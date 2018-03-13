Barrick Gold: Great Company, Great Price

Barrick Gold's (ABX) suppressed share price reflects short term misfortunes that have largely been beyond their control. However, management has maintained a disciplined focus on advancing the company's strategic initiatives and has thereby laid the groundwork for significant upside to the company's freshly-issued guidance. With a worry-free balance sheet, a large portfolio backed by a solid pipeline, a low-cost threshold for free cash flow generation, and significant tailwinds for gold's price, investors are presented with an opportunity to buy a company that is fairly valued for current performance and guidance with the potential to deliver much more.

2017 proved to be a rather disappointing year overall for ABX, due in large part to factors beyond its control. Challenges with the government in Tanzania and environmental and local opposition in Chile (Pascua-Lama) took a significant bite out of the company's gold production. While neither situation is resolved, the company is examining avenues to restoring production at both sites as soon as possible. Furthermore, it is important to note that a certain level of randomness played into these outcomes. While a company obviously assumes significant risk when engaging in mining operations in third-world countries, both of these scenarios have seen the worst case scenario play out at the same time, implying that the company's disappointing year was more the result of "bad luck" than poor execution (especially given that ABX achieved a 38% reduction in reportable environmental incidents in their operations last year). Executive Chairman John Thornton implied this was the case through his assessment that it is tempting to see 2016 as a year in which ABX seemed to execute well on everything and 2017 as "almost the reverse... the truth is, we were neither that good or that bad... We've made good progress in both years, but we are nowhere near where we want to be and where we know we can and will be."

The company provided evidence of its steady progression by the making solid progress on its strategic initiatives despite the setbacks. ABX continued to improve operational risk by pursuing a joint venture with Shandong Gold at Veladero, adding 8 Moz of gold reserves, advancing four low-risk brownfield projects, and passing up on several deals that would have required overpaying for mediocre assets. Furthermore, it continued to generate significant free cash flow, enabling it to reduce debt above 2017 targets ($1.5 billion) and leaving the balance sheet in a worry-free state:

Moody's responded to this accomplishment by upgrading Barrick's credit rating, giving it a stable outlook, further strengthening their liquidity by giving them access to cheaper capital.

Additionally, ABX continues to invest heavily in developing its competitive advantage in digitization of its mining operations, leading to higher short-term costs, but promising to deliver a long-term cost advantage:

We are making deliberate decisions to invest in our assets in order to deliver high-quality, higher margin ounces for the future, for example, through the Minex and our digital program. And this has meant we've had to adjust our expectations around costs in the near term.

Highlighting the financial benefits of the digitization investments, Barrick Gold stated:

We're on an aggressive two-year acceleration plan...we're driving a lot of productivity, and the idea here really is over the next few years that it would pay for itself and we see the efficiency throughout our operations as productivity, safety, it's all the things that you would expect. It's really about modernizing our systems and setting up for the growth that we expect

While these heavy investments in operational efficiency and guarded entry into new projects contributed to guidance that showed disappointing production levels and higher than expected costs, investors need to realize that the lower production appears to be higher quality, lower-risk production (implying higher upside than downside) and costs are "good costs" that promise improved safety, lower costs, and free cash flow in the future:

A quick glance at 2018's financial outlook reveals this trend already taking shape:

"Bad costs" (i.e., taxes, finances, and project expenses) are expected to be significantly lower year-over-year, while "good costs" (i.e., exploration and evaluation, cost cutting and modernization efforts) are expected to be significantly higher. Furthermore, the vast majority of investment in pipeline development will be concentrated in the more geopolitical-stable Americas rather than in higher risk African and Asian locations. This all points to stronger long term performance.

Investor Takeaway:

While Mr. Market is frowning on the short term unfavorable trends in costs and production at Barrick Gold, I see an incredible opportunity to buy shares in an increasingly capable and financially strong company at a great discount. ABX is making the difficult choices today to set itself up for successes tomorrow. With a fortress balance sheet and a commitment to low risk, high reward investments, the future is bright for investors who have the patience and boldness to allocate capital contrary to the market's current mood on Barrick.











Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.