Some Welcome Good News Turns The Market Around

Last week, the S&P 500 rose 3.54%, the Dow rose 3.25%, and NASDAQ set a new all-time high. There is no doubt that buying pressure by institutional investors in fundamentally superior stocks was behind last week's strength, which bodes well for quarter-ending window dressing in the upcoming weeks.

The Friday jobs report gave the market a big boost, pushing the Dow up 440 points after the Labor Department announced that 313,000 payroll jobs were created in February, substantially above the consensus estimate of 205,000. Also bullish was that December and January's payrolls were revised up by a cumulative 54,000 jobs, so an average of 242,000 jobs have been created in each of the past three months. The labor force participation rose to 63% in February, up from 62.7% as more workers continue to enter the labor force. As a result, the unemployment rate remained at 4.1% for the fifth straight month.

The news that North Korea would suspend nuclear testing and hold talks on denuclearization with the U.S. is also welcome news; but the hopes of a successful resolution are premature, since previous talks with North Korea have come to nothing. However, President Trump has put the U.S. in a strong negotiating position with its increasing military buildup and sanctions, so there is hope of an eventual successful resolution, even though almost all experts (including President Trump himself) are skeptical.

Ignore the Talking Heads - Better Yet, Bet Against Them

Wall Street almost always overreacts and grossly distorts any news announcement. For example, some of you may remember me arguing on CNBC after the November 2016 Presidential election when I defended Constellation Brands, the distributor of Corona beer in the U.S. The talking heads on CNBC were aggressively declaring that "no one will drink Mexican beer" now that Donald Trump was elected President, presumably since he was going to "build a wall" and start a trade war. This was clearly premature, since U.S. trade with Mexico (including beer) continued to flourish. Anytime market analysts act like political pundits, you should tune them out, since they are largely speculating wildly. (Please note: Louis Navellier does not currently hold a position in Constellation Brands. Navellier & Associates does currently own a position in Constellation Brands for client portfolios).

Bringing that story forward, traders were needlessly distracted last week by news surrounding proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Frankly, this is getting silly, since it is clear to me that President Trump likes to put himself in a strong negotiating position. His threats of tariffs are a negotiating tactic, since he has already made it clear that Canada and Mexico are exempt from these tariffs due to NAFTA negotiations. Australia and other allies may also be exempt from tariffs due to ongoing negotiations.

Speaking of speculation, the talking heads in the financial media love to scare you about the Fed by forecasting multiple interest rate hikes that never fully materialize. That is exactly what has been happening in the past several weeks. However, the 10-year Treasury bond has failed to "crack" the 3% level as the bid-to-cover ratios have risen due to robust demand at the Treasury auctions. As a result, as I have repeatedly said in previous weeks, I am fully anticipating a dovish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement next week (March 21), which could spark a significant market rally.

The Fed May Not Raise Rates As Fast As Expected

There seems to be some dispute over whether or not the Fed will raise key interest rates two to three more times this year (after its March rate increase). As I mentioned on a recent podcast, the Fed may not raise rates as much as Wall Street anticipates, since the FOMC does not want to invert the yield curve, which would be devastating to the banking industry. Furthermore, market rates have moderated a bit, and since the Fed does not like to fight market rates, some of these anticipated rate hikes might not be forthcoming.

If the mythical inflation that the Fed is expecting to see does not materialize, market rates could continue to moderate, especially if the U.S. dollar strengthens and attracts more foreign buying pressure. The Fed never fights market rates or a flattening yield curve, so I think that there is a good chance that key interest rates will not be raised as much as the Fed has forecasted. The Fed is notorious for not raising rates as much as expected because the Fed's favorite inflation indicator has not hit its 2% target rate since 2011.

Speaking of inflation, crude oil prices declined much of last week (until resurging on Friday) due to the Energy Information Agency (EIA) weekly reports of record crude oil production (10.369 million barrels per day) as well as rising inventories of crude oil (up 2.4 million barrels in the latest week). This is the time of year when crude oil normally rises in anticipation of increasing demand, so the fact that crude oil prices have declined since February 26th is indicative that energy-related inflation may be moderating.

Assuming the Fed follows through with a reassuringly dovish FOMC statement, the last 10 trading days in March should be especially strong due to quarter-ending window dressing as well as the 90-day smart Beta ETF realignment that traditionally boosts many stocks. Since first-quarter earnings will benefit from the recent corporate tax reform, I am expecting another stunning earning announcement season in April and May. Already, many stocks are benefiting from positive analyst earnings revisions for the current quarter.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.