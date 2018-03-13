Thor: Is The Glass Half Empty?

Thor (THO) reported quarterly earnings last week. The company beat on revenue by $40 million and the stock is up about 3% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

Strong Organic Growth

Thor reported another quarter of out-sized revenue growth. Total revenue was up 24% Y/Y. Revenue from Towables was up 27%, while revenue from Motorized vehicles rose 18%.

In the past the company's top line was driven by acquisitions, but last quarter's results were organic. Top line growth of over 20% this quarter is nothing to scoff at. As the top line continues to grow and Thor adds scale it could be difficult for the company to maintain its growth trajectory.

For now, growth appears to be baked in. Industry RV shipments grew 17% in calendar year 2017 to a record 504,599 units, or a five year compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 17%. Thor's calendar 2017 RV shipments were 258,260, which equated to a 51% market share. According to the company, favorable demographics are driving industry growth. High consumer confidence, wide availability of credit, and a low interest rate environment have been favorable for RV sales. Secondly, generation X and millennials made up 72% of campers in 2016; RV sales are synonymous with retirees, yet the next generation of buyers may have already materialized.



What Is The Backlog Telling Us?



It is really difficult to nitpick with this company. It has delivered out-sized growth and earnings for several quarters now. Unit growth and pricing have been solid. While revenue was robust last quarter the average selling price also rose by 3% Y/Y. I have always suspected that a slow down in revenue growth would be the death knell for Thor. Predicting that slow down has been a lesson in futility.



The company's backlog of $2.8 billion was up over 30% Y/Y and represents about 200% of this quarter's revenue; the company also has a sizeable share of next quarter's revenue already included in its backlog. The stock is up 30% Y/Y. The the only thing I envision slowing Thor would be a pullback in the broader markets or a crack in the RV industry's overall sales. I believe the former could happen first.



Is Thor's Glass Half Empty?

The melt up in stocks could be coming to an end after the Fed takes liquidity out of the financial system and/or implements multiple rate hikes. I expect Thor's revenue and earnings to be strong in the near term. A 9.4x EBITDA trading multiple appears paltry given Thor's earnings growth. However, worries over rising interest rates and or a decline in the availability of credit could create headwinds for the stock. The glass appears half empty. I rate THO a hold.



