Must Have Investment - Regional Banks

KRE is the best pick to avoid stock picking and to add alpha to your portfolio.

Most of my readers probably know that I am extremely bullish on the stock market in general. However, one of my key trades has been to be long financials. My biggest finance holdings is Bank of America (BAC). However, there is another (sub)industry that deserves some attention. And that industry is regional banks. In this article, I will explain why the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is one of the best ways to trade the current economic trend.

The Banking Bull Case

Before I go into any details about the ETF itself, it is important to understand why one should buy regional banks. First of all, I wanted to show you the graph below. This graph shows the YTD performance of both regional banks and the S&P 500. What we see is that both are doing very well. The S&P 500 has recovered roughly half of its correction losses while regional banks are at a fresh 52-week high.

KRE data by YCharts

In what kind of stock market decline do you see something like this? Traders that rush to buy banking stocks? The answer is simple: in an environment of strong growth.

The US economy is growing at a 14-year high according to the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months and predicts 'hard data' indicators like industrial production, new orders, employment, and frankly, all indicators that have a cyclical behavior.

That being said, the recent 14-year high at 60.8 points is a very strong signal. Especially because services are also growing close to record levels.

Not only has this boosted the stock market since 2016, it has also changed managers' expectations as you can see in the overview below. The table below shows you the expectations and comments from finance & insurance managers I retrieved from the monthly ISM non-manufacturing reports. I marked the start of the economic acceleration trend with a green line. Note that this happened prior to the election of President Trump who added more fuel to the growth rally thanks to lower taxes and less regulations.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

The graph below more or less summarizes the economic story I just described. It shows the 10-year bond yield (blue line) and the USD index (inverted). Both are in a strong trend since 2016 after growth started to pick up.

The graph above has two purposes. The first one is to show that yields massively benefit from accelerating growth while the second point is that the weaker dollar is benefiting cyclical commodity prices. This is because money is flowing into riskier 'places' like emerging markets during times of strong economic growth. This causes the dollar to weaken on top of expectations of higher rates of multiple central banks like the European Central Bank.

These higher commodity prices are then increasing inflation which puts even more pressure on bonds as the graph below shows very well.

GSG data by YCharts

Why Buy KRE?

The biggest reason to buy the KRE ETF is to avoid having to pick a single regional banking stock. There are hundreds of banking stocks that make it extremely difficult to pick the right one. The KRE ETF is the perfect solution given its perfectly balanced portfolio. The ETF holds 117 banks while only 25% of them are in the top 10. In other words, this ETF is extremely well diversified without having to rely on a few big banks.

Source: ETFdb

94% of all banks are located in the US while the ETF is perfectly balanced between mid, small, large and micro-cap banks and an expense ratio of 0.35%.

The Risks Attached To This Trade

The biggest risk when holding regional banks is an inflation rollover. This could happen if economic growth were to slow. This would support a stronger dollar and decrease inflationary pressures.

Secondly, it is important to monitor the yield curve. Unlike major money center banks like Bank of America, it is key for regional banks to get a higher net interest income.

That said, we see that the yield curve has been in a steep downtrend since 2013 which has always caused regional banks to underperform. However, at this point, we see that even small upticks (like the one in February) are massively boosting regional banks. The reason is the pressure on the Fed to hike rates.

The Bottom Line

Regional banks are the best way to trade the current trend of higher rates. The most recent breakout shows the power behind this move while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones are still recovering.

This trend will continue as long as higher economic growth and commodities push rates higher. It also means that regional banks are likely to keep outperforming the market.

All of this adds to a very interesting bull case and a good entry point after the most recent breakout. I'm buying.

Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.