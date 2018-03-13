Kroger: On Sale Again At 11.7x Forward P/E After Q4's Mixed Bag Results

Kroger (KR) has come on sale again after reporting Q4 results that were a mixed bag. Initially, shares in the company fell over 10% after reporting Q4 results but have since started to recover as investors continue to digest all the latest quarter and FY2017 results had to share. This recent fall has brought Kroger's shares back near their 52-week lows and towards levels when I originally wrote about them after Amazon's (AMZN) Whole Foods acquisition caused a lot of pessimism to be priced into Kroger's valuation last year.

KR data by YCharts

Now trading at a price of $23.90, Kroger's shares look attractively valued at 11.7x forward P/E based on the mid-point of management's 2018 forward guidance of $1.95-2.15 EPS. In my opinion, Kroger has been fulfilling its full-year operating plans, and this recent fall presents value investors with another potential opportunity to build a stake in a highly profitable company at a fair price.

Q4 and Full Year Results

Kroger's FY2017 results were enough to send some shareholders running for the exits as told by the initial 10% fall. However, looking past the headline 31 basis point decline in gross margins in Q4 (19 basis point decline for the full year), I saw a company making the right moves to compete in a changing competitive landscape. In spite of the decline in gross margins, Kroger reached the high end of its FY2017 guidance with adjusted EPS coming in at $2.04 for the year.

The decline in gross margins was the result of Kroger making investments in its pricing and operations to help drive customer satisfaction. The company's results supported the investments as it increased market share for the 13th year in a row. Kroger grew market share by approximately 21 basis points as mentioned on the conference call, which was an increase over FY2016's 16 basis point increase. This is an impressive feat, given the competitive environment grocers faced during the year, and it shows the company is making it challenging for the new competitors on the scene such as Amazon.

During the year, Kroger also continued to prune its operating portfolio and adjust its capital structure. The company announced plans last February to sell its convenience store business to EG Group for $2.15B. The proceeds will be invested in the company's own shares and new technological initiatives to help maintain its competitive position. In terms of share repurchases in FY2017, the company repurchased 61 million of its common shares for $1.6B. This represents approximately 6.5% of the company's outstanding shares at the beginning of the year.

Some analysts on the conference call also sounded disappointed with Kroger's plan to allow only one-third of the company's benefit from tax reform to fall down to diluted EPS. However, I see this as a smart strategic decision as the remaining two-thirds of the tax benefit will go towards maintaining Kroger's already strong competitive position and sup.

Strong Competitive Position

Through a 135-year history, Kroger has become one of the largest food retailers in the U.S. with 2,782 retail food stores under a variety of banners in 35 states. In addition to its primary food stores, Kroger operates 2,268 pharmacies, 782 convenience stores, 274 fine jewelry stores, 1,489 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the United States.

On the digital front, Kroger is making big strides with more than two-thirds of the company's customers (more than 40 million) now having access to pickup and/or delivery options. Driven mainly through its Click List offering (which allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at a store where employees load their car for them), Kroger saw digital sales increase 90% in 2017. Now being offered at 1,019 locations, the company's Click List offering reached its 2017 target of having pickup available at more than 1,000 locations. Kroger is not stopping digital at in-store pickup and is currently experimenting with at-home delivery from more than 872 stores with third-party distributors. Many of the 10,000 jobs Kroger created during FY2017 were to support these new digital initiatives such as Click List.

With all the hype around Amazon and Whole Foods, Kroger's affordable house brand "Simple Truths" is the largest natural and organic brand in the country by volume with sales of over $2B in 2017. Kroger's private label brands represent a strength for the company as a 2016 blind taste test commissioned by the company showed Kroger's private labels beating both other company private label as well as national brands. In 2017, private label represented 29.5% of total units sold and 26.0% of dollar sales for Kroger and represents important consumer loyalty for the company.

Kroger's position as one of the largest U.S. food retailers looks to be allowing it to position itself strongly with suppliers to offer consumers affordable products, leverage customer data to develop leading house brands, and also invest in developing technology to continue to meet consumers' changing needs.

A Profitable Company

As one of the largest U.S. grocers, Kroger has had a profitable and growing past, with revenue and EPS growing at an average annual rate of 5.7% and 10.3% over the past decade. In terms of profitability, Kroger has achieved high returns on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital (ROIC) that have averaged 24.7% and 10.7% over the past decade, respectively. This level of profitability is above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company should be able to maintain its intrinsic value.

Source data from Morningstar

Supporting the previously mentioned higher EPS growth than revenue growth has been a continuous amount of share buybacks that have averaged 4.1% over the past decade. Share repurchases are something I like to see in a company as they show management has faith in the long-term prospects for the business and capital budgeting discipline. However, financing these share repurchases has been a growing use of debt in the business as seen by increasing financial leverage from around 4.5x to 5.0x.

Source data from Morningstar

Price Ratios And Potential Shareholder Yields

When looking at steady growth companies such as Kroger, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how the company's market valuation compares to competitors Walmart (WMT) and Amazon, I have placed them all side by side.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, Kroger's growth rates are mid of the pack, with strong revenue and EPS growth over the past 10 years at 5.7% and 10.3%, respectively. Kroger's PEG ratios of 2.0x for revenue growth and 1.1x for EPS growth meet and exceed Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

To get an idea of potential returns, the forward P/E of 11.7 based on management's FY2018 guidance can also be expressed as an 8.6% earnings yield, which is around the 9% that I like to see. However, investors could also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history of growth such as Kroger. Adding 3% to represent Kroger growing alongside GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 11.6%.

I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 24.7% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 3.33x when the price is $23.90, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 7.4% for an investor's equity at that $23.90 purchase price, if history repeats itself. While this is below the 9% that I like to see, adding the same 3% long-term growth rate could increase this yield to 10.4%.

Source data from Morningstar

Risks

Rivalry in the grocery industry is fierce as net margins across the industry are at paper-thin levels. Companies drive return on equity through high asset turnovers, which means a loss in market share and store traffic can greatly reduce returns. In addition to the new threat coming from the Amazon and Whole Foods combination, the German grocery chain Aldi, which has been in the U.S. since 1976, is planning to increase its U.S. locations from 1,600 currently to 2,500 locations by 2022. Another German grocer Lidl, which has 10,000 stores in 27 countries, will open its first 100 stores in the U.S. this year. These German chains have previously encroached on the British grocery industry hurting returns at historical British grocery giants Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY) and Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY).

Take-Away

Kroger's full-year results show, in my opinion, that the company continues to be a best-in-class business in the grocery space. in FY2017, Kroger was successfully able to grow market share in a challenging environment and also reached key digital milestones and the EPS guidance management set out for the company. Pessimism in the grocery space around new entrants such as Amazon continues to create an opportunity for long-term value investors. Kroger looks like a good long-term value investment with shares trading at an 11.7x forward P/E based off the midpoint of management's FY 2018 EPS guidance.

