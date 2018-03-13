Ep. 62 - How Macroeconomic News Impacts MicroCap Stocks With Charles Payne, 'Making Money With Charles Payne' And Wall Street Strategies

For this episode of Planet MicroCap Podcast, I spoke with Charles Payne. He is the Founder & CEO of Wall Street Strategies, and is featured on the Fox Business Network Monday-Friday at 6 PM ET on "Making Money with Charles Payne." Charles is not only widely recognized in the media sphere as a thought leader on stock markets and politics, but is also the best-selling author of "Be Smart, Act Fast, Get Rich."

One question I've always had is how does macroeconomic news impact MicroCap stocks? Is there a direct correlation? I've had a few guests that would probably argue that it doesn't; however, I thought Charles would be best suited to provide some clarity.

Mr. Payne's program is a daily show where he gets to see how the news affects the market on a day-to-day, minute-by-minute basis, where he and his team do their best to help everyone navigate the infinite amount of information available. The goal for this episode is to try and answer the question of whether or not macroeconomic news has an impact on MicroCap stocks.