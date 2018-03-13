K12: Edtech Gives Way To Giants

K12's performance in US market seems stagnant, while strong demand growth in Eastern Europe and Asia is not being captured.

Edtech was once deemed as HAVING highflying potential but has lost its favour and charm amongst other tech innovations.

The last coverage article on K12 (LRN) was in summer 2017, so I have written a new article covering the developments since then and what I personally perceive about the future of K12.

Once Attractive, Now Stalling

The edtech sector was one of the hottest amongst the innovative technology sector several years back. Investors flocked into edtech companies, hoping that education will be revolutionised and digitalised. However, companies such as K12, Bridgepoint Education (BPI), Franklin Covey (FC), and Chegg (CHGG) have seen stagnant revenue growth, often floating at near-zero or even negative territory. Only CHGG and FC have seen a rebound, as they outperformed market expectations.

The fact is, edtech is still a lucrative sector, with forecasted CAGR of 17% to 18% until 2022 (BofAML Global Research, EdTechXGlobal), but the growth powerhouse is no longer run by these specialist edtech companies anymore.

LRN Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

So what has caused US edtech firms losing out? I have identified some key downsides to growth, in terms of general industry-wide changes and individual matters of K12.

Firstly, the edtech sector itself is facing a significant transformation. Traditional for-profit edtech providers for education solutions have been facing fierce competition from tech conglomerates such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (Google) (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IBM (IBM), and Microsoft (MSFT). The tech conglomerates have a significant comparative advantage over specialist edtech firms in providing edtech solutions, with products being able to be rolled out with much lower costs. Moody's expected that cost-expense growth for edtech firms will reach about 4%, while revenue growth lags behind at 3.5%. Just as how Amazon Kindle has hurt firms such as Pearson (PSO), the strong growth of the edtech sector will be largely attributed to these tech conglomerates who can integrate their R&D efforts in computing, big data, AI, and AR/VR/MR into providing better and cheaper education solutions.

Secondly, it is all about China again. It is not surprising for us to think about the strong growth in education in China. After all, strong economic growth in emerging markets spills over to higher educational development within the economy. Parents, schools, and institutions are more willing to spend on extra learning facilities and systems. Additionally, China has relaxed its "one-child policy" in the past years, leading to a baby boom and strong demand to high-quality education products. However, US firms like K12 and Bridgepoint have delayed their response to enter the market, allowing the rise of local Chinese firms such as China Distance Education (DL), Maple Leaf Education Systems and Minsheng Education (both Hong Kong listed) to be prominent players in the market.

Poor Financial Management is Costly

With regards to the company itself, K12's financials have already told a story. Declining growth, narrowing margins, and a near-flat balance sheet shows the negative side of the fundamentals. Management has also been in the spotlight, resulting in an intensified negative outlook of the company. The resignation of CEO Stuart Udell, a veteran in the online education space, leads to even more doubts towards K12, as Udell has always been seen as key contributor to the initial development and consolidation of K12. He is being replaced by current Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nathaniel Davis, on a non-interim basis. Davis was CEO between 2014-2016 prior to Udell's arrival.

Also, looking at K12's business, the academic record of the schools it operates has often received negative feedback from local governments. K12 argues that its performance should not be evaluated via traditional methods, as they are different from brick-and-mortar learning settings. However, K12 is still yet to bridge the gap between traditional educational environments and its edtech solution. Its future aims, as highlighted consistently in recent annual reports, are to further improve and streamline existing services. While I see that this can improve retention rates and can positively allow them to expand on its existing customer base, it may hinder revenue growth in the future as new business areas and revenue streams are not being explored.

One of the factors that cause the stagnant growth of K12 is the fact that it is not spending. Cash levels have steadily increased to about $230 million and represent about 26% of its annual revenue.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

While it is financially strong and healthy, with an essentially debt-free balance sheet and high levels of cash to retain liquidity, it shows that the company is not fully utilising its resources into more R&D effort and seek other revenue streams and complementary products to its existing portfolio. Especially when K12 is in a fast-paced industry with high demand of technological innovation and R&D, sitting on a large pile of cash might not be such a positive sign.

Investment Thesis

The key parts of the story seem quite pessimistic and much of those are attributed to the general subsector of specialist edtech firms. They no longer have an advantage as tech conglomerates are able to launch cheaper alternatives. The business itself also does not look attractive to me.

This has certainly been reflected by its lagging market sentiment throughout the past year (Figure 1). Its share performance has also been at odds with the general bull market as well as lagging behind peers (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Lagging Sentiment vs. Peers

LRN 30-Day Average Daily Volume data by YCharts

Figure 2: While Price Is Falling...

LRN data by YCharts

Figure 3: ...Revenue Is Not Growing As Well

LRN PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Looking at the P/Sales of K12 vs. peers, it again confirms the lagging revenue growth, as the ratio stays relatively flat throughout the past year, consistent with its price movement as well.

Hence I am rating LRN as UNDERPERFORM and my target price is set at $14. This is based on a 5-year forecast of its cash flows. Key assumptions include the fact K12 is still unable to fully harness its cash reserves and leverage capabilities as well as not being able to significantly break into new markets. The edtech sector is still booming, and I do see great investment potential across the sector, but this is now powered by the tech giants, especially software providers and computer makers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.