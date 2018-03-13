Corning Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/12/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, March 12.
Bullish Calls
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): It will do well as gold and copper are a good hedge on the market.
Corning (NYSE:GLW): The stock has not done much but Cramer thinks it's a buy.
McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): Cramer likes CEO Steve Easterbrook and he thinks it's a buy.
Bearish Call
Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND): "The only one I'm recommending that's somewhat in that sector would be Ventas (NYSE:VTR). CEO Deb Cafaro, I think she is money good. It's a 6.27% yield. I really think that that's the right level. I know people don't like the group, but that's the one I like."
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up