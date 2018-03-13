Was The Market's 'Tariff Tantrum' Justified?

By Gary Alexander

On March 1, President Trump announced 25% tariffs on steel and 10% tariffs on aluminum and the Dow fell 420 points. Obviously, that was another market overreaction. Last week, the market recovered strongly, but we lost a key free trader when Trump’s chief economic advisor Gary Cohn resigned in protest of these tariffs, which have now become less onerous as Mr. Trump grants various exemptions.

Earlier, on January 19, President Trump imposed tariffs of up to 30% on solar panels and 20% on washing machines, due to lobbying by Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). In last Friday’s (March 9, 2018) Wall Street Journal, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross cited national security to justify the steel tariffs, saying that “the U.S. has only one steel mill that can produce the advanced alloys used in armored-vehicle plating.” But alas, he didn’t mention any national security concerns for adding 20% tariffs on imported washing machines.

So far, the market has recovered from its March 1 tariff tantrum, but if President Trump continues in this protectionist manner, we could see more sell-offs. Since he doesn’t like to see market panics on his watch, he might catch the hint and change his protectionist tune. If I had the President’s ear, I would tell him he is paying too much attention to the industrial lobbyists in the Swamp. U.S. manufacturing is in fine shape!

U.S. Manufacturing is strong. On March 1, the same day Trump announced his steel tariffs, February’s Manufacturing PMI was released, showing a gain to 60.8, the best reading since May 2004. According to Ed Yardeni, “Manufacturing employment has increased during every month but one since Trump was elected on November 8, 2016, by a total of 218,000 from November 2016 through January 2018.”

U.S. trade is setting records – so don’t kill it. The exports component of the U.S. M-PMI rose to 62.8 in February, the highest reading since April 2011, while the imports component rose to 60.5, the highest since February 2007. The sum of the two – a good proxy for global trade – is now at its highest reading since the beginning of this statistical series, going back to October 1989, so why kill this golden goose?

The U.S. Industrial Production Index reached an all-time high of 107.24 on January 2018 (as released by the Federal Reserve, February 15, 2018). The U.S. is still a manufacturing powerhouse, but the process has become more automated in order to become more competitive. Politicians keep wanting to “protect manufacturing jobs,” but the nature of those jobs has changed. Since the 1980s, U.S. factory output has increased 83% but that growth has been accomplished by 30% fewer workers. There are still 12.3 million U.S. factory jobs, but those jobs require more technological skills – yes, that includes the use of robots.

Turning to steel – the target of these new tariffs required by “national security” – Gregg Easterbrook explains the facts in his new book, “It’s Better than it Looks: Reasons for Optimism in an Age of Fear.”

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, 71 percent of the steel used in the United States is made here. Total US domestic steel output is down only somewhat compared to the postwar peak, while steelworker employment is down 75 percent, owing to production efficiency. An estimated 15 times as many Americans have jobs at steel-purchasing firms – construction companies, appliance manufacturers – as steel-producing firms. This suggests that more efficient steelmaking benefits dozens of other Americans for each one who might have been employed by an outdated, inefficient steel mill.

After Trump announced tariffs on imported washing machines on Friday, January 19, 2018, Ed Yardeni reported that “Whirlpool’s stock price jumped from $166.65 on January 22 to $185.97 on January 26. It was down to $158.65 on Friday, March 2,” after steel tariffs were announced. Why? While Whirlpool “may get protection from foreign imports for washing machines, it will have to pay more for steel.”

There’s some justice in that, but this underlines the fact that there are usually no winners in a trade war.

Should We Beware the Ides of March?

Don’t look now, but NASDAQ just set a new record high last Friday March 9, on the 18th anniversary of its previous bubble high on March 9, 2000 – and on the 9th anniversary of the start of this bull market.

NASDAQ has risen and fallen much faster than the S&P 500 or Dow Industrials during the course of this 9-year bull market and in the 9-year malaise which preceded it. On Friday, March 10, 2000, NASDAQ reached an intra-day peak of 5132, but on Monday, March 13, 2000, the bubble started to burst. Alas, it did not make a popping sound at the time, but on Tuesday, March 14, the market was rocked by an insider trading scandal that accused 19 people of using tips from a night worker at a major Wall Street firm to front-run news on mergers and buyouts. That sent both the Dow and NASDAQ down, but on the Ides of March (March 15), a strange thing happened: The Dow rallied 320 points but NASDAQ kept falling:

On Thursday March 16, 2000, the Dow soared 499 points, its biggest single-day point gain to that date. But NASDAQ kept falling, especially in early April. From March 10 to April 14, 2000, NASDAQ fell by over 34% in just five weeks. In the same five weeks, the S&P 500 lost only 2.8% while the Dow Jones Industrials GAINED 3.8%. The divergence between NASDAQ and the Dow was phenomenal, mainly because the old-line industrials actually had earnings while NASDAQ was larded with dot.com fantasies.

Take a look at the Wikipedia page for the “Dot-com Bubble” to see a list of dozens of fantasy stocks that traded on dreams of earnings back in early 2000. The first listing is typical: “Boo.com spent $188 million in just six months in an attempt to create a global online fashion store that went bankrupt in May 2000.”

Should you Beware the Ides of March again this year? No, because NASDAQ is not bloated with fantasy stocks today. NASDAQ’s big-cap stocks and mid-cap wannabe’s have earnings and business plans for more earnings. This is not your crazy uncle’s NASDAQ. Sure, there are some fad stocks we should all avoid, but the recent NASDAQ rise has not resembled the Grand Tetons, like the 2000 peak (above).

