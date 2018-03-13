O tempora! O mores! Oh, the times! Oh, the manners! - Cicero

I turn, once again, to the home of the Roman Empire. It was a nation that shook the world by dominating a Continent and then, centuries later, by losing it. In their recent election, between the party on the left, and the grand coalition on the right, these two outsider groups captured approximately 69% of the Italian vote. The words echoed from the bleachers at Yankee Stadium, "Lancia fuori i barboni!" (Throw the bums out!)

The centrist party of Mr. Renzi got soundly trounced, and matters have only gotten more pronounced since then. What is difficult to see is how the pieces of the puzzle will come together. What is not so difficult to see is that almost 70% of the newly elected Italian officials are going to be strongly for the Italians, and strongly against the ministrations of the Eurocrats in Brussels.

Many will conclude that it will all get glossed over, once again, as it has so many times before in the European Union. I do not agree. I think the EU is in for real trouble as the third largest economy in the construct pulls and digs and pushes against the demands of their foreign Masters. Trouble is coming, in my estimation, just as the grapes ripen on the Italian vines. The Five Star Movement and the Silvini group may not agree on much, but what they definitely agree upon is that they want to run their own country. That is my take on the Italian countryside.

Atque in perpetuum, frater, ave atque vale. And so, my brother, hail, and farewell evermore! - Catullus

The Italians, quite apparently, don't trust the principles of the European Union any longer, and they have decent reasons for their mistrust. 11.1% percent of Italians are unemployed, and 31.5% of the youth in Italy are jobless. The workers in the country are afraid of losing their jobs to outsiders, as exemplified by 2017, when 119,310 migrants arrived in Italy. Neither the left nor the right, in my opinion, wants anything more to do with this. Trouble is brewing, and the wolf is at bay.

Auribus Teneo Lupum Holding a wolf by the ears. - Terence, "Phormio"

I do not think the new Italian government is going to walk into power and demand some kind of Referendum on the European Union. That is not how I think things will play out. I believe that the EU is going to show up with some kind of demands for this or that and then, Italy will just say, "No." That is what I think will happen.

It may be the ECB making demands on some Italian banks or the EU imposing new migrant rules or a demand from Brussels that Italy lower its 130% debt to GDP ratio, but something will kick things off. It will be then, at precisely the moment of the EU's intervention, that things will go from bad to worse and quickly.

The arrogance of the policies, mouthed in Brussels, but scripted in Berlin, will be the fodder for the explosion. The left and right, in Italy, will solidify, in my opinion, around the concept that Italy is to be governed by the Italians and not foreign governments. Nationalism has won the elections in Italy, you see, and Nationalism is what will drive the retort.

We already have three solid examples of how the laws will be applied. They are the three banks that had to be re-structured in Italy, using local laws, Monte dei Paschi (OTCPK:BMDPY), Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca (OTC:VENBF). In all three cases, the international investors took hits while the locals were "mis-sold" securities. This novel concept to me is nothing more than "Fraud," as indentures got re-written after the fact to protect the local residents.

I stated then, and I reassert today, that if the Italian government can apply their laws in this fashion for these banks, then they can do it for any other banks. I would also state that if the laws can be manipulated for the banks, then they can be manipulated for any other equity or debt instruments for "any" Italian security. The rise in Nationalism only increases my fundamental concerns, and I would not be a buyer, or owner, of "any" Italian securities, at present.

"Hannibal ad Portas."

"Hannibal is at the Gates."

Looking further afield, consider the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Austria, and now Italy. All countries with Nationalistic governments. Left or Right is no longer the issue, in my estimation. The various European tribes are, once again, close to revolt. All of these countries could, in one manner or another, bolt, if pushed too far by their Masters in Paris or Berlin. "More Europe" has given way, and I make note of the change in direction. The peoples' loyalties, in many countries, are now within the national boundaries and major changes may be forthcoming, in my view.