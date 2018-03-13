3 Things In Biotech, March 12: Pfizer Passes, Voyager Regresses PD, New Astellas Approval

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Pfizer partner makes progress in kidney injury treatment

Company: AM-Pharma

Therapy: Recombinant human alkaline phosphatase (recAP)

Disease: Sepsis due to acute kidney injury

News: AM-Pharma, who is partnered with Pfizer (PFE), presented findings from their phase 2 STOP-AKI study, which assessed recAP compared with placebo in sepsis patients with acute kidney injury. Mortality was decreased by 40% compared with placebo, and kidney function improved over the 28-day study period.

Looking forward: The press release is light on details here, overall, particularly with respect to the statistical significance of this mortality prevention. It's hard, in my mind, to imagine that it's not significant, but one can't be too cautious. Still, this is a big deal for acute kidney injury patients, and it provides further support for the Fast Track designation that AM-Pharma received.

Very good news for AM-Pharma and PFE. I wouldn't buy PFE on this alone, as it is a rather small cog in the bigger machine.





Voyager Therapeutics shows impressive phase 1 results in Parkinson's disease

Company: Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Therapy: VY-AADC

Disease: Parkinson's disease

News: VYGR provided an update to their phase 1 trial investigating the safety and efficacy of VY-AADC, a gene therapy designed to help replace the enzyme that fails in Parkinson's disease. The therapy has been well tolerated so far, with no treatment-related serious adverse events being reported in the 15 patients enrolled so far. Moreover, various functional improvements have been noted in the patients after a single administration of the adeno-associated virus therapy.

Looking forward: Adeno-associated virus gene therapy continues to impress as we march out of the world of hemophilia. That VYGR is making any progress on Parkinson's disease, a veritable graveyard for therapies, is remarkable to me. Granted, since these are phase 1 data it is still quite early for this approach, and we won't see approval for several more years, if ever. However, this finding indicates to me that this therapy should be on your radar.

But should you buy? I'd wait, as a lot can go off between now (with their over-$700 million valuation) and approval.





Astellas gets approval for overactive bladder in Europe

Company: Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Therapy: Solifenacin

Disease: Overactive bladder

News: ALPMY announced that the EMA has approved their therapy solifenacin for the treatment of overactive bladder in patients aged 2 to 18 years. In this case, it is going to be used to treat overactive bladder secondary to certain neurologic conditions such as spina bifida.

Looking forward: This approval has a chance to breathe some new life into a drug first approved in the US in 2004. Sales overall for this particular drug are relatively low (projected $117 million in 2017), so this kind of approval could have a fairly large impact on the prospects of this product in particular. However, for ALPMY's bottom line, given how many pies their fingers are in, I don't think it will make a massive impact.

Good news, but I wouldn't buy based on this alone.

