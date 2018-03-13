National Beverage: Upgrading To Strong Buy

I am upgrading my fair value range to $115-134 based on tax reform and lower views of the competition after sampling their products.

Shares of National Beverage Company (NASDAQ:FIZZ) got hammered late last week after the company posted “disappointing” Q3 results. I am always a little confused by how a company can really meet or miss estimates when it is run like FIZZ –no active IR program, no team guiding the Street, and frankly, only a few sell side analysts even paying attention. In the case of a company like FIZZ, consensus estimates are practically worthless.

That said, I actually believe the company had another strong quarter, and given the valuation, I am upgrading the stock to a strong buy with a one-year fair value of $115-134. I am likely going to add to my position after a combination of strong financial results, an in-depth taste analysis of the competition, and an attractive valuation.

Q3 Results: Organic growth remains strong

There’s only one growth rate I am particularly concerned with at FIZZ, and that is the top-line performance of the Power Brands segment, aka LaCroix. Though revenue grew a solid 16.9% y/y to $227.5 million, Power Brands volume surged a whopping 38% y/y. FIZZ does not disclose revenue breakouts, but I think LaCroix is likely approaching close to 60% of the total mix. In the interim, the legacy brands in Carbonated Soft Drinks will continue to decline. Some of this is actually strategic as FIZZ frees up capacity for the higher margin LaCroix.

Speaking of margins, LaCroix’s gross margin percentage of 40.1% greatly exceeded my own expectations as the company benfits from lower COGS and better pricing for LaCroix. This is 110 basis points higher than the year ago period, and it is a sequential acceleration of 70 basis points. I am continually impressed by the margin profile of LaCroix, and were it not for new competition from Coke (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), I would likely increase my long-term gross margin forecast.

SG&A was basically flat, down about 10 basis points as percentage of sales. This is not particularly material either way, though I think FIZZ may finally be reaching a point where all operating leverage is driven through the COGS line. This is fine, and I do not find it particularly troublesome.

Due to its US footprint, FIZZ will be a huge beneficiary of tax reform. It could free up an additional $15-20 million annually over the next 10 years (and as long as we can forecast), which adds significant value to its equity. I am forecasting an ongoing tax rate of 25%, which is likely slightly higher than FIZZ will actually pay.

The reviews are in: Dasani Sparkling and Bubly are…not good

This section will wander a bit into opinion, but as part of my competitive intelligence gathering, I have tasted virtually every flavor of Dasani Sparkling and a flavor of Bubly. Dasani Sparkling is ok –it has a lot of flavors that will hold mainstream appeal, but I do not like the flavor profile for many nearly as much as their LaCroix counterparts. Some of the flavors are decent, but on the whole, I was underwhelmed. I won’t buy it, but I think some consumers will.

Bubly elicits a stronger response. I purchased the cherry flavor (at a 50 cent per case discount to LaCroix), and I found it nearly undrinkable. It doesn’t have the crisp flavor profile of LaCroix. It tastes much more artificially sweetened, and I don’t think I’ll be ever trying it again. My wife agrees, and I am going to give the case away. The product was launched within the past few weeks, and the “case count” would suggest LaCroix is still selling much better.

Valuation now attractive

The only issue with FIZZ over the past year has really been the valuation. Shares have traded as high as 50x earnings. Shares are now trading at less than 25x FY19 earnings with revenue growth in excess of 15% and a huge boost to cash flow coming from tax reform. Additionally, management isn’t afraid to aggressively return cash to shareholders via special dividends when warranted, so overall returns could be even greater.

At its current price just shy of $91, I believe shares look like a bargain. I plan on adding to my position, and I could scale in much more massively if shares continue to tumble. I think the risk/reward looks positive at current levels—though maybe not quite as promising as 2015.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIZZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.