More Positive Developments For Neurocrine

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) announced Q4 2017 results last month and there were no major surprises since the company pre-announced the results in early 2018. Ingrezza had a robust quarter with sales growing from $46 million in Q3 to $64.5 million in Q4 and that’s despite the sequential decrease in the price per prescription, due to the transition from two 40mg doses to one 80mg dose which represents an effective 40% decrease in the net price per prescription. That transition is over now and the net price per script should stabilize at lower levels in Q1. Two additional positive announcements came in February:

1. Neurocrine announced that the FDA has not requested a new phase 3 trial for opicapone and that the company can file based on existing phase 3 data. This shortens opicapone’s arrival to market by 12 to 14 month, based on management estimates. And while it does not create a lot of value for the company of Neurocrine’s size, it is a positive development and the company could have at least three products on the market by mid-2020.

2. Partner AbbVie (ABBV) reported positive results from a phase 3 trial of elagolix in uterine fibroids.

I made Neurocrine my top pick for 2018 and the fundamentals are even stronger now with the latest positive developments in mind despite the stock making strong gains since I initiated coverage in April 2017 (the initiation article was available exclusively to Growth Stock Forum subscribers on April 4, 2017).

Q4 was another strong quarter for Ingrezza – Q1 to be challenging due to seasonality, pricing headwinds

Ingrezza generated $64.5 million in net sales in Q4 2017, representing a strong increase from $45 million in Q3. The sequential revenue growth was achieved despite the pricing headwind due to the transition from two 40mg capsules to one 80mg capsule. Based on the script numbers and reported net sales, there was a 21% decrease in the net price per script in Q4 compared to Q3. Neurocrine says the transition was completed in Q4, which translates to at least a 25% decrease in the net price per script in Q1. The Medicare donut hole and a higher mix of Medicaid patients represent an additional headwind in Q1 and we could see the net price per script down by 30%. This means prescriptions need to rise at least 40% sequentially for sales to stay flat.

Is there a reason to believe prescription growth will be that high in Q1? Yes, and I think it may be higher than 40%. One of the reasons is the free trial program the company initiated in Q4 – new patients get a 35-day supply of Ingrezza for free. This means that at least 35% and up to 40% of patients that started to take Ingrezza in Q4 received a free supply of the drug in December and started taking the commercial drug in Q1 2018. Given the strong month-over-month and Q/Q growth in the first three quarters of the launch, and the above-mentioned free supply program initiation in Q4, I think Q1 prescriptions will be above 13,000 and that net sales will be in the $65-70 million range, followed by much stronger sales growth in Q2 2018. However, it is still hard to make reliable sales estimates since Ingrezza is still in its early launch stages.

Neurocrine guided for full-year 2018 expenses in the $365-395 million range, and the range includes $50 million in stock-based compensation. This means the company is very close to achieving cash flow breakeven status – this could happen as soon as Q2 2018, but most certainly before the end of 2018, and that’s without including the royalty stream from elagolix, which AbbVie is likely to launch before the end of the year. As covered in previous articles, achieving positive cash flow would open up more opportunities for Neurocrine, including a stronger sales and marketing push for Ingrezza (if needed), increased R&D investments and business development activities (product portfolio or pipeline expansion).

Several catalysts coming up

Neurocrine has several ongoing programs that stand to increase shareholder value in 2018:

1. Partner AbbVie should soon report results from the second phase 3 trial of elagolix in uterine fibroids. If successful, AbbVie plans to file for approval in 2019 and to launch in this indication in 2020.

2. FDA approval of elagolix in endometriosis in Q2 2018. AbbVie is likely to launch elagolix in 2H 2018, and Neurocrine should start collecting royalties before the end of the year. Elagolix has at least similar peak sales potential to Ingrezza and potentially higher given the size of the market.

3. NBI-74788 phase 2, proof of concept results in classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (“CAH”) mid-2018. I wrote about this candidate’s potential in my previous article (subscription required). I believe this is an underappreciated asset and am looking forward to seeing the results.

4. Ingrezza phase 2b data in pediatric Tourette syndrome in late 2018. This is another potential blockbuster indication for Neurocrine. I also wrote more about this program in my previous article that is linked above.

CEO Gorman was asked on the earnings call whether there is a possibility for the phase 2b study in Tourette syndrome to be a registrational trial. Below is his answer (emphasis added):

My perspective is that we designed a study that is a very robust, high quality study that could stand as a registration trial. But obviously it depends on the results of the study and a conversation that we would have to have with the FDA. Until I have that data and well until Eiry has that data in hand she would sit down with the psychiatry division and decide works out the next steps. It's really premature to say how they're going to think about it. But clearly the study is designed to be a robust study for both efficacy and safety.

This another potential upside scenario for Ingrezza in Tourette syndrome.

There is also additional value creation potential in Neurocrine’s pipeline. The company expects to move another program into the clinic later this year. The candidate and the targeted indication are not disclosed yet. Neurocrine also has several ongoing preclinical programs which could yield additional clinical candidates in the following years.

Management was asked about additional indications for Ingrezza on the earnings call, including Huntington’s chorea, where Teva’s Austedo is already approved, but they declined to provide specific details but confirmed that additional indications are being considered. We should hear more about these efforts once the clinical trial is ready, but the start of another trial may not happen in 2018.

Opicapone’s path to FDA approval becomes clear

Neurocrine announced recently that the FDA had agreed that another phase 3 trial for opicapone will not be needed and that the company can file with existing data. Neurocrine expects to file the NDA in 1H 2019, which translates to a potential approval in 1H 2020. I initially pegged the peak sales potential of opicapone at $200 million to $300 million, but now believe there is potential for opicapone sales to exceed $500 million. The reasons for the increase in estimates was discussed in the Growth Stock Forum, but are mainly related to the commercial success of first-generation COMT inhibitors (opicapone is a second-generation COMT inhibitor) despite safety shortcomings.

Conclusion

Neurocrine continues to execute well on all fronts and I am pleased with the progress the company continues to make. Ingrezza’s quarterly sales and the upcoming pipeline readouts and regulatory decisions represent the most important catalysts for the stock over the next 12 months. I believe elagolix’s chances of success in the phase 3 trial in uterine fibroids and the chances of approval in endometriosis are very high and do not expect negative surprises there. I am looking forward seeing how this story develops throughout 2018.

