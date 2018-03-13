Keeping Your DUST From Going Bust

If you want to own DUST anyway, I show a way you can limit your risk.

I'm not a fan of owning DUST here - it passes my site's two screens for avoiding bad investments, but its potential return is too low relative to its risk.

DUST bets against gold miners (Photo credit: James Hodgins)

I Would Avoid Dust Here

Last month, I suggested avoiding the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NUGT) because it failed Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares ETF (DUST) passes both of my site's screens now, but I would still avoid it, as its potential return isn't high enough to make it worth the risk. I elaborate below, and show a couple of ways you can hedge DUST if you're committed to owning it. Additionally, if you're open to other investments, I offer a suggestion.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On DUST

As you can see in the screen capture below from my site's admin panel, DUST passes both of its two initial screens.





Thanks to DUST's strong performance over the last 6 months (its short term return), the mean of its short-term return and its long-term return (its average 6-month return since inception) is positive, as you can see in the "6m Exp Return" column. That takes care of the first screen, which is for the mean of the long and short-term returns to be positive. That the same ~3.9% figure appears in the next column, "Adj. Exp Return," indicates that DUST passes the second screen too, which is for it to be hedgeable against a greater-than-9% decline using an optimal, or least expensive, collar.

So far so good. So why would I suggest passing on it? Because the cost of hedging DUST using those parameters, shown in the next column, "Net Exp Return Hedging Cost," is, at 8.52%, greater than DUST's potential return of ~3.9% over the next 6 months. You can wipe out that hedging cost, using different parameters, as I'll show below, but you'll still end up with more potential downside than upside, as you'll see.

Does It Make Sense To Hold A Levered ETF That Long?

That's a question that came up when I wrote about DUST's opposite number, NUGT. My answer is two-fold: If you're not hedged, probably not - it's too risky. If you are hedged, it can make sense in some cases: namely, I'd consider it only when Portfolio Armor is bullish on it. One example that comes to mind is the ProShares UltraShort Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ) a few years ago.

In 2015 (Betting Against Brazil), Portfolio Armor was bullish on BZQ, which is designed to generate -2x the daily return of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 index, which, in turn, is designed to measure the performance of the broader Brazilian stock market. Six months later, that bearish Brazil ETF was up more than 17%.

A Way To Limit Your Risk If You Want To Hold DUST

Let's assume you own 1,000 shares of DUST and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. Here's a way of doing that. Often in articles like this, I'll post one uncapped hedge using optimal puts, but there were no optimal puts to hedge DUST against a >20% decline over this time frame on Monday, because the cost of protecting against a >20% decline with them would cost more than 20% of your position value. The screen captures below are via the not-yet-released version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

This the was the optimal collar, as of Monday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of DUST against a >20% decline by late September, while not capping your upside at less than 14% by then. I used 14% as a cap here because it was the highest cap where you could wipe out the positive hedging cost.

The cost of the put leg, as you can see above, was $3,200, or 11.86% of position value (calculated conservatively, assuming you bought the puts at the ask). But as you can see below, the income generated from selling the call leg was $3,800, or 14.08% (calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $600 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

If You're Open To Considering Other Securities

If you're committed to owning DUST because it fits with your macro views - maybe you're bearish on gold over the near term and think you'll do better owning DUST than buying puts on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), for example - then you can stop reading here. But if you're open to some other ideas, consider taking a look at Portfolio Armor's top 10 names, which I present to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers ever week. So far, those top names have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next 6 months by 5.91%, as the table below shows.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 8.78% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% August 17th 10.71% 13.48% August 24th 15.23% 13.73% August 31st 8.42% 10.87% September 7th 12.7% 11.59% Average 18.45% 12.54%

You can read more about that performance here, but the salient point is Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 18.45% over the average of those fourteen 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 12.54%, an average outperformance of 5.91% over 6 months.

That table doesn't include the top 10 names from September 14th (time-stamped on Twitter here), but that cohort is outperforming SPY so far as well, as you can see in the chart below.

As of Monday, those top names were up an average of 26%, versus 11.92% for SPY.

Take another look at that last chart - 7 of my top 10 names from September 14th are up more than 29% since then. To see this week's top 10 names, you can sign up for a free two-week trial here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.