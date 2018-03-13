Corning Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/12/18)

Ventas is the only REIT Cramer recommends.

Freeport-McMoRan will do well as a hedge against the market.

CEO Steve Easterbrook is doing well for McDonald's.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, March 12.

Bullish Calls

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): It will do well as gold and copper are a good hedge on the market.

Corning (NYSE:GLW): The stock has not done much but Cramer thinks it's a buy.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): Cramer likes CEO Steve Easterbrook and he thinks it's a buy.

Bearish Call

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND): "The only one I'm recommending that's somewhat in that sector would be Ventas (NYSE:VTR). CEO Deb Cafaro, I think she is money good. It's a 6.27% yield. I really think that that's the right level. I know people don't like the group, but that's the one I like."

