Fortinet: Still Undervalued?

For curious investors, we need to know how much?

However, the recent rally might have closed the undervaluation gap.

Strong fundamentals and financials will continue to bail Fortinet out whenever the market decides to turn a cold shoulder.

This gravity toward unfounded bearishness might continue to provide value for those who believe in the future of this cyber play.

Fortinet has been cast in a not so friendly light in recent years.

When two companies trade in the same sector, with a near 100% similarity in product offering, we should expect them to be swept/propelled by the same macro winds. Even if the wind of change isn't fanning them at the same velocity, we should expect the direction to be positively correlated. This hasn't been the case for Fortinet (FTNT) and its biggest rival, Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

Whenever analysts are reading the tea leaves, either by performing channel checks or demand-side research in the cybersecurity sector, a bullish indicator for Palo Alto is always interpreted as bearish for Fortinet.

Pre-Q4 2017 earnings, listen to Deutsche citing poor optics from channel checks after which Barclays bared it all:

Firewall is the majority of Fortinet's business, and it's supplemented by a growing virtual segment. Fortinet is at a disadvantage to peers like Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW due to market share gains, a refresh cycle and optionality, Kalia said. The sales challenge is seen to be compounded by difficulty in underwriting longer-term numbers. Fortinet posted two earnings misses in the last two years, and it's undergoing a period of margin expansion that's historically correlated with stunted growth. Notably, these setbacks could be offset by an inexpensive multiple and potential shareholder activism, Kalia said

Notice how the note ended with a way out of the bearish stance in the event of an earnings beat. By stating that a more bullish sentiment could dilute the setbacks, the note indemnifies itself from any FOMO (fear of missing out) backlash investors will try to direct to Barclays in the event of an earnings beat.

And yes, Fortinet ended up outperforming.

Let me now share our financial results for the fourth quarter, which can be seen on Slide 3. Fortinet had a very strong end to 2017. For Q4 2017, billings increased 15% year-over-year to $534 million. Revenue of $417 million was also up 15% year-over-year. Security subscriptions and support services continued to drive our business with overall services revenue growing 25% year-over-year.

Below is a snapshot of how the bearishness has ensured back-to-back earnings beat since 2014.

Like Bitcoin, those who have bought previous bearish-note-induced dips have made a fortune for themselves.

After the cyber play defied expectations by beating on top and bottom line metrics in the last quarter, this resulted in a rally which now leaves the stock at a new high.

Given the substantial track record and business fundamentals of the company, some investors are skeptical about buying after the most recent rally. This skepticism has been reinforced by more bearish prints; previous bearish prints didn't help matters either.

Also, multiple expansion after a significant earnings beat should ideally tilt valuation towards the stretched territory, ensuring that following bearish notes are eventually proven right; validating the skeptical stance of the, 'we tried to warn you' bears.

Interestingly, a closer look at the company's fundamentals, financials & valuation will reveal the hidden truth.

Fundamentals & Financials

Starting with revenue, Fortinet continues to demonstrate double-digit growth. This comes at a time when big contenders like Check Point Software (CHKP) and FireEye (FEYE) are witnessing a growth slump. This has been propelled by strong demand for Fortinet's offerings (vendor with the most shipped security appliances). Aided by strong demand for its subscription services, Fortinet has been able to keep brands coming for more.

Going forward, management has highlighted four key drivers of revenue:

Demand for FortiGate Demand for the Fortinet Security Fabric Adoption of cloud security Stronger third-party solution providers

Moving down the income statement, gross margin will continue to hover around the 73 - 75% range. According to management:

Our gross margin remains strong due to the mix shift in our business driving high-margin subscriptions and deferred revenue. This deferred revenue will roll off the balance sheet into revenue in the subsequent period, providing a tailwind to longer-term gross margins. During the fourth quarter, our non-GAAP gross margin was 76%. Non-GAAP services gross margin was 87%. Non-GAAP product gross margin was 58%.

Here, management is saying that they believe demand for the high-margin subscription business will continue to overshadow hardware product sales. This makes sense given the broad market mix-shift towards more consolidated solutions like the Fortinet Security Fabric, which affords the company to sell more subs given the way the business offers its packages.

Aside the benefits from ASC 606 which is accretive to operating margins, the addition to headcount will serve as the significant adverse drag on margins. This will slow down the expected growth in EPS from the current share buyback program.

Below the operating margin line, there isn't a single factor (tax rate, interest, share buyback, CAPEX) based on management's guidance that we need to overstress.

Any macro headwind will be mostly unexpected. The sector continues to derive from new (positive) trends in cloud security, analytics and APT solutions. Innovators like Fortinet have positioned themselves to continue to gain market share by introducing solutions like the Fortinet Security Fabric which will help firms lower their management cost while deriving better insights from their security configuration.

Significant weaknesses will mostly be from internal execution, which can easily be corrected as we witnessed some quarters back.

Valuation

Source: SimplyWallSt

The Street has revenue estimate (avg. $1.71billion) within management's guidance range ($1.695-$1.71 billion) for 2018. The average EPS estimate is $1.42 which is the lower range of management's guidance ($1.42-$1.44). For the current quarter, the forecast (EPS - $0.24, Rev. $390.25million) is just right at the midpoint ($387-$393 million) of guidance. This is unlike previous quarters (below guidance range) which has enabled Fortinet to achieve one of the most prolonged back-to-back earnings beat.

I fear that the undervaluation gap might be closing up, resulting in minimal opportunities to derive value due to market mispricing. If management executes smoothly on its go-to-market strategy, we should expect more multiple expansion.

Therefore, given that the Street is now aligning with management's guidance, I will be skeptical about calling more gains.

Conclusion

Fortinet is getting to a valuation saturation point. Unlike before, positive guidance from management alongside data on Fortinet's innovativeness in its product offering is being baked into valuation faster than expected.

Though its conservative EV/EBITDA multiple suggests that the skepticism might not be entirely gone, regardless, it provides some solace that unlike other cyber plays, Fortinet is still conservatively valued.

Therefore, I will maintain a more conservative HOLD rating as I believe market volatility will most likely provide another "buy the dip" opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.