, according to ETFdb.com, RVRS still has about 40% of assets in large-caps, making it a nice balanced mix between the two groups.

At 0.29%, the fund is not overly expensive, but it'll need to lift its AUM in order to cut down on higher spreads.

The Event-Driven Idea

In a surprise announcement, North Korea indicated a willingness to suspend its nuclear program and engage in dialogue that could potentially result in easing sanctions and/or troop withdrawals in the region. One of the biggest beneficiaries of such an agreement could be South Korea.

The biggest fund focused on South Korea is the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY). It owns about 100 companies, with electronics giant Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) accounting for 23%. South Korea's economy is in pretty good shape right now. GDP growth in 2018 is expected to come in near 3%, and the unemployment rate is also around 3%. Investors have largely focused on strong economic growth over the political landscape, as EWY has gained 38% over the past one year. South Korea is doing well on its own merits, but easing political tensions could be a really big win for the region. EWY is up 5.6% in March alone.

The Technical Idea

The energy sector has had a rough go of it over the past few years. For the one-month period between the middle of December and the middle of January, it looked like the group was ready to take off again, thanks to higher oil prices. Then, the correction hit and all gains were given back. Now, the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) is sitting at a very important technical level.

VDE and other energy ETFs are sitting right at their 200-day moving averages. On Friday, the fund got a good bounce, and is trying to continue the momentum today. If it can stay above the 200DMA, we could be in line for a nice bounce. I still maintain that energy ETFs are a buy right now, based on improving fundamentals and rising energy prices. I'd expect volatility to remain for at least the near-term, but there's more to like her than not.



The Contrarian Idea

It seems like once a month we hear the story of a retailer running into trouble. This past week, it was Toys 'R Us looking like it will be closing all of its remaining stores. The ripple effect has already been seen in names, such as Mattel (MAT) and Hasbro (HAS), which tumbled on the news, and REITs, which own or run properties that have Toys 'R Us stores as a tenant. We've obviously seen traditional brick-and-mortar retailers in decline for a while, as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) continue to dominate the online space. Reason enough to stay away from the retail sector? Maybe not.

Retail sentiment is actually pretty strong right now. Consumer confidence is high and personal consumption is similarly strong. Unemployment remains low and incomes are slowly showing signs of improvement. Companies with more of a physical store presence are expanding their online footprints, with Target (TGT) and Macy's (M) being a couple of names coming to mind.

The economic environment for retail is actually looking pretty good overall, despite the consolidation going on in the sector. If you want to play the sector as a whole, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is your best choice. If you want to focus just on the online space, you'll probably want the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), which has gone gangbusters over the past year.

The Bonus Idea

If you've been paying attention to the semiconductor space lately, there's a lot going on to try to keep up with. To recap, Qualcomm (QCOM) has agreed to buy NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) in deal that has roots going back to the end of 2016. Broadcom (AVGO), in turn, is looking to acquire Qualcomm, a move that Qualcomm is fighting hard to make sure doesn't happen. Intel (INTC), which is sensing that it may be at risk of losing its market position, was rumored to, in turn, be interested in acquiring Broadcom. In the very latest development just earlier today, the White House has issued an order to block the Broadcom-Qualcomm merger on the grounds that it could negatively impact U.S. national security. I'm oversimplifying the soap opera so check out this article if you want a more detailed history of the drama.

Needless to say, the short-term future of the semiconductor space is up in the air. The QCOM-NXPI merger looks like it's eventually going to be completed, but any other merger activity among the biggest players in the space now looks very unlikely. Qualcomm and Broadcom are down after-hours on the merger breakup news, while the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is, so far, little changed on the news. With Qualcomm and Broadcom accounting for 13% of the fund, I'd expect downward pressure during normal trading hours. The semiconductor group has done fantastic over the past few years, but I'd expect the sector to take a bit of a breather in order to digest everything that's gone on lately. Things still look promising as companies continue building out their 5G infrastructure, but a period of consolidation might be in order before it can begin moving higher again.

