ExOne: Unworthy Of Investment

Investment Thesis

ExOne (XONE) is an expensive stock that is being priced on hope rather than on fundamentals. Although the stock has a large amount of insider ownership, I do not believe that paying close to $150mm market cap, will allow shareholders to profit from investing in this company.

Opportunity Background

ExOne's (XONE) manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specifications that its customers require using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOne has a network of production service centers ('PSCs'). Part of its competitive advantage comes from its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as, industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed).

Recent Operational Performance

ExOne's stock has performed nicely since its summer trough (back in August), its stock is now up appox. 30% since that day. However, the likelihood that investors picked that one day to invest in ExOne are quite slim. Furthermore, ExOne's stock performance has for a long time been falling, leaving most investors out of pocket.

Incidentally, since its inception, every year, ExOne has incurred losses, with its only real significant customers being its shareholders, who have contributed with nearly $170 million in capital for ExOne to fund its operations. This $170 million of infused capital is actually more ExOne currently trades for - in spite of the approx. 30% rally in its share since the summer.

3D printing solutions companies were a fashionable investment in 2013, and like most of its peers, ExOne's stock performance in 2013 was quite satisfactory. However, since 2013, its stock has trended downwards and its total number of shares outstanding has crept up, over time, from approx. 13 million at YE 2013 to approx. 16 million at Q3 2017 (an increase of approx. 23%).

As of Q3 2017, ExOne's revenue significantly improved from the same period a year ago (up approx. $15.9 million vs. approx. $13 million). This improved revenue was driven by an increase in the company's core operation, by selling more 3D machines. Although ExOne did end up with higher cost of goods sold, it still was able to benefit from positive operational leverage and its gross profit was up $4 million versus $3.6 million in Q3 2016; which is a marked improvement from the its first 9 months of the year. However, ExOne's continued elevated SG&A ate up most of its gross profit, with its investment into R&D also erasing its gross profit. Thus, in spite of having increased revenue and increased gross profit, this was not enough to offset its heavy cost structure, and its losses actually widened and were down approx. $4.9 million vs. $3.6 million in the same period a year ago.

As for its free cash flow, this number would have been difficult for most shareholders to bear, its trailing 9 months had a use of free cash flow of approx. $16 million vs. approx. $2.6 million in the same period a year ago - quite a remarkable difference. On the earnings call, management was quick to explain that its cash-capex is only $1-$1.5 million for FY 2017,

The non-cash portion of CapEx, just to remind you, pertains to transfers of machines from inventory into PP&E for our own use or for customer leases.

Which from the investors perspective makes little difference. The company either generates FCF or burns it - regardless of which line of its cash flow statement inventory belongs to.

Insider Ownership

Insiders own a large amount of ExOne stock - 31.6% at the time of the latest proxy (YE 2016). This number might have come down slightly after director John Irvin has sold some of his stock in the past 12 months. John Irvin had previously been ExOne's CFO and operated in several advisory capacities to S. Kent Rockwell, who is ExOne's Executive Chairman and previously its Chairman and CEO.

Valuation & Takeaway

As the table above demonstrates, the whole sector is trading at large multiples to cash flows. That is, the peers that are actually generating any cash from operations are seeing its investors pay quite punchy multiples for that cash. ExOne, is in fact, one company in the group that not only does not generate any free cash flow, it also does not generate any cash from operations (in spite of it taking its most expensive cost, its inventory, out of its working capital into its property plant and equipment line).

The point of this article is not to persuade anyone to short the company, but simply to raise awareness, that ExOne is unlikely to be winner from the emerging 3D printing sector, but that its shares are being priced as if it will be the winner.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network. Please excuse any grammatical errors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.